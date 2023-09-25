9 affordable luxe picks for small living rooms that are beautiful and bougie

Affordable Luxe Picks for Small Living Rooms: Quick Menu
If you want to bougie up your space, affordable luxe picks for your small living room are a great way to elevate the style of this area. From furniture to decor, there are plenty of ways that you can make your room look fabulous without breaking the bank.
I live in a rental and don’t have the luxury of painting my walls or changing up my flooring. So, I really rely on picking out the right pieces to create a certain look and feel. That being said, I’m also a renter on a budget, so when I’m searching, I always shop with affordability in mind.
If you’re on a budget but have a contemporary, small living room idea in mind, I’ve got you. I’ve shopped through different sites and rounded up a range of luxe living room picks. These are all suitable for smaller spaces, but still remain stylish.
9 affordable luxe picks to make your small living room seriously chic
Ready to get started? Whether you’re looking to spend a little or a lot, these luxe, modern small living room picks are all budget-friendly.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Comfy
Price: $166.99
Smaller living rooms often don’t have space for multiple couches, so accent chairs are a fab seating alternative. This one comes in dark blue, gray, green, off-white, and orange, which are all really pretty options. Put it by your bookshelf to create a dreamy reading nook, or angle it next to your couch to create a defined seating area.
Versatile
Price: $30
Contrasting neutral and dark colors always looks so striking, and this throw pillow does that gorgeously in one simple square. You could decorate both ends of your couch with two of these, or just place one on an accent chair. The colors can be drawn out into other decor pieces to tie the whole room together.
Wheel around
Price: $56.49
Fun fact: One of the first pieces I bought for my rental was a bar cart. My boyfriend was kind of mad at first, but now even he admits how much of a game-changer it is. This one has three tiers, making it handy for hosting and for decorating. Add your most stylish bottles and glasses for a polished finish.
Sleek storage
Price: $30.99
Got lots of little items cluttering up your living space and don’t know where to put them? This storage ottoman is a great solution. The champagne color and gold legs contrast nicely against one another and make for a beautiful addition to a space. Not only does it look good, but it has plenty of storage and can double as a footstool, so you can stretch out in style.
Modern
Price: $9.87
You asked for affordable, and I’m delivering on it majorly with this lamp that’s under $10. When you don’t have a lot of square footage, utilizing vertical space is key for maximizing what you do have. This lamp does all of that in a slimline style, taking up hardly any space while still providing a bright alternative to the big light.
Easy access
Price: $24.99
I don’t have any room for a table in my small entryway, so I have my keys in my living room instead. I’ve been searching forever for a tray to keep them in and think this would work so well. You could also store TV remotes, candle lighters, or even your phone in it — basically, anything you don’t want to lose.
Très belle
Price: From $13.17
Cheap wall decor has to be my favorite way to change up the vibe of a room. Monochrome prints look so luxe, and they don’t need to cost a lot either. I love this newspaper print and think it would look really elegant next to a stack of glossy magazines. Hang it up by itself or create a gallery wall for a bold impact.
Two in one
Price: $166.99
When I think of luxe decor, the first texture that comes to my mind is marble. It just looks so expensive, even when it’s not made out of the real deal. You could either use this set as separate tables, or just bring out the smaller table when you have guests over and drinks to spread out.
Eye-catching
Price: From $119
Stuck with boring floors but want this surface to look super sophisticated? Throw a rug on it. Namely, throw this rug on it. The ink-drop lines add so much more interest than just a plain striped pattern and immediately draw the eye to it. A stylish coffee table would look amazing as a centerpiece on this.
FAQs
What is affordable luxe styling?
This is the art of choosing pieces that look luxurious because of their color, style, and texture, but that actually won’t cost you very much. For those who love contemporary and chic styles but don’t have a lot to spend, this is a perfect way to dress your home.
How can I make my living room look elegant on a budget?
When choosing pieces big and small, make sure they tie together color-wise and style-wise. Elegant colors include white, cream, gold, black, and light and dark browns. This will ensure a refined finish, even on a smaller budget.
Now that you have your living room looking luxe on a budget, you can move on to other rooms. These modern bedroom ideas are really beautiful, and won’t cost you a lot of money to put together yourself.