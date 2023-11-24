I'm a homes editor — these 9 Anthropologie Black Friday deals are in my shopping cart

Fair warning: skipping out on the Anthropologie Black Friday sale will give you a serious case of FOMO. Fortunately, my personal bout has been cured thanks to a plush floral throw and a blush-toned vase (among other goodies). I highly suggest following suit.

As a homes editor, I'm always eyeing the retailer's chic boho buys. Now that I'm planning a few apartment upgrades ahead of the new year — and the Anthropologie Black Friday sale is in full swing — there's no time like the present to add to cart, right?

I live in a studio, and I'm looking forward to adding a few cozy elements to the space to truly ring in the winter the right way. Whether it's through a snuggly movie marathon on the couch, or a hearty CrockPot dinner, these finds are guaranteed to amp up the hygge vibes in my small space. Now, without further ado, delightful Black Friday home deals await.

Shop Anthropologie Black Friday deals

Whether you fancy a few treats from the Anthropologie holiday collection, or you're looking for every day goods for the kitchen or bedroom, you're bound to find a few (hundred) items that speak to you.

Anthropologie discounted bedroom decor

I'm all for making a small bedroom cozy, and I think these finds will do quite nicely.

top rated Sophie Floral Faux Fur Throw Blanket Shop at Anthropologie Price: $128 (30% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): L60 x W70 Add a floral accent to the foot of your bed with this gorgeous and vibrant yellow throw. The pink petals add a sophisticated touch and the faux fur plush will beckon you to curl up with a good book and a cup of tea. Keep in mind, it's dry clean only. three colors Valencia Bud Vase Shop at Anthropologie Price: $20 (30% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): H4 x D6 Wondering how to style a small bedroom nightstand? A botanical flair is non-negotiable in our book. This pink glass number pairs perfectly with the Sophie Floral Faux Fur Throw and will look lovely with your finds from the bodega or the dried flowers that have been given a second life. two shapes, 12 colors Sophie Faux Fur Pillow Shop at Anthropologie Price: $58 (30% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): D12 To accompany the blanket's yellow hue and pink petals, a small touch of blue — as you see in the fabric — is a wonderful way to make a statement and mix up the colors on your bed. Plus, it's just downright cozy.

Anthropologie discounted dinnerware

You might want to figure out how to organize cabinets in your small kitchen — chances are you're going to find some culinary items worthy of a purchase.

set of four Furbish Studio Placemats Shop at Anthropologie Price: $64 (30% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): L19 x W12.5 Even if your recipe leaves a lot to be desired, at least you have the table look on lock thanks to these colorful cotton placemats, which are available in five patterns. We have a feeling you'll love 'em all. set of four Old Havana Dinner Plates Shop at Anthropologie Price: $80 (30% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): D11.5 For over 10 years, these rustic, handcrafted plates have been a top seller in the Anthro home department. Don't you think leftovers will look extra enticing on these plates? five colors Bombay Tumbler Glasses, Set of 4 Shop at Anthropologie Price: $64 (30% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): H5.75 x D3.5 Whether it's a cocktail or a simple glass of water, anything looks elegant in these hand-blown melted tumblers. Although they're dishwasher safe, Anthro recommends being cautious and hand washing them instead.

Anthropologie discounted bath items

In need of a few small bathroom ideas ? Anthro has a cute mix to choose from.

two colors Edith Tufted Bath Mat Shop at Anthropologie Price: $58 (30% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): L34 x W21 Sink your wet toes into a tufted cotton bath mat with a subtle pink design. It's giving spa vibes. Oeko-Tex certified Slowtide Gigi Bath Towel Collection Shop at Anthropologie Price: $40 (25% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): L60 x W30 Funky florals make everything more enjoyable — even drying off after a shower. This absorbent, eco-friendly cotton towel is a must. three colors Maison Storage Bath Caddy Shop at Anthropologie Price: $168 (30% off in cart)

Dimensions (in.): L29.5 x W6.75 x H5 Did someone say spa day? Keep your bath essentials (and book) in check with this caddy for your next dip in the tub.

FAQs

How long does the Anthropologie Black Friday sale last? Typically, the Anthropologie Black Friday sales deals last until Cyber Monday, which falls on November 27, 2023. Currently, items are up to 30% off and you can score sale items for up to an additional 50% off. Do be mindful that popular items might sell out quickly.

What does the Anthropologie Black Friday sale include? In addition to clothes, shoes, and accessories, the Anthropologie Black Friday sale also offers discounts on home items, including bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchen decor. You can also get a few discounts on several items within the Anthropologie Christmas collection.

Wondering what else to shop this busy retail weekend? Anthropologie's younger sister, Urban Outfitters, has a Black Friday sale that's equally as desirable. Here you'll find modern bookshelves, floral rugs, and cute accent chairs, among plenty of other items.