Hilary Duff has this Smeg retro toaster in her kitchen — designers love it and it’s on sale

I've wanted a Smeg retro toaster for so long, but finding out that the queen of chic Hilary Duff has one in her home has convinced me to move it to the top of my must-have list.

The Lizzie McGuire and Cinderella actor has a gorgeous home with so many refined, minimalist features, and this time it's her kitchen appliance that I'm swooning over. I've delved into why this Smeg toaster is a great choice, shown you how to get it on sale, plus found budget-friendly alternatives.

If you've seen retro toasters trending like I have and want to upgrade yours to a cute, vintage style, the Smeg toaster is a great choice.

Hilary Duff's Smeg retro toaster is chic and characterful

When it comes to revamping your kitchen without refitting everything, toasters and other small kitchen appliances are great ways to add pops of personality.

I've shown you where you can find the Smeg retro toaster, as well as curated budget-friendly retro toasters (hey, we don't all have the budget of a movie star!).

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Why we love the Smeg retro toaster

When it comes to kitchen appliances, few items manage to strike the perfect balance between form and function as elegantly as the Smeg toaster.

“The Smeg toaster is renowned for its distinctive design that harks back to the 1950s. Its smooth, rounded edges, chrome accents, and glossy finish exude a vintage charm that instantly adds character to any kitchen,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Known for her chic yet approachable style, Hilary’s endorsement highlights the toaster's ability to blend into a family-friendly kitchen while still exuding high design,” she adds.

Beyond its stylish exterior, the Smeg toaster also excels in functionality.

Nina continues, “It features wide slots that can accommodate everything from thin slices of bread to thick bagels and artisanal loaves.”

It also has six browning levels, meaning you can customize the crispiness of your toast to perfection, ensuring it meets your exact preference every time. We all know how important the right toast setting is.

Nostalgic style is one of the biggest interior design trends this year, which has crept into the kitchen in the form of delicious-looking.

“Retro toasters, with their rounded edges and bold colors, complement other vintage-inspired pieces while still fitting into sleek, contemporary kitchens,” explains Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild.

He adds that — just like with kitchen cabinet colors and kitchen countertops — the choice of small appliances like toasters can influence the room's harmony.

Shop the Smeg toaster

The Smeg toaster is a stylish and useful addition to any kitchen, combining retro elegance with modern functionality.

“Inspired by the likes of Hilary Duff, adding a Smeg toaster to your kitchen is not just about making great toast — it’s about making a statement in style and quality,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you like this but are looking for a cooler appliance, the Smeg retro fridge is also a sleek choice.