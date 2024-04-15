Cute H&M home accessories for your dreamy spring picnic ideas from $10

There are a variety of new H&M home accessories that will bring your picnic ideas to life this spring, so if you find yourself with an empty basket, consider this a sign to replenish your supplies.

From utensils and glassware to blankets and outdoor pillows, HM's line of picnic and beach essentials includes a little bit of everything to meet your alfresco needs. No table, no problem, folks! In fact, these items encourage you to enjoy meals in nature.

Since you already have outdoor spring decor ideas on the brain, you might as well dive into the recently launched line and take your next lunch to the park.

Shop the new H&M home accessories

Currently, H&M home accessories are laser-focused on long afternoons out in the fresh air. Explore the retailer's offerings by category and put on your shades before venturing out.

Picnic blankets

While yes, we love perusing the best outdoor furniture picks from various retailers, all you need is a simple blanket for those picnic meet-ups with friends. Get some extra support with a pillow and add a festive twist with one of H&MM's 20" x 20" outdoor cushion covers.

The geometric pink and orange floral selection channels the start of balmy spring weather and ushers in the change of seasons perfectly.

As designer Nina Lichtenstein previously told Real Homes, spring is the perfect time to pick “hues inspired by the season, such as soft pastels or bold floral.” It’s the perfect way go create a welcoming space.

Beige or dark grey Round Picnic Blanket Shop at H&M Home Price: $36

Dimensions (in.): 55 x 27 Set up shop on this round, braided picnic blanket with water-repellent plastic backing — perfect for when the grass is wet. Water-repellent Patterned Picnic Blanket Shop at H&M Home Price: $29.99

Dimensions (in.): 55 x 27 Bring citrus vibes to your outdoor dining experience courtesy of H&M's polyester blanket that's as adorable as it is functional. When it's time to call it quits for the day, just roll it up and fasten the hook loop to your shoulder. Polyester, water-repellent Patterned Picnic Blanket Shop at H&M Home Price: $29.99

Dimensions (in.): 55 x 27 For a more modern picnic aesthetic, opt for a blanket that's geometric and bold. Add colorful accents to make your meal presentation pop.

Picnic cooler bags & baskets

Of course, you need a way to transport your eats to your desired location. Who said that the process can't be done in style? These baskets, that's who.

Picnicware

Bringing outdoor decor trends to life requires attention to small details, including what you're using for your tablescape — err, or should we say picnicscape?

Plates, glasses, and utensils are needed for snacking but don't forget smaller items such as H&M's 15-pack Paper Napkins, with its in bright, yellow geometric print, H&M's Dome-Shaped Bamboo Food Cover for when the ants inevitably become curious, or H&M's Patterned Plastic Mug with Straw if you have little ones in tow.

Stoneware Lemon-shaped Stoneware Serving Bowl Shop at H&M Home Price: $9.99

Dimensions (in.): 6 3/4 x 5 x 1 3/4 Keep the lemon theme going strong and serve your appetizers or chips in this adorable citrusy find. Black or beige 4-pack Straw Coasters Shop at H&M Home Price: $9.99

Dimensions (in.): D4 If you're sipping lemonade, make sure to keep condensation at bay with the help of these straw coasters. Three colors Tasseled Seat Cushion Shop at H&M Home Price: $39.99

Dimensions (in.): 47 x 24 For extra support while dining on the grass, this woven cotton cushion with tufting will keep you cozy yet secure while dining alfresco.

FAQs

Does H&M have homeware?

Yes, in addition to clothing and accessories, H&M Home has a variety of decor and furniture offerings for your home. The H&M Home spring 2024 collection is currently on sale and boasts geometric pieces with bright colors and patterns, as well as fun shapes, including all things scallop edged.

According to the retailer's press site, the offering "introduces a curated and modern season of a clean color palette, offering both a mix of patterns as well as block colors ranging from green, lime, pear to juniper and sage hues, to crisp white, sunny yellow, muted mustard and soft beige tones."

Does H&M have home stores?

Some shoppers are surprised to learn that H&M does sell home decor in store, too. Though the majority of the retailer's brick-and-mortar stores are primarily focused on clothing, you can find home accessories in several stores throughout New York and Los Angeles in the U.S., as well as several stores in the United Kingdom.

Primarily, H&M Home offerings are found online. Do call ahead before visiting a particular location to check if it sells items from the H&M Home line.

Can you return H&M Home items in-store?

Returns of H&M Home items that have been purchased online cannot be returned in stores and must be returned by mail only, according to the retailer. You can visit the H&M return portal to get your refund or exchange started.

Looking for more ways to keep busy this spring? We've uncovered fun outdoor entertaining essentials — everything from speakers to snow cone makers — and backyard games for adults that will keep the fun going well after the sun sets. And if you are planning on being outdoors after dark, make a pit-stop on our guide to the best outdoor string lights for your backyard.