Save on Caraway’s best-selling cookware in it's Labor Day sale

Labor Day weekend is upon us and many of our favorite retailers are offering big discounts and savings in their sales. And one of those is Caraway.

So, if you’ve been meaning to invest in some new cookware and utensils or want to make the swap to non-toxic or eco-friendly options in your kitchen more generally, we’ve shopped the sale to pick out the deals that you won’t want to miss.

From the perfect bakeware set which will have you feeling like you’re on The Great British Baking Show in no time, to kitchen utensils, pots, pans, and even stylish food storage set, there are hundreds of dollars to be saved if you shop this weekend.

CARAWAY SALE NOW ON

Essentially, you can take up to 15% off and given that Caraway doesn't do sales all that often, now is the time to buy.

The brand has quickly become a staple in kitchens around the country – we’re personally big fans of their Stainless Steel Collection – thanks to their chemical-free approach to kitchenware. The majority of their products are made from a ceramic-coated non-stick, which makes them easy to clean and more durable.

So, whether you have certain types of cookware in mind or are looking for some inspiration, here are some of our top picks from the sale…

Cookware & Minis Set Shop at Caraway Price: W as $1,155.00 , Now $1005.00 Stainless steel cookware is a great investment for a number of reasons. Not only does it not contain any potentially toxic materials but it helps the heat to distribute evenly too, making it ideal for cooking a wide variety of dishes. This set has every stainless steel pot or pan that you could need in your kitchen. Caraway Farewell Summer Bundle Shop at Caraway Price: Was $965.00 , Now $671.50 If you're not sure which set might be right for you, the Farewell Summer Bundle has got you covered and comes with 18 pieces. With $175 off in the Labor Day sale, it makes it a lot more affordable to try out all things Caraway for the first time or to add to your existing cookware collection. Bakeware Set Shop at Caraway Price: Was $545.00 , Now $395.00 Get ready to bake up a storm with this bakeware set. Complete with a number of pans, baking sheets, and two storage organizers to keep everything tidy in your cupboards, the set comes in a number of great colors. We personally love the slate and cream colorways but you can't go wrong with a classic grey or black either. And there's $150 off this weekend. Food Storage Set Shop at Caraway Price: Was $305.00 , Now $245.00 If you've been holding onto stained tupperware for far too long or you've got more lids than you have containers, why not start from scratch with this brilliant food storage set. Every item is microwave, dishwasher, and oven-safe and will help to keep your food fresher for longer. They also come in an array of great colors. Cutting Board Set Shop at Caraway Price: Was $255.00 , Now $195.00 Much like how your tupperware might not be looking its best anymore, what about your plastic or wooden cutting boards? Well, this trio are made from FSC-certified birch wood and finished with a food-safe mineral oil to keep them in tip top condition. The three sizes are ideal for cutting everything from herbs to fruit and veggies and even carving meats. Knife & Utensil Set Shop at Caraway Price: Was $545.00 , Now $395.00 And if you're looking to seriously organize your kitchen, look how sleek and minimalist this knife rack and utensil set is. It's got a spot to keep everything in its place and stop your drawers from being crammed full.

Have any of the Labor Day weekend sales caught your eye? Or what will you be buying?