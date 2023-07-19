I’m a trends writer, and these are my favorite places to buy cheap wall art

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the first things that I did in my rental was hang up my fave prints. I have an adorable cottagecore print that went up in my living room, and a tea color chart in my kitchen. They both immediately made my new place feel like home. So basically, I’m a huge advocate of cheap wall decor.

Whether you’ve just moved into your apartment or your new dorm room, hanging up wall decor is a quick way to add a little bit of your personality into your space. The beauty of them is that you can literally get pieces for every vibe. Coastal cowgirl? Go for beachy prints. Danish girlie? Go for pastel pops.

As a trends writer, I’m always writing about new interior aesthetics and picking out wall decor pieces to match them. That's why I’ve rounded up my favorite places for cheap wall decor that I always look to for stylish buys.

Ready to turn your boring white walls into full-on masterpieces? Scroll on down for my top five cheap wall art stores.

These are my top five places to buy cheap wall decor from

From Scandi styles to beachy vibes, I've put together a range of different places to shop. These all majorly prove that you don’t have to spend a lotta dollar to turn your home into a work of art.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Etsy

This quirky site is so great for finding artworks from independent artists, who design unique prints that you just won’t find anywhere else. If you have a really niche interest or hobby, I can pretty much guarantee you there’s an art print on there to go with it. A lot of the prints in my home are from here, and I’m high-key obsessed. Some of them come printed and some are digital downloads, which is useful AF if you have sleek paper to print on at home.

2. Desenio

For sophisticated prints with a Scandi touch, Desenio is always my go-to. It’s so great at quickly jumping on trends, so if you’re into switching up your home’s style, it’s a fab place to have on your radar. I like that you can navigate the site by styles and by colors, so you can easily find canvases and art prints that match the aesthetic you're going for.

3. Nordstrom

We absolutely love Nordstrom’s chic decor pieces here at Real Homes, and its wall decorations are just as fashionable. Although this is on the pricier end of the scale on this list, its buys are really beautiful and are still seriously affordable — especially since many of them come framed. I’m a big fan of all the beachy and Mediterranean artwork that’s on there, which gives me all the coastal grandmother and tomato girl vibes.

4. At Home

I love a good art print, but there’s def something seriously striking about big ol’ canvases. At Home has a fab range of them, from artsy paintings right up to city landscapes. The great thing about canvases is that you don’t need many to add impact — just one bold selection will make a huge difference. They can add so much drama and impact to a room (and look seriously grown-up IMO).

5. Fy!

Want to turn your wall into an Instagrammable dream? Say hello to Fy!’s bright and beautiful prints. With a mixture of pop culture prints, funky illustrations, inspirational quotes, and more, there’s plenty to choose from. You can even create your own prints on the site, with its Fy! studio. It also does the cutest furniture, lighting, and rugs, so you could easily tie your whole apartment together with colorful pieces from there.

Other places to shop for cheap wall decor

Looking for other stores that sell cheap wall decor? I'm a girl who loves to have options, so I totes relate. Here are a few other places to browse:

