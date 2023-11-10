The best Amazon furniture buys: 12 stylish picks, room-by-room

The best Amazon furniture buys will make your home look stylish on a budget. The site is known for its range of pieces and speedy delivery — but it does have thousands of pages to scroll through, which can be a pain when you just want to find something specific.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can expect one-day delivery on most pieces, which is super useful for speedy Amazon furniture purchases. It also has plenty of discounts throughout the year, including on sales events. This year Black Friday has already started, with lots of deals already live on its dedicated Black Friday page.

Have you been looking for places to buy furniture and decided that Amazon’s the site that you want to shop? I’ve picked out the best furniture for each room, choosing pieces that are super stylish and that shoppers rate highly.

The best Amazon furniture, according to shoppers

Ready to get started? These chic picks from Amazon furniture brands are sure to elevate your small space's style. Some of these buys are already discounted for Black Friday — keep an eye on this page as we update it with more discounts and deals.



The best Amazon living room furniture

These pieces are all fab small living room ideas, thanks to their stylishness and functionality.

Two seater 1. Best Choice Faux Leather Folding Sofa Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H30 x W65.25 x D30.5

Made from: Faux leather

Price: $219.99 It’s rare to see a couch this price — let alone a couch with multifunctionality. This doubles as a futon, so your guests have somewhere to rest if they stop over. I also love the cup holders, that are giving me big limo energy. It has over 6,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it’s sleek, modern, and easy to clean. Slimline design 2. Mopio Ensley Wooden TV Stand Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H17 x W59 x D13.7

Made from: Wood

Price: $209.99 There’s something slightly retro about this TV stand, which gives it a statement look and feel without being overwhelming. It has a one-year warranty, so you can return it easily if you experience damage. It does need to be assembled, but reviewers said this was a breeze to do and the stylish, sturdy result is well worth it. Adjustable height 3. Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H16.5 x W38.6 x L19.7

Made from: MDF, pine

Price: $53.99 If you’re living in a smaller home, lift-top coffee tables are a great choice, as they maximize the space you have. They also help maintain a tidy living area, with storage space for all your remotes and items that so aren’t aesthetic. This comes in five colors which all vary in price, but my favorite has to be the luxe espresso brown.

The best Amazon bedroom furniture

You’ll be able to sleep well knowing that you’ve got furniture that has saved you dollars and is seriously sleek.

Matching pieces available 4. Furinno Just 3-Tier End Table Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H22.8 x W13.39 x D11.5

Made from: Wood, plastic

Price: Was $47.99 Now $15.98 (save $32.01) This nightstand has two shelves and a surface, giving plenty of space for your nighttime drink, books, sleep mask, and anything else you need to get a good night’s rest. Amazon reviewers love that the assembly doesn’t require any tools, how lightweight it is, and how affordable it is, too — and that was before the huge discount. Multiple sizes 5. Best Price Metal Platform Bed Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H18 x W38 x L74.5

Made from: Steel

Price: $73.31 Sometimes you just can’t go wrong with a simple and effective bed, as this steel Best Price piece proves. This is Amazon’s overall pick for beds, with over 31,000 (yes, really!) five-star reviews praising its heavy-duty frame and elevated design for storage. It comes in twin, full, queen, king, and Cali king — the size and pricing we’ve stated are for the twin. Easy pull handles 6. WLIVE Fabric 11-Drawer Dresser Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H48.4 x W38.37 x D11.8

Made from: Metal

Price: Was $97.99 Now $89.99 (save $8) Fabric drawers are easy to put together and are lightweight, making them an ideal choice if you know you might be moving in the future. Reviewers also say the material makes it easy to remove a whole drawer if searching for something. There are seven different colors, from minimalistic white to industrial dark brown and black.

The best Amazon bathroom furniture

Make your bathroom look fresh and shiny with these clever furniture buys.

Wipeable material 7. Yaheetech Bathroom Cabinet Storage Organizer Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H34.1 x W22 x D11.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $69.99 Are all your skincare routine bottles just spilling out of your teeny tiny space? This cabinet will create even more room in your bathroom. This has three drawers and a cabinet for toiletries you want to stash away, as well as an open shelf and surface space on top for quick-grab items and decor like indoor plants and reed diffusers. Sustainable wood 8. AquaTeak Kai Corner Teak Shower Bench Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H18 x W15.15 x D15.5

Made from: Teak

Price: Was $139.95 Now $99.95 (save $40) Look, I get it. If you’re having a long shower, it can be tiring to be stood up for all of that time. Have a little rest with this bench, which is shaped perfectly to fit in any shower corner. It also has a shelf underneath it, which you can utilize for shower soaps, bottles, and razors. The boho design is also gorgeous and looks like a little sunshine. Freestanding 9. Keomaisyto Three-Tier Bathroom Ladder Shelf Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H31.69 x W14.56 x D11.6

Made from: Wood

Price: Was $65.99 Now $49.99 (save $16) Add a piece of hotel-style luxury to your apartment with this shelf, which will fit beautifully in small bathrooms. This is definitely more of a display storage unit, so you could use it to flex your Jo Malone shower gel or decorate it with plants. It also comes in a four-tier model, if you want even more space.

