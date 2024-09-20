Meet the winners of Real Homes' So Chic Awards 2024

Good news renters and small-space dwellers, the winners of Real Homes' So Chic Awards 2024 are here.

The competition was dreamt up so we could help our readers find the best and chicest furniture, appliances, decor, gadgets, home fragrances, and cleaning products for your small space. Whether you live in a compact apartment, small house, minuscule dorm, or an actual tiny home, these picks are just as functional as they are stylish.

We've browsed through tons of applications and determined that these winners are worthy of taking up space in your home — no matter how tiny.

Meet the winning products of the 2024 So Chic Awards

Below, you'll find the winner of each of our categories and why it's worthy of a So Chic Award. Our main judging criteria were:

Functional: We want products that last and work really well. In small spaces, there isn’t much room to waste on picks that don’t work. We love multipurpose products and items that are top-rated at what they do.

We want products that last and work really well. In small spaces, there isn’t much room to waste on picks that don’t work. We love multipurpose products and items that are top-rated at what they do. Stylish: Just because something helps you out around your home doesn’t mean it can’t be cute! We value products that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are effective.

Just because something helps you out around your home doesn’t mean it can’t be cute! We value products that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are effective. Affordable: Don’t get us wrong, we love splurging sometimes, but we get what it’s like trying to stick to a serious budget. Products should be affordable for readers just starting out, still living at home, or trying to save their cash.

Don’t get us wrong, we love splurging sometimes, but we get what it’s like trying to stick to a serious budget. Products should be affordable for readers just starting out, still living at home, or trying to save their cash. Sustainable: The planet really matters to us, and one of our pillars at Real Homes is sustainability. Our judges scoped out picks that make a difference, whether that’s through the product, packaging, or company efforts.

Best Luxe Mattress

(Image credit: Helix)

WINNER: Helix Midnight Luxe

Sleep on a cloud with this luxurious pick from Helix. Loved by customers and reviewers alike, this top-of-the-line mattress combines pressure-relieving memory foam with durable steel coils. Finished off with a premium pillow top, you'll really feel the difference in lumbar support. You can feel safe when purchasing as it comes with a 100-night sleep trial.

Best Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

WINNER: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid

Not sure if you're looking for a coiled mattress or memory foam? This cozy hybrid mattress from Brooklyn Bedding ensures you get the best of both worlds. The high-density foam and premium steel coils are assembled in-house and layered under a breathable quilted top. The bed-in-a-box delivery includes free shipping, a 120-night trial, and a 10-year warranty.

Best Pillow

(Image credit: Panda)

WINNER: Panda Hybrid Bamboo Pillow

With 4.8 stars and over 14,000 reviews, this hybrid pillow from Panda is a real revelation. This orthopedic-grade pillow is made with unique bamboo charcoal-infused memory foam which contours to your sleeping position. It's also filled with Active O2 Micro-pods™ which enhance breathability throughout the night.

Best Mattress topper

(Image credit: Nolah)

WINNER: Nolah Mattress Topper

Add some extra comfort to your bed with a comfy mattress topper, like this highly-rated option from Nolah. We were impressed by the premium AirFoam™️ technology which promises to be 300% more durable and dissipate heat 20% faster than traditional memory foam.

Best Comforter

(Image credit: Mattress Firm)

WINNER: Sleepy's Signature Cloud Puffer Comforter

Dive into this light and fluffy comforter for best nights sleep. Our judging panel liked how full this comforter is, with 300 grams per square meter polyester fill. The microfiber fabric is soft to the touch and is available in cool gray, warm beige, and sage green.

Best Bedding

(Image credit: The Company Store)

WINNER: The Company Store Classic Cool Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set

Turn your room into a luxe hotel with this sheet set from The Company Store. Made with 100% combed cotton percale, these 300-thread count sheets feel crisp and cool. Our panel appreciated how many colorways are available with everything from rich blues to pastel pinks.

Best in Bedroom

(Image credit: Zinus)

WINNER: Zinus Linda Wood Platform Bed Frame

Made from solid wood, this platform bed frame from Zinus is a pretty great option for small space dwellers. You don't need a box spring so you can save yourself an additional purchase. The Real Homes team appreciates that it is delivered in one compact, easy-to-maneuver box. Plus, it's easy to assemble in under an hour and tools are included.

Best in Cleaning

(Image credit: Dyson)

WINNER: Dyson WashG1

Dyson is back with yet another fan-favorite machine. This high-tech floor cleaner removes both wet and dry debris in one go, for your easiest Sunday reset ever. It covers up to 290sqm with one tank and is easy to maneuver around the house as it effortlessly glides under furniture.

Best in Fragrance

(Image credit: Voluspa)

WINNER: Voluspa Classic Candle Refill - California Summers

Say goodbye to buying bulky candles over and over again, wasting bulky packaging. This clever candle refill from Voluspa cuts back on waste and is easy to use. Just pop it into place and start burning. Our panel loved the fresh summery scent.

Best in Furniture

(Image credit: Zinus)

WINNER: Zinus Luca Reversible Chaise Sectional Sofa

Stuck in a small apartment with awkward spaces? This sectional sofa from Zinus is the perfect solution as you can customize the layout to a design that fits your needs. It's easy to assemble with four modular components- simply secure the brackets into place, no tools needed.

Best in Kitchen

(Image credit: Terra Kaffe)

WINNER: Terra Kaffe TK-02

Our panel approves of this sleek automatic espresso maker from Terra Kaffe. Not only does it look stunning, it's just as practical as it is stylish. With both hot and cold drink options, this machine makes all kinds of espresso and drip coffee drinks. Plus, it comes with a heating element that can handle any type of milk from dairy to plant-based.

Best in Bathroom

(Image credit: Sutera)

WINNER: Sutera Stone Bath Mat

Say goodbye to set bathroom floors with this clever stone bath mat from Sutera. Made with 100% top-grade Diatomaceous Earth, the material absorbs all water after getting out of the shower - an essential if you're sharing a bathroom with roommates. It's also slip-resistant for extra safety.

Best in Outdoor

(Image credit: Enbrighten)

WINNER: Enbrighten Eternity Lights

Make the holidays easier with these handy outdoor lights from Enbrighten. Our panel with these powerful LED lights that can be controlled with a Smart App. Choose from millions of color combinations, modes, and effects, plus set them to a specific schedule or automation.