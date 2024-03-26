Another Stanley Cup Target drop is on its way in cool summer shades

A new Stanley Cup Target collab will put you in a summer state of mind, so make room in your beach tote.

The mega-retailer and drinkware company are joining forces once again to release an exclusive line of colorful tumblers that are sure to cause another viral craze. Did you ever think quenching your thirst would become such a stylish affair?

If the popular stainless steel water bottles have piqued your interest, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

Explore the new Stanley Cup Target collab for summer 2024

A post shared by Stanley 1913 (@stanley_brand) A photo posted by on

Beginning March 27, the new plastic-free Stanley Cup Target lines will be available for purchase. You can expect two different drops: the Sunshine Vibes and the Patio Party collections. These include the now-iconic 40 oz tumbler, a 30 oz flip straw tumbler, a 20 oz slim bottle, and a can chiller.

However, you're most likely going to laser-focus on the dopamine decor kick and get a fun color of choice. Summer shades include aqua, marigold, sunshine, and amethyst, to name a few. You might feel inclined to stock up on one of everything, but keep in mind that selections are likely to go quickly, so be ready to snag one ASAP.

What to shop

BPA-free Stanley 40 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler Shop at Target Price: $45 The king of the pack, the 40 oz tumbler highlights include 11 hours cold and two days iced. It's available in amethyst, aqua, summer plaid, and sunshine. Leakproof flip straw Stanley 20 oz Stainless Steel IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler Shop at Target Price: $30 Seven hours cold, 35 hours iced, four colors — cobalt, aqua, marigold, and poppy — and dishwasher safe, this Stanley offering is one many shoppers are likely to scoop up. Car cupholder compatible Stanley 20 oz Stainless Steel All Day Slim Bottle Shop at Target Price: $30 Another BPA-free, 18/8 recycled stainless steel selection, the All Day Slim bottle comes in amethyst striped, cobalt stripes, summer plaid, and sunshine striped.

Along with the viral craze came an unsettling issue: whether or not one of the trendiest ways to save water was safe. Questions arose as to whether or not the tumblers included lead, and they do feature "an industry-standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of [the] products."

The New York Times claimed "You don't need to worry," as the lead in the sealing is "inaccessible to people drinking from [a Stanley]" but the company is still seeking change in the wake of the issue. According to a statement from the company sent to NBC News, "Our engineering and supply chain teams are making progress on innovative, alternative materials for use in the sealing process."

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors