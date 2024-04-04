The Beyoncé country vibe is coming for interiors — here's how to 'Cowboy Carter' your space the right way

The new Beyoncé country album is taking over playlists and influencing our interior style to (cowboy) boot, according to designers.

With each play of "Texas Hold 'Em" and every addition of fringe to our homes, we dive deeper into Cowboy Carter, and there are no signs of slowing down. Our design pros say bringing this trend into your home on a budget is a cinch with simple additions of Western-inspired accents, mixing vintage and modern, and small touches that bring big impact.

If you're thinking of embracing a rustic Western style and making the 2024 small space interior design trend your own, tips from our interior experts will help you nail it.

How to nail the Beyoncé country aesthetic at home

Pinterest Predicts 2024 was the first to manifest "Western gothic," a moody take on vintage Americana. Several months later, Beyoncé's country album was released into the wild, and everyone began reaching for cowboy hats and boots.

"Queen Bey has spoken, and we are all about that cowboy life now," jokes designer Nicole Cullum. But, there are ways to go about it without stepping into dramatic territory.

"For a contemporary twist, try mixing in sleek, minimalist furniture with Western-inspired accents like cowhide throw pillows or tribal print rugs," says designer Nina Lichtenstein. "If your aesthetic is more eclectic, embrace the juxtaposition of vintage finds with modern pieces, layering textures and patterns for added visual interest."

No matter what aesthetic and small space color trends you prefer, when integrating a Cowboy Carter essence into your space, there are a few non-negotiable rules.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer in Taos, New Mexico, and the founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and home decor. No matter what she's styling, she gladly offers her clients a wide range of variety.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Designer When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

1. Start small

As much as it might seem like a bold look, Nicole tells us that a little goes a long when when getting your yee-haw on.

"Tuck a leather ottoman (we like the handmade large square ottoman from Cush & Co) some brass nailhead trim as extra seating in your living room," she recommends. "Hang a row of cowboy hats as wall art for a chic western nod."

Designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey agrees and thinks it's important to begin with a focus on small details, rather than large pieces.

"This can be as easy as swapping out pillows, adding new wall art, or throwing in a new rug or blanket in the mix," she says.

Desenio's Candy Garden Sweet Waterfall Poster is just the ticket, and who can turn down a cute blue cowboy hat wall hook from Urban Outfitters?

Holds up to 225 lbs Faux Leather & Metal Ottoman Shop at Target Price: $99

Dimensions (in.): 18.5 x 16.25 x 22

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey Social Links Navigation Designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks, and must-haves with her followers.

2. Embrace natural elements

When you're trying to get those small living room ideas to mimic Queen Bey's vibe, Nina says earthy tones and natural materials are the way to go.

"Think warm, rustic woods paired with sleek metallic accents reminiscent of a desert sunset," she says. "Don't forget to sprinkle in some bold, Southwestern-inspired patterns and textiles, such as geometric prints. Top it all off with a few strategically placed cacti or succulents to bring the outdoors in."

Fortunately, we have expert-backed tips for how to care for succulents and the Miracle-Gro Cactus Palm Citrus Potting Soil at Target is on sale, so there's no excuse to skimp on greenery.

3. Find a statement piece

"Incorporate statement pieces like leather sofas and distressed wooden furniture to add a touch of rugged elegance," Nina suggests.

One thing everyone agrees on? The need for a cowhide rug. Try the AROGAN Premium Faux Cowhide Rug from Amazon. If you want other textiles in your space to have a similar essence, the Rieth Animal Print Reversible Pillow Cover at Wayfair can assist.

"It's not surprising to see the Western style surging in popularity," says Patrick Burch, Owner at Cave + Post Trading Co. "I think people appreciate the rugged and real nature of the look."

Machine washable nuLOOM Marcia Faux Cowhide Area Rug Shop at Target Price: Was $99 , now $62.99

Dimensions (in.): 3' 10" x 5'

Patrick Burch Social Links Navigation Co-owner of Cave + Post Trading Co. Patrick Burch is co-owner of Cave + Post Trading Co., an award-winning men's boutique in Phoenix, Arizona. At Cave + Post, Patrick has created a hub where fashion and music collide, with an amazing collection of vintage and new guitars, and "tiny desk" style impromptu visits and performances in the shop from bands playing in Phoenix who stop by to enjoy the vibe and pick up something cool to wear.

Start with these baby steps to get a little taste of Cowboy Carter at home, and of course, sing along to "Jolene" while you set up your new Western-styled designs.

For more inspiration, we're crushing on the new Ruggable x Justina Blakeney collection.