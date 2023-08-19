Is the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Coffee Maker the most Instagrammable filter coffee machine out there?

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I love coffee. I used to be a barista for six years, I drink it every single day, and I love the ritual of making it and enjoying a cup. So when I was given the opportunity to review the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Coffee Maker, I was excited! It comes in six colors, and I chose lavender (my favorite!).

When I make coffee, it’s typically in my Chemex pour-over coffee maker. It’s been quite some time since I’ve used an automatic filter coffee maker where you get to just push a few buttons and get nice, hot coffee. I