7 stunning dark small bathroom ideas — designers love using this aesthetic to give small spaces a "luxurious depth"

Dreamy dark small bathroom ideas are the way to go if you're a fan of all things divine and dramatic.

Whether you want to live your Addams Family fantasy or just want to maximize coziness, we've got you covered with a whole range of sumpuous small bathroom inspiration from interior designers. Moody hues, glossy tiles, and more await.

When looking for small bathroom ideas, you can still embrace the dark side and make the whole room look rich and lush, with the right tips and tricks.

Stunning dark small bathroom ideas

For those searching for the best small bathroom colors, it's worth knowing you can bring in deeper tones. Yes, really!

Our pros have recommended useful buys, from gorgeous paint to lovely lighting, which we've shopped throughout.

1. Pick moody paint colors

(Image credit: Sanctuary Bathrooms)

If you’re picking up a paintbrush for your dark small bathroom, make sure to go for the best small bathroom paint colors.

“Pick hues that are deep and dark, as they make a small bathroom feel like a cozy place to get away,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

He recommends thinking about using deep blue or charcoal for a calming feel. Or, for those who like something warmer, Farrow and Ball's Tanner's Brown is a beautiful option.

If you're feeling brave enough, consider color drenching or painting the ceiling, too.

Timeless Black HC-190 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Rectangle

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 Use this sparingly in your small bathroom to add dimension throughout the room. Blue undertones Grey 08 Amsterdam House Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 If all black is too much for you, this gray will reflect light more and is still super dramatic. Hint of indigo Bold Blue 2064-10 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 Navy blue is ideal for those looking to create coastal bathroom designs.

2. Incorporate glass

(Image credit: Matki)

One of the best ways to make a small bathroom appear bigger is by bringing in transparent materials, which is where gorgeous glass comes in.

“Glass shower doors or glass shelves keep the space open and airy, preventing it from feeling too closed off,” explains Pam Hutter, design expert and principal of Hutter Architects.

“This is a principle we've applied repeatedly in residential designs for both aesthetics and functionality,” she adds.

For anyone looking for small bathroom wall storage solutions in this material, the KES Glass Shelf from Amazon is a bestseller.

3. Hang up mirrors

(Image credit: Spacecrafting / Bria Hammel)

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what’s the greatest dark small bathroom idea of all? It could arguably be bringing in this useful decor idea.

“Our team loves creatively employing mirrors, not just above the vanity but also as part of a decorative element on opposing walls, to multiply the sense of light and space,” explains Nick Chatzigeorgakis, design expert and CEO of Intrabuild.

Artem suggests using them in creative ways as a design element to reflect light and add visual interest. We recommend hanging them opposite a window (the Allbiro Mirror from Walmart would be perfect) to maximize the effect of this.

Wipe clean Regina Andrew Sasha Powder Room Mirror Shop at Saks Size (in.): H34 x W22 x D1.5

Made from: Glass, MDF

Price: $375 We love vintage-style decor, and this mirror is the perfect size to hang above a vanity. Highly-rated Mainstays Full-Length Black Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W12 x L48

Made from: Metal

Price: $7 We can't believe the price of this. You can grab one for your bathroom, one for your bedroom, and maybe even one for your hallway. Hanging hooks Costway Wall Mounted Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W1 x D16

Made from: Glass, aluminum

Price: $39.99 Add metallic marvelousness into your dark small bathroom with this luxe-looking mirror.

4. Opt for black faucets and fixtures

(Image credit: Tap Warehouse)

If you don’t want to commit to a fully dark small bathroom but still want to bring in deeper shades, you can do this in the form of fixtures and fittings.

“Black basins and faucets (Shoppers love the VXV Bathroom Faucet from Walmart) always look chic and contemporary, giving your bathroom a hotel-style feel,” Artem says.

As a bonus, they also don’t show up grime as easily, so you won’t need to get out the best cleaning supplies as frequently if you don’t want to.

5. Add extra lighting

(Image credit: Davey Lighting)

Glowing up your dark small bathroom with the best small bathroom lighting ideas is essential if you want it to feel snug, rather than squeezed.

“Have lights like sconces on walls or an overhead fixture you can dim. Smart lighting creates the right mood and makes a small bathroom look bigger,” Artem says.

We also love using under-cabinet lighting (the Mcgor Cabinet Lights are Amazon's Choice), which are especially useful if you’re grabbing something during the night.

Brushed brass George Olivier Giorgia Armed Sconce Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H17 x W5 x D6

Made from: Metal

Price: $60.04 Wayfair shoppers say these look so much more expensive than they are. Rechargeable Landgoo Motion Sensor Night Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H0.98 x W2.4 x D7.09

Made from: Acrylic, walnut wood

Price: $39.99 for two These TikTok-famous lights are portable, making them a great bathroom night light option for families. Dimmable Mercury Row Alresford Armed Sconce Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H11.7 x W19 x D19

Made from: Metal

Price: $64.99 Place one of these above your mirror to make it easier to do your skincare routine.

6. Go for glossy tiles

(Image credit: Matki)

As well as using dark paint colors, using tiles as small bathroom splashback ideas will give your dark small bathroom real beauty and will add brilliant practicality, too.

Artem says, “Go with glossy tiles and shiny surfaces so light bounces around, as this will give your small space a luxurious depth.”

Nick adds, “We pair tiles with dark matte finishes for walls or floors complemented by crisp, white fixtures to create depth and the illusion of more space.”

We love the retro-style dark green tiles in the picture above, and the Smart Tiles from Walmart are a very close match.

7. Choose clever storage solutions

(Image credit: Sanctuary Bathrooms)

You’re likely going for a sophisticated look in your dark small bathroom, so it’s a good idea to clear clutter by integrating smart small bathroom storage ideas.

“Look into floating vanities and fixtures, as having fewer items on the floor will give the impression of more space,” Artem suggests.

Pick ones with metallic touches, such as the Tcbosik Wall Mounted Sink from Walmart, to create a striking effect.

Nick adds, “We also create bespoke cabinetry that fits into tight spaces or corner units designed to blend seamlessly with the overall design.”

By integrating even a few of these tips into your dark small bathroom, you can create a space that feels fresh and inviting.

“Choosing focused and innovative design techniques will transform small, dark bathrooms into luxurious, light-filled sanctuaries,” Nick finishes by saying.

If you'd rather go bright, neutral small bathroom ideas may work better for you instead.