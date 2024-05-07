H&M summer home decor to scoop up for a tropical aesthetic, starting at just $4

Dreaming of bright skies and warm weather? H&M summer home decor will put you in a carefree state of mind and add a tropical flair to your seasonal soirees, so start readying your space for guests.

There's a lot to love from the retailer as we gear up for July and August: bright colors, straw accents, and playful prints, all of which set the scene for a gorgeous tablescape and beyond and we've gathered our fave picks starting from just $4.

If you're looking to refresh your space for summer, what many consider the most delightful time of the year, H&M will help you get started.

Shop H&M summer home decor

In 2024, outdoor summer trends include "tropicalcore", which pairs island vibes with wicker, making the most out of greenery and the nature around us, and utilizing space wisely, a.k.a. investing in multifunctional pieces, like outdoor storage benches, particularly if you're working with a small space.

According to Etsy, we'll be influenced by the likes of "sportscore" most likely thanks to tennis themed looks served in Zendaya's The Challengers, which includes all things white, pristine, and a touch preppy. We can also expect a new appreciation for florals, which perfectly coincides with our plans for what to plant in May.

H&M summer home decor shopping quick list

Whether you're entertaining for the season ahead or want to keep things mellow, H&M Home has plenty to offer that exudes a fun, summery essence. Shop by popular categories to see what's in store.

H&M Home serving and dining

Three colors 20-pack Striped Paper Napkins Shop at H&M Home Price: $3.49 Why not match your table accessories to your beach accessories? These paper napkins are just as cute as your summer towels, and they're necessary for BBQs, picnics, and beyond. 50% recycled stoneware Shell-shaped Serving Bowl Shop at H&M Home Price: $8.99

Dimensions (in.): 2 1/4 x 4 1/4 x 6 Is there a more appropriate way to serve appetizers during the summer than this adorable shell bowl? We think not. The natural white is perfect for mixing with vibrant summer colors, like the vibrant Patterned Table Runner with tropical fruits, florals, and animal friends. Glass Patterned Glass Pitcher Shop at H&M Home Price: $29.99

Dimensions (in.): H7 Serve up some tea or lemonade in a pitcher that rivals artwork and makes you feel transported to your favorite alfresco restaurant.

H&M Home decor

Multiple motifs Patterned Cushion Cover Shop at H&M Home Price: $5.99

Dimensions (in.): 20 x 20 A bright, yellow cushion screams "summer", especially one with seasonal greenery and a parrot to boot. This is the perfect support for your couch or chairs during a festive summer get-together. Ceramic Fish-shaped Stoneware Vase Shop at H&M Home Price: $34.99

Dimensions (in.): 4 x 7 x 10 1/4 Summer's seasonal mascot, the fish, is at the ready to keep your blooms in place. Indoor/outdoor Rattan Candle Lantern Shop at H&M Home Price: $34.99

Dimensions (in.): 7 3/4 x 6 1/4 Set the mood with an island-like atmosphere, courtesy of these rattan lanterns that will keep the party glowing.

FAQs

How can I decorate my house in summer?

The easiest way to decorate your home for the summer months is by switching out textiles, including throw pillows and blankets, with seasonal shades to embrace the warm weather. Also consider swapping out wall art and decorating with seasonal blooms.

Whether you're in favor of live or dried flowers, there are plenty of fun summer selections to choose from and as H&M's budget-friendly summer home decor collections show, you don't have to break the bank to bring in beautiful new touches to update your home's look.

Getting ready for a gathering? Ensure all of your hosting gigs of the season keep your guests coming back for more with our expert-backed summer party decor ideas that set the mood. And learn how to keep your house cool in summer, AC or not, so that you and all partygoers are comfortable.