The best Amazon kitchen furniture

Make cooking up a storm so much easier with these useful pieces that are brilliant small kitchen ideas.

Space saver 10. Vasagle Baker's Storage Rack with Wire Basket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H52.8 x W35.4 x D15.75

Made from: Particleboard, steel

Price: $99.99 Keep all your bulky kitchen appliances like your coffee machine and air fryer in one place with this handy rack that makes the most of vertical space. It also has a rack that’s the right size for storing tea towels or even loose fruit and veg. This would also work as a dorm storage idea if your place doesn’t come with a proper kitchenette. Contoured seat 11. Amazon Basics Kitchen Counter Barstool Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H29 x W17 x D13.7

Made from: Wood

Price: $72.88 for two Would your kitchen island or large worktop benefit from having seating space? It’s always fun having people around when cooking, and these stools will give them a place to sit and chat. It works out at $36.44 per stool, which is a real bargain. The stools are also the overall best seller for barstools and have over 19,000 five-star ratings. Lockable wheels 12. Yaheetech Rolling Kitchen Island Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H35 x W21.7 x D17.8

Made from: Pine, MDF

Price: $68.99 Keep the good times in your kitchen rolling with this kitchen island, which will create more surface space for cooking and more storage space, with its drawer, cabinet, and shelf. On the side, it has hooks that would be useful for towels or shopping bags. Shoppers advise reading the reviews before assembling for top tips on putting it together correctly.

How to choose the best Amazon furniture

Looking through the site for Amazon furniture yourself? Here are a few things to consider when shopping:

Ratings: Check how many star ratings the piece has and read the reviews, as these will be from real people who have used them. We’ve only chosen furniture in this guide with four stars or above.

Check how many star ratings the piece has and read the reviews, as these will be from real people who have used them. We’ve only chosen furniture in this guide with four stars or above. Labels: Look for pieces that have labels such as ‘bestsellers’ or ‘Amazon’s choice’ as these show that the furniture is either popular with shoppers or that Amazon itself believes it to be a quality purchase.

Look for pieces that have labels such as ‘bestsellers’ or ‘Amazon’s choice’ as these show that the furniture is either popular with shoppers or that Amazon itself believes it to be a quality purchase. Brand: Amazon has lots of brands that sell on its site. It’s worth checking out the brand via its Amazon landing page or by searching it on a search engine like Google, to verify that it’s legitimate and actually specializes in selling furniture.

Amazon has lots of brands that sell on its site. It’s worth checking out the brand via its Amazon landing page or by searching it on a search engine like Google, to verify that it’s legitimate and actually specializes in selling furniture. Materials: Check the materials of the furniture in the product description, and look for durable materials such as wood and steel.

How we chose these Amazon furniture pieces

With thousands of products on the site, we simply don’t have the resources or the space to call in every single furniture piece to test ourselves. Therefore, we looked through the site for furniture with plenty of five-star ratings and reviews from real people. All the pieces in this guide have an average rating of four stars and over 500 ratings.

FAQs

Is Amazon a good place to order furniture on Black Friday? Amazon is a great place to buy furniture on Black Friday, as it has a wide variety of brands onsite that offer discounts during this sales period. We’ll be updating this page with Black Friday prices, and cross-checking them with Camelcamelcamel in order to verify that they’re legitimately good deals.

Can you order furniture on Amazon? Yes — Amazon has a dedicated furniture category, with thousands of products for different rooms in the house. If you’re a Prime member, you can get next-day delivery on many of them, too.

How to find the best Amazon furniture? When searching for the best Amazon furniture, be sure to filter your search by star ratings, in order to find the ones that shoppers rate. It’s also a good idea to look at the materials, so you know you’re buying a piece that will last.

Now that you’ve shopped Amazon’s best furniture, you might be wondering what the best pieces are that other popular sites offer. Walmart’s best furniture pieces are also stylish, and have plenty of Black Friday discounts on, too.