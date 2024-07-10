Martha Stewart's Amazon homeware essentials are chic and timeless — I'm loving these 9 picks right now

When it comes to creating the perfect abode, Martha Stewart knows exactly what she's doing when it comes to selecting brilliant home essentials.

So, I'm not surprised that the Martha Stewart Amazon store is filled with beautiful homewares that reflect her style. I've spent hours going through it, sorting through kitchen essentials, bathroom picks, and soft bedding that are all rated four stars and above. As Real Homes' content editor, I have a keen eye for pieces that are both pretty and practical.

While Amazon furniture is well worth scoping out, it's also a good idea to check the site for fabulous finishing touches that will enhance your place even further.

Even when it isn't Prime Day, I always recommend looking on Amazon for homeware, as it often has celebrity collabs such as this one with Martha Stewart. But, if her range does go on sale during the event, I'll be sure to update this page with deals.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Martha Stewart kitchen buys

Cook up a storm in the kitchen just like Martha with these essentials that are approved by the cooking pro herself.

Four size options available Martha Stewart Gatwick Dutch Oven Shop at Amazon Size: 7 qts.

Made from: Cast iron

Price: $79.98 This spacious Dutch oven is ideal for hearty casseroles, stews, and, of course, fried chicken. My favorite shade has to be Martha Blue pictured above, as I think it would look beautiful in pastel kitchens. It does come in literally every other color in the rainbow though, from ruby red to soft lavender. Ergonomic handles Martha Stewart Eastwalk Stainless Steel Cutlery Set Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H15.75 x W9.08

Made from: Stainless steel, acacia wood

Price: $59.99 for 14pcs Having a brilliant set of knives is a kitchen essential in my opinion — and Martha clearly agrees. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given this set five-star reviews, saying the knives are super sharp, the block looks beautiful as kitchen countertop decor, and the set itself is great value for money. They do say to be careful washing though, as they reportedly rust easily. Stackable Martha Stewart Baking and Casserole Set Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H13 x W11 x D9

Made from: Stoneware

Price: $32.34 With these chic trays, you can carry food from the oven to the table, so you can serve guests piping hot dishes and let them dive in. If you have leftovers to heat up, the dishes are also microwave-safe. Then, once all the food is gone, the smooth glazed interior will make cleaning them up a total breeze by either hand or in the dishwasher.

Martha Stewart bedding buys

Sweet dreams are made of these bedding essentials, which will help you drift off in style no matter what the season is.

OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certified Martha Stewart Ultra Brushed Sheets Shop at Amazon Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cali king

Made from: Polyester

Price: From $29.60 for 4pcs These pretty sheets are perfect for adding cottagecore style into your home, thanks to their adorable floral print. The set comes with a fitted and flat sheet, as well as two pillowcases to decorate your best pillows with. Plus, the whole set is also machine washable and can be ironed on a warm setting for a crisp finish. Corner loops attached Martha Stewart Fluffy Comforter Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king

Made from: Cotton

Price: From $101.69 I've seen baffle box comforters all over my TikTok feed and think this one looks like an ultra-cozy option. It's filled with white feathers and down which will keep you snug during winter and will allow for breathability during the summer. Just make sure to only dry clean when it needs a wash, so it doesn't lose its shape. 400 thread count Martha Stewart Adrian Chenille Comforter Shop at Amazon Size: King

Made from: Cotton

Price: $112.99 for 3pcs On cooler nights, you just can't beat wrapping yourself in a cozy comforter and drifting off in total bliss. I think the soft blue floral pattern is an elegant choice, but it does come in 14 other styles, so you can find one that matches your bedroom design. Amazon reviewers say it's thick, plush, and makes a statement.

Martha Stewart bathroom buys

If you're looking for bathroom ideas that are timeless, Martha's got you covered with these charming designs.

24 style options available Martha Stewart Bath Towels Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W30 x L54

Made from: Cotton

Price: $49.99 for 6pcs Cotton towels like these are a great choice as they have high absorption, are cooling post-bath or shower, and dry quickly. Shoppers say Martha Stewart's towels are soft without being too heavy, but some suggest looking elsewhere if you prefer a thicker towel material. She also has a beach variation of these, if you're in need of a vacay option. Tufted weave Martha Stewart Drylon Bath Rug Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W34 x L21

Made from: Microfiber

Price: $24.15 The best bath mats bring together comfort and practicality, and this one does just that. It's medium pile, meaning you can sink your toes into it pre-bath while still feeling secure on the floor. The anti-skid backing will also stop you slipping over. When you need to wash it, simply put it in the washing machine at a low temperature and tumble dry it on a low setting. Gray color option Martha Stewart Ceramic Bathroom Accessories Set Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H10.2 x W6.26

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $28.02 for 4pcs Having uniform accessories is a fab way to make your small bathroom look luxe. The damask medallion pattern is giving me all the Mediterranean vibes, making it perfect for anyone looking to subtly bring Amalficore into their home. You also get a soap dish, tumbler, dispenser, and toothbrush holder, so all your bases are covered.

Martha's fantastic at making a house feel like a home, and finishing touches like these decor picks will help you achieve this, too.

If you're not done scouting out celeb home collabs, Gwyneth Paltrow's Ruggable range is also full of lovely designs.