Download the Wayfair app for early Way Day deals and an extra 20% off your favorite small space buys

If you haven't already, now is the time to download the Wayfair app — especially if you're interested in gaining early access to mega Way Day deals.

The highly anticipated Wayfair sale takes place from May 4 to 6 and features steep discounts across all of the retailer's categories. Savvy shoppers who are equipped with the app will start saving one day early and have access to exclusive discounts, which already includes up to 80% off select items and free shipping. Wowza!

If you want to channel this year's best small-space trends and save in the process, download the Wayfair app this Way Day for a budget-friendly refresh.

What the Wayfair app offers for Way Day 2024

Although the retailer's biggest sale of the year takes place from May 4 to 6, once you've secured the Wayfair app, you'll be able to start shopping ahead of schedule. Way Day app early access kicks off on May 3 and entitles shoppers to an extra 20% off with the code "WAYDAY20" but only for 24 hours. Time is of the essence, folks.

What's more, shopping the app offers features that you can't get online. If you're really trying to figure out what works and what doesn't, you'll love the app's View in Room feature, which lets you zoom in and out, circle products, and visualize what they'll actually look like in your home.

Plus, you'll have easy access to tracking information and notifications that grant access to exclusive sales and help you discover handpicked products you might not have caught on the site.

Quicklist

If you're counting down the hours until Way Day, and Way Day app early access on May 3, shop the retailer's current sales in the meantime:

Shop Wayfair Deals of the Day

Ahead of the sales extravaganza, Wayfair Deals of the Day are available to shoppers via the app and online. For 24 hours, you'll be entitled to extra savings, and new deals drop daily. We scoped out a few small-space buys that absolutely deserve your attention, but don't forget: you have to act quickly!

FAQs

Is Wayfair a free app?

The Wayfair app is free. You can download it from the Wayfair site and shop it this Way Day and beyond.

Is Wayfair a good app to shop?

The Wayfair app sports a similar visual style and promotions to the Wayfair website. It allows you to shop by department: furniture, outdoor, bedding & bath, decor & pillows, etc. If you hover over to the sales tag, you can also shop sales by department, and in Way Day's case, Wayfair Exclusive Deals of the Day and create lists of saved items. Perhaps the biggest difference between the site and the app is the ability to access the View in My Room feature.

How long is the Way Day sale?

Way Day takes place from May 4 to 6, but those shopping via the app get to enjoy the perks ahead of time. Beginning May 3, Way Day app early access kicks off and entitles shoppers to an extra 20% off with the code "WAYDAY20" but only for 24 hours.

What is Way Day?

Considered Wayfair's largest retail event of the year, Way Day is a multi-day savings event where shoppers can enjoy discounts across a variety of items: furniture, decor, storage, lighting, etc. In 2024, Way Day will take place from May 4 to 6, but those who are shopping via the Wayfair app will be entitled to start saving one day early beginning May 3.

Though Way Day began as a once-a-year event, it has morphed into a spring and fall savings event. Although we haven't heard what's taking place in fall 2024, watch this space for more details.

Want more from the retailer? We've scoped out the best Wayfair rugs starting at just $23. Style your new buy with one of shoppers' favorite Wayfair couches and Wayfair coffee tables to bring the whole room together.