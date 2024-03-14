Anthropologie x Alexandra Farmer is a playful and vibrant new line you'll love for outdoor entertaining, starting at just $7

The exclusive Anthropologie x Alexandra Farmer collection is a vibrant dining and kitchen line that will inspire you to take things al fresco.

The warm weather is on the horizon, and since we're already dreaming about gatherings outdoors, might as well manifest those evenings with loved ones, one dinner plate at a time.

We typically sound the alarms when we learn about a new release or an Anthropologie sale, and this gorgeous display is no exception. We're here to provide all the details you need to know before you add to your cart.

The new Anthropologie x Alexandra Farmer collection

We've been green with envy over the new spring Anthropologie homeware finds, but this 44-piece Anthropologie x Alexandra Farmer kitchenware line of plates, platters, serveware — plus candles, throw pillows, and trays — channels summer vibes perfectly. And yes, they'll complement the outdoor decor trends you're eyeing for the warmer months ahead.

"The inspiration for this collection comes from our move to Ojai," the textile artist says. "The collection draws inspiration from wildlife such as poppies, lavender, oak trees, hummingbirds and citrus which are abundant in the area. With a nod to my English roots and love for the Arts and Crafts movement, the collection delicately combines both.”

Expect bright prints and bold colors, the perfect accessories for dopamine decorating. Think of it as the summer equivalent to the Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collab, an exclusive and beautiful 25-piece collections celebrating cooking, baking, and Betül's Turkish roots.

"Alexandra’s prints deliver optimism and whimsy to any table, which really resonates with our customers," says Katherine Finder, Chief merchandising officer at AnthroLiving. "Alexandra’s collection also pairs beautifully with natural materials like wood and rattan, allowing for products to mix and match effortlessly."

Katherine recommends pairing the finds with Anthropologie's Dakota Melamine Dinner Plates and Lucia Acrylic Wine Glasses.

Katherine Finder Social Links Navigation Chief merchandising officer at AnthroLiving Katherine Finder is the Chief Merchandising Officer at AnthroLiving, which emphasizes creativity and self-expression in the living space.

What to shop

From the unexpected, like the Alexandra Farmer The Flock Pickleball Set for $64, to the adorable and fairly-priced (Alexandra Farmer The Flock Melamine Tumbler for $7), there's plenty to choose from. Here are a few of our favorites:

Four colors Alexandra Farmer The Flock Melamine Dinner Plate Shop at Anthropologie Price: $10

Dimensions (in.): D10 Take your meals outdoors with these delightful decaled bamboo melamine plates with festive colors to match the season. Bonus? They're dishwasher safe! Dishwasher safe Alexandra Farmer The Flock Melamine Pitcher Shop at Anthropologie Price: $24

Capacity: 59 oz Serve up something sweet in this delightfully bright pitcher that's practically a necessity for backyard BBQs. Like the dinner plates, it's made from decaled bamboo melamine. Two colors Alexandra Farmer The Flock Throw Blanket Shop at Anthropologie Price: $138

Dimensions (in.): Not available A light, airy, and adorable cotton throw, this floral find exudes summer energy. When it comes time to clean it, machine wash cold and tumble dry low.

Looking for more ways to make your tablescape pop? We're absolutely obsessed with the delicate and adorable Anthropologie icon juice glasses. We love them all, but we might be partial to the ladybug and lemon decals.