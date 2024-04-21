Lou Rota's new Anthropologie tableware brings "a touch of whimsy" and is so pretty, shoppers are wall-mounting it as decor

Lou Rota has teamed up with Anthropologie for a new playful yet elegant line of kitchen accessories that will inspire you in more ways than one.

The former natural history documentary producer's love of entomology has not only shaped the new additions to the Anthro Mother Nature collection, but inspired thrilled Anthropologie shoppers to use the pretty items as wall-mounted decor.

The beautiful kitchenware with floral and insect-inspired accents is flying off the shelves so take a peek while working on your spring home decor ideas — we're confident it'll make its way onto your wish list.

Shop the Lou Rota x Anthropologie Mother Nature collab

Vases with birds, plates with giraffes, spoon rests with bumble bees — Lou Rota's Mother Nature Anthro line is an animal lover's dream and too sweet to resist, so figure out ways to maximize space in your small kitchen and make room for the collection, be it on your on table, or on display.

"Lou Rota has long been a fan favorite among our customers," says Julie Gwin, the retailer's Associate Director of Collaborations: Home, Apparel and Accessories. "Her creations are timeless and elegant with a touch of whimsy, making them a true collector’s item.

"It’s always a delight to see the creative ways our collectors style them too, often showcasing her plates hung as decorative art on their walls."

Whether you're planning on using the plates as hosting essentials for Sunday brunch, a Mother's Day treat, or styling them around the kitchen to make a statement on their own, you're going to fall in love with everything about them: colors, textures, prints, and more.

"We especially enjoy pairing her pieces with our Lilypad and Lyla dinnerware collections, and recently introduced her own dinner plate for layering as well," Julie adds.

Consider adding a rustic charm to your Lou Rota tablescape with Anthropologie's Color Weave Round Seagrass Placemats for $16, and pair your setup with Anthro's Farmhouse Pottery Petite Gingham Scalloped Napkins ($85, set of four) or the colorful, botanical Meera Napkins ($48, set of four).

Enhance the nature-inspired theme with fresh florals and accent the table with candles of varying sizes (while still being able to see your guests, of course).

What to shop

Have you figured out the best ways to organize cabinets in a small kitchen yet? Heed our warning that you're going to love this beautiful collection and will need more space in your cabinets for it!

All letters Lou Rota Nature Table Monogram Mug Shop at Anthropologie Price: $14

Capacity: 12.9 oz Sip on a cup of Joe or hot tea from this monogram mug with Lou's hand-drawn illustrations of birds, blooms, bugs, and beyond. Keep in mind this piece is not microwave or dishwasher safe. 10 motifs Lou Rota Mother Nature Dessert Plate Shop at Anthropologie Price: $30

Dimensions (in.): D10 Serve up something sweet on equally sweet glazed decaled stoneware plates available with bees, giraffes, hummingbirds, and beyond in a variety of colors. They're microwave and dishwasher safe, though hand wash is recommended. Two options Lou Rota Mother Nature Vase Shop at Anthropologie Price: $34

Size (in): 6 x 4.25 What would a nature-inspired collection be without a vase? This vintage-styled floral and mantis selection will perfectly accentuate the colorful blooms of your choosing.

For similar dinnerware options with just as much charm as Lou's latest drop, Anthropologie x Alexandra Farmer and the Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collab offer adorable accessories for your table. Trust us, these beautiful buys will surely get the conversation started at your next dinner party. Don't forget to shop the current Anthropologie sales while you're at it!