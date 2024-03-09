The new H&M spring home decor is a welcome dose of dopamine — explore our favorite picks from $15

Kiss grey skies goodbye. H&M spring home decor will infuse a cheerful, colorful paradise into your space and make you forget all about those dreary winter days.

Some of us might be looking to spruce up our bedrooms while others might be in search of festive tablescapes for Easter Sunday. Either way, H&M's latest releases have all grounds covered with pastel finds, scalloped accents, and of course, plenty of florals.

Since you were already thinking about spring home decor purchases, you might as well have look-see what just dropped. We're going to manifest clear skies and warmth, one candle purchase at a time.

Browse the colorful, new H&M spring home decor

One of our favorite small space decorating ideas, dopamine decor, is infused throughout the new H&M spring home decor drop, and it feels refreshing after a long season cocooned in wool blankets. After what seemed like a never-ending hibernation, everything has reawakened.

“[Dopamine decor] thrives on creating spaces that spark joy and uplift your mood — think vibrant colors, playful patterns, and quirky accents which make you smile just because,” interior designer Heather Knight-Willcock tells Real Homes' Eve Smallman.

This is certainly the case for the recent releases. If you really want to make a statement with these new pieces, we're particularly loving the retro vibes from H&M's Scallop-edged Placemats in mint and yellow. And for more vintage flair, you can pair the placemats with H&M's Floral Porcelain Cups. Truth be told, all of the offerings are a cuteness overload.

Heather Knight-Willcock Social Links Navigation Interior designer Heather Knight-Willcock is an interior designer at Heather KW Styles and an expert for ShopGoodwill.com. Her refined, approachable style has earned her a reputation for creating engaging and inspiring residential and commercial spaces. She is a huge fan of decorating with dopamine decor.

What to shop

While we'd personally like to add all of the new H&M spring home decor to our shopping carts, we'll show some restraint. Here are our favorite transitional home decor picks that signal warm weather and blue skies.

Want to prepare for the spring on your own terms? Then you'll have to get crafty. Luckily, we found the best (easy) spring DIY ideas to beautify your space.