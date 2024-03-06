New spring Anthropologie homeware is a green dream — here's what to shop from $20

Spring is in bloom, and new Anthropologie homeware additions embrace the season with fitting pops of green.

From dinnerware to bedding, plant accessories to lighting, a large selection of new, beautiful Anthropologie homeware accessories sport an emerald or split pea hue this spring.

It's hard to resist a new release or an Anthropologie sale, so we've rounded up gorgeous green goods we're currently eyeing from the retailer and asked a designer how to style them in your space. Let's start spring on the right note, shall we?

Spring Anthropologie homeware: green as far as the eye can see

Jewel tones are said to be one of the most popular small-space color trends of 2024, so we're not surprised to see emerald green having a moment. And considering monochromatic color schemes involve combining various shades of one hue, all-things green seems fitting as spring awakens.

"Embrace the elegance of emerald green and light split pea greens, creating a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere that evolves gracefully with the seasons," says designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Anthropologie's inspired palette brings forth an opportunity to infuse your home with the richness of nature's hues, making a stylish statement that resonates throughout the year."

Whether you're eyeing the dinnerware, like the adorable Faye Dessert Plate from Anthro or Anthropologie homeware accents such as the elegant Eloise Sconce at Anthropologie, Nina has a few suggestions for working with the color, which she explains can work year-round with some adjustments.

"Integrate green tableware, linens, and accessories for a cohesive and inviting dining tableau," she says. "Combine with natural elements like wooden chargers or woven placemats to balance the richness of the green."

When it comes to small living room ideas, green can be integrated through accessories like throw blankets and pillows to complement your larger pieces, and it can work whenever you'd like it to showcase it.

"Green is a versatile color that transcends seasonal boundaries, making it a timeless choice for year-round elegance," Nina adds. "Swap out accessories or introduce seasonal decor to keep the space fresh and dynamic as the year progresses."

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior designer When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

Looking for more ways to embrace the new season in your home? The recent Anthropologie Katie Hodges collab is a masterclass in California cool, and you'll love the sophisticated yet laid-back vibe from the L.A.-based designer.