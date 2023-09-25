9 affordable luxe picks for small living rooms that are beautiful and bougie

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Affordable Luxe Picks for Small Living Rooms: Quick Menu 1. Affordable luxe picks

2. FAQs

If you want to bougie up your space, affordable luxe picks for your small living room are a great way to elevate the style of this area. From furniture to decor, there are plenty of ways that you can make your room look fabulous without breaking the bank.

I live in a rental and don’t have the luxury of painting my walls or changing up my flooring. So, I really rely on picking out the right pieces to create a certain look and feel. That being said, I’m also a renter on a budget, so when I’m searching, I always shop with affordability in mind.

If you’re on a budget but have a contemporary, small living room idea in mind, I’ve got you. I’ve shopped through different sites and rounded up a range of luxe living room picks. These are all suitable for smaller spaces, but still remain stylish.

9 affordable luxe picks to make your small living room seriously chic

Ready to get started? Whether you’re looking to spend a little or a lot, these luxe, modern small living room picks are all budget-friendly.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

What is affordable luxe styling? This is the art of choosing pieces that look luxurious because of their color, style, and texture, but that actually won’t cost you very much. For those who love contemporary and chic styles but don’t have a lot to spend, this is a perfect way to dress your home.

How can I make my living room look elegant on a budget? When choosing pieces big and small, make sure they tie together color-wise and style-wise. Elegant colors include white, cream, gold, black, and light and dark browns. This will ensure a refined finish, even on a smaller budget.

Now that you have your living room looking luxe on a budget, you can move on to other rooms. These modern bedroom ideas are really beautiful, and won’t cost you a lot of money to put together yourself.