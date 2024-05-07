Recreate Zendaya's Met Gala aesthetic in your living room — design pros weigh in on this moody trend

It's no surprise that Zendaya's Met Gala look has wow-ed us again this year. The Challengers star and style pro always makes a statement at this luxe event.

As soon as we saw Zendaya's moody floral look, complete with jewel tones and metallics, we knew we wanted to embrace the aesthetic in our own homes. And it's actually pretty easy if you stick to the right color palette and design choices, say our design pros.

See how to recreate this 2024 interior design trend with our styling advice and decor picks.

Check out Zendaya's Met Gala look

Zendaya stepped foot on the red carpet Monday evening in a stunning look, reflective of major 2024 color trends. This year, the American actress was appointed as one of the event's co-chairs by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

The event typically takes place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. With this year's theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the "The Garden of Time" dress code, Zendaya's moody, dramatic ensemble fits the bill perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 marks Zendaya's first time back at the Met Gala since her iconic 2019 Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown. This year, she once again teamed up with stylist, Law Roach, to create another statement look.

The Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano gown mixes navy blue, emerald green, and black with touches of shimmering metallics throughout. She matched her makeup and nails in a deep burgundy shade. The look is topped off with a hummingbird on her shoulder and playful accents like berries, leaves, florals, and insects.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And that's not all! Zendaya also rocked a surprise second look on the red carpet with a Givenchy by John Galliano 1996 gown, paired with a Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen fascinator.

Combining these dark, dramatic hues with nature is definitely a trend we want to keep on our radar for 2024 (hello dark cottagecore!). "Zendaya has embraced a design aesthetic that works beautifully in fashion as well as interiors," says content editor, Danielle Valente.

Ditch those outdated interiors trends and opt for something modern and fresh. Zendaya serves as fabulous inspiration for your next living room. We're taking some simple steps to get the look at home.

How to get the look

Discover some new living room ideas and change up your style to recreate Zendaya's gorgeous outfit. First, you're going to want to stick to a pretty specific color palette. Go for rich jewel tones like dark navy, emerald green, and deep maroon. You can incorporate these colors in a small living room in anything from the sofa to accent pillows and throw blankets.

"If you want to go all out, paint the room dark gray or black to really bring the moody vibes," says Danielle. We love Black 02 paint from Lick which is a dark velvet black color with red undertones.

Then add some decor and accessories that embrace florals and nature. You don't have to spend a lot, though — there are some affordable luxe picks out there that really scream bougie on a budget.

Look for faux grapes and berries to scatter around in a centerpiece or vase. Make it into a DIY by painting a bunch of artificial grapes (like this 15-piece set from Amazon) in dark, metallic colors. Add feathers and leaves to your arrangement for added texture and interest.

You can also pick up some affordable wall art featuring birds, insects, and flowers to really amp up the garden vibes. "Wall art is always a good way to go when it comes to trends as you can swap it out pretty easily if you'd like to change the look of the room later on," says Danielle.

Velvet Elero Round Throw Pillow Shop at Amazon Price: $22.98 Nothing says luxe quite like velvet. This emerald green throw pillow will add a touch of color to any sofa or accent chair. It's also available in dark burgundy and black for added moody tones. Retro Desenio Floral Poster Shop at Desenio Price: $24.95 Add a touch of nature to your room with this William Morris-inspired floral poster. The birds complement the hummingbird worn by Zendaya and the blue and green shades are reminiscent of her look. Chenille Madison Park Chunky Knit Throw Blanket Shop at Target Price: $99.99 Everyone needs a comfy throw blanket in their living room so why not grab this soft chenille one from Target. It's highly-rated with a 4.7 star rating so customers love it too.

You don't have to stick to the living room when it comes to moody colors. You can channel Zendaya's design ideas in a dark bedroom or a dark small bathroom for just as much payoff. This style icon sure knows how to spark inspiration.