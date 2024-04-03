The new Ruggable x Justina Blakeney collection is a colorful paradise that works perfectly with all of 2024's best trends

The new Ruggable x Justina Blakeney line, which dropped on April 3, is brimming with the artist's signature boho aesthetic. However, the collection simultaneously manages to blend perfectly with this year's biggest trends.

The designer and Jungalow founder has decided to join forces with Ruggable to make a statement while making things easy — the machine-washable, stain-resistant rugs and doormats are always welcome in a busy home — and you'll love the bold palettes, fun patterns, and playful themes.

Regardless of which 2024 small space interior design trends you're pursuing, there's something from this line that will work in your home.

Shop Ruggable x Justina Blakeney

When you see the offerings from Ruggable x Justina Blakeney, you'll be anxious to use her latest boho home decor to give your abode a spring refresh.

"Featuring Justina’s original artwork, each pattern is inspired by the mood-boosting power of nature with vibrant colors that easily light up any room," the retailer says in a statement.

But don't let Justina's expertise fool you: her line of adorable rugs can be paired with a variety of styles in mind: minimalism, maximalism, and yes, even neutral palettes, all of which are receiving plenty of love this year.

What to shop

The Ruggable x Justina Blakeney line features over 30 selections in various sizes and starts at $129. If you're trying to play with different looks, we'll help you figure out what goes best with some of her most popular selections.

And when the time inevitably comes, learn how to wash a rug properly with our expert-backed tips. Though the TLC process will feel like a breeze with this line, given Ruggable products are machine-washable. In order to get rid of debris, "simply remove the cover and throw it in the washing machine to keep [your rug] looking as good as new."

For minimalists Justina Blakeney Sonia Terra & Sage Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $129-$1,049

Dimensions (in.): Various People equate minimalism to boredom, but that's far from the case — it's all about using color, textures, and shapes wisely to make a statement. Pair a neutral-colored couch and wooden furniture in pine or white oak with this vibrant number to make your living room or bedroom pop. For fans of neutral Justina Blakeney Etta Natural & Terra Tufted Rug Shop at Ruggable Prices: From $169-$1,119

Dimensions (in.): Various Neutrals are having a moment and soft whites and creams are replacing grays. Pair a soft rug like this — which offers three times the thickness — with clean Scandi-inspired designs, modern accents, and of course, plenty of plants. For maximalists Justina Blakeney Georgia Kaleidoscope Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $129-$1,049

Dimensions (in.): Various Justina makes color come to life, and the Georgia Kaleidoscope Rug is no exception. Place this in a room with plenty of solid hues and nature-inspired decor for the best results.

Not sure you're meant to pursue a boho aesthetic? The new Ruggable x Bridgerton collection leans into elegant, traditional themes while Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi's new releases are a celebration of vintage neutrals.