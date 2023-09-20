What is dark cottagecore? The edgier version of the trend, explained

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you like the nature-inspired trend but prefer edgier decor, you’re going to love dark cottagecore. This is a gothic twist on the popular aesthetic, which has all the nature hallmarks wrapped in bundles of darkness.

I’m a big fan of the normal take on the trend and have a lot of decor in my home that draws on it. That being said, it is very spring and summery. For cooler seasons, when the weather is darker and the leaves are browner, I think that dark cottagecore is a much cozier alternative.

Want to know more about this different take on cottagecore? I’ve sought out expert advice on what the style is, how it differs from regular cottagecore, and how to decorate with it. As well as this, I’ve picked out some gorgeous buys, so you can get the look at home.

Your dark cottagecore questions, answered

If you’re less of a Snow White and more of an Evil Queen, this alternative cottagecore style could work really well for your home. Pinterest is absolutely obsessed with it, as it’s a great fall decor idea. Here's everything you need to know...

What is dark cottagecore?

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

First of all, what does it exactly mean? “Dark cottagecore, also known as goth cottagecore, draws inspiration from fairy tales and nature, but with a focus on a gothic forest lifestyle,” explains Omri Schwartz, interior design expert and manager of NYC-based rug company Nazmiyal Rugs. “You can channel your witchy side when decorating your bedroom or home with a dark cottagecore aesthetic as if you're the sinister character in a fairy tale.”

Omri Schwartz Social Links Navigation Interior design expert and manager of Nazmiyal Rugs Omri Schwartz is an interior design expert and manager of Nazmiyal Rugs, which is located in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. It holds one of the world's largest collections of antique rugs and has been in business since 1980.

What makes dark cottagecore different to regular cottagecore?

Instead of being all pastels and soft textures, dark cottagecore has much more attitude. “Where traditional cottagecore is all about light wood, English countryside decor elements, and sweet femininity, dark cottagecore is more like a fairytale cabin in a mystical wood,” explains interior designer Kathy Kuo.

Kathy Kuo Social Links Navigation Interior design expert and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home Founded in 2012 by interior design expert Kathy Kuo, Kathy Kuo Home is a premiere e-destination with a beautifully curated collection of luxury furniture and decor essentials from a variety of beloved home vendors. Kathy Kuo Home also offers an interior design services menu.

How to decorate with dark cottagecore decor?

When bringing the look into your home, there are a few key design elements to keep in mind. “Think enigmatic curios, rich, dark wood pieces, and nature-themed decor like crystals, stones, and dried florals,” says Kuo.

Don’t be afraid to go slightly spookier with the decor style — although you’ll need to balance this out with the natural elements, so it doesn’t just look like Halloween decor. “For decorations, you might use cobwebs or dried plants surrounded by dark furniture and wall hangings,” adds Nazmiyal. “When it comes to lighting, you could go for a candlelit feel, using pillar candles in varying shapes and sizes.” These are great for creating that cozy ambiance that sets dark cottagecore apart from its girlier sister.

Get the dark cottagecore look with these buys

Want to bring the dark cottagecore fantasy into your place? These six buys are all stylish ways to do just that.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Versatile 1. Kate and Laurel Arch Mirror Shop at Amazon Price: $112.99 Want to make your small room appear bigger? Big mirrors, like this one, are the magic key. This has such a vintage vibe to it, with its gold color and ornate finish. It’s also really versatile, so if you do move away from the dark cottagecore trend, it will also work with quiet luxury and royalcore style rooms, too. Greenery 2. Comtelek Ivy Garland Vines Shop at Amazon Price: $7.99 Have you ever seen a spooky house in the woods that isn’t adorned with vine leaves? I didn’t think so. These ivy garlands have been so popular on TikTok recently, as they’re quick to hang up and add a natural vibe to any room. Pair them up with fairy lights for an extra dreamy effect. Detailed 3. Gisele Soft Black Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $89 Rugs are such an easy way to change the vibe of a room. If you’re a renter like me and can’t flip your floorboards, this will help you bring the dark cottagecore look into your home in a super cozy way. The intricate pattern is so gorgeous and is the perfect base for decorating around. Ruggable rugs are also machine washable, making cleaning it a total breeze. Glow up 4. Crosby St Red Totem Pillar Candle Shop at At Home Price: $9.99 This trend isn’t just all black — burgundy and other deep reds also really suit it. I love the jagged edges and think the whole candle would look extra gothic in a tall candelabra. This candle also comes in moss green, gray, black, and white, so you can always mix and match them to add different colors to your space. Wing it 5. TimelessPrints4U Dark Butterfly Print Shop at Etsy Price: $2.27 Butterflies are so pretty, but they — like cottagecore — can also have a dark side, as this print proves. This is a digital print, so you will need to print it off in order to physically have it. I like this option, as it means you can choose the size and paper type, to suit whatever space you’re placing it in. Cutie 6. Hafhef Decorative Mushroom Vase Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99 It just wouldn’t be cottagecore decor round-up without mushrooms. They’re so adorable, and you just can’t go wrong with them. Fill this vase with dried flowers for a dark cottagecore look in fall and winter, and then fill it with fresh blooms in spring and summer for a cute, regular cottagecore look.

Now you know how to decorate with dark cottagecore, you may be wondering about other edgier decor styles. If you like balancing darkness and personality, whimisgoth could also be a trend that you want to try.