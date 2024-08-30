There’s up to 50% off in Target’s long weekend home sale – but you’ll have to be quick

Target has currently got up to 50% off a whole host of home items in their Long Weekend Sale for Labor Day weekend. But you’ll have to act fast to take advantage of the impressive deals.
Ending on Monday, there’s up to 30% off kitchen and dining, up to 50% off rugs and larger items of furniture, and even buy one get one-half price on candles. I mean, if that does not convince you to check out the sale, we don’t know what will.
So, whether you’re looking to add some new decor pieces to update your space as we move into fall, want some design inspiration, or have had your eye on a specific item, there are lots of savings to be made. And given that there are hundreds of items on sale on their website, we’ve taken the time to pick out the best of the best so you don't miss anything.
TARGET HOME SALE NOW ON
While quite a few of the items are online only, meaning you won’t find them in your local Target store, you can have them delivered right to your front door. Not only does that take all the hassle out of wondering how you’re going to get a dining room table or several chairs home in your vehicle to drive home with them. But, as items tend to go out of stock in-store much more quickly, particularly when they’re on sale, you’ll be able to shop them with ease from the comfort of your home or sofa.
Taking that all into consideration, here are a few of our top picks…
Stainless Steel
Price:
Was $229.99, Now $149.99
With eight different cooking functions, including air fry, broil, bake, and toast, this makes it one of the best small kitchen appliances, particularly if you're short on countertop space. And you can take $80 off this weekend.
Lift-Away
Price:
Was $299.99, Now $199.99
Another big saving, there's $100 off this vacuum from Shark. So, if you've had one of the best Shark vacuums on your to-buy list for a while, now might be the add it to your online cart.
Five colors
Price:
Was $390.00, Now $273.00
While this is available in a number of different fabrics, including rich velvet tones and some stylish linens, we personally can't get enough of the cream faux shearling variety. Imagine how cozy you would be curled up on this over the colder months. Plus, it has almost $120 off right now.
9 sizes
Price:
Was $383.00, Now $149.99
A good area rug can completely transform the look of a room and we love this neutral but interesting option which will work in so many different spaces. There are also a number of sizes to choose from, depending on where you're looking to fit it and it's better than half price, with 61% off.
8 colors
Price:
Was $150.00, Now $89.99
An excellent way to elevate the look of any home decor is by bringing in natural textures with it and that is especially true when it comes to this table lamp. It also looks so much more expensive than its new $90 price tag.
Manufactured Wood
Price:
Was $599.99, Now $399.99
Another item with a massive discount is this interesting dining table with woven legs offsetting a traditional wooden top. With $200 off, this would be such a great statement piece in your dining room.
Even though the discounts aren't quite as large on items like bedding, throw cushions, wall art, towels and storage solutions, we certainly can't say no to stocking up while they're on sale either.
What will you be shopping this weekend?
