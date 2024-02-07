Dark bedroom ideas — 5 ways to create a magical moody space

You might want to go for dark bedroom ideas if you want to have the coziest bedroom possible. Whether you want to bring out your inner goth, or you just like a dramatic finish, going for moody tones can change up the vibe completely.

We've spoken with interior designers to find out how you can bring this look into your bedroom in an elegant way. Balancing colors, utilizing texture, and bringing in personal touches are just some of their favorite ways to do this.

When it comes to bedroom ideas, toning things down and going to the dark side will transform the ambiance of your space.

Dark bedroom ideas

Whether you want to go for a black bedroom or combine sultry shades, these dark bedroom ideas are sure to inspire.

Where our experts have recommended anything specific, we've also found beautiful buys so you can get the look.

1. Paint your walls in moody hues

Make your bedroom look striking as soon as you step into it by using bedroom paint colors in dark shades.

“Dark wall colors such as navy blue, charcoal gray, or even black will make a bedroom feel cozy and warm,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight

When doing this, you can choose between a combination of dark colors or even choose ones within just one color range.

“I like to opt for a monochromatic color scheme to create an intimate atmosphere,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper



2. Give it a glow up with lighting

You may have gone for a dark bedroom to make your space look cozy — so it’s a good idea to turn up the snugness by adding bedroom lighting schemes, too.

Artem explains, “Ambient lighting, task lights, and accent lamps can not only make dark shades look richer, but can also serve a practical purpose.”

“Lamps with shades, frosted glass, or pierced metal offer diffused light which contribute to the moody vibe,” says Deborah Bettcher, principal designer at Decorating Den Interiors.

Deborah Bettcher is a principal designer for Decorating Den Interiors

Try using a combination of these in your bedroom, such as having a table lamp on your nightstand, dimmer bulbs (we like these Linkind Dimmer Light Bulbs on Amazon), and sconces on your wall.

3. Choose a contrasting wall trim

If you’ve splashed your walls with color, you can further accentuate this by paying attention to the wall trim.

Deborah says, “I like to paint the trim in dark bedrooms a white trim for a crisp contrast.”

Instead of buying a whole pot of paint to do this, simply get a paint pot sample such as this Benjamin Moore White Dove Paint Sample, and apply accordingly.

Deborah also recommends using a semi gloss on the trim in the same color as the wall for a dramatic, cave-like effect.

4. Utilize texture

For those who are renting and can’t paint your walls, you can still bring your dark academia fantasy into your bedroom with textural elements.

“Instead of making your walls dark, you may want to consider incorporating throw blankets or velvety cushions instead,” says Artem.

He adds, “These will still make your bedroom look luxurious, without having to completely transform the whole room.”

You could even flip your bedding for dark sheets, to create the perfect den for snuggling up in.

5. Break it up with personal touches

Bring warmth to your dark bedroom by adding pieces of your personality to your walls and your table decor.

Ricky explains, “Adding personal touches, like family photos or art pieces, can also make a dark bedroom feel more inviting and personalized.

He recommends using frames to contrast with the dark colors, in order to prevent the space from looking too heavy. For example, these metallic Victoria Frames from Anthropologie would look so stylish in a black or blue bedroom.

Want to be a little more thrifty? You could always DIY your own photo frames by cutting recycled wood and glass to the size of your pictures.

Even if you’ve fallen in love with everything dark and dramatic, our interior designers still recommend balancing your bedroom.

Ricky finishes by saying, “I always suggest incorporating a mixture of light and dark elements for an elevated look when it comes to dark bedroom ideas.”

Another brilliant way to add sophistication to your bedroom is by using home fragrances such as candles, which will make your bedroom feel warm and relaxed just like darker colors will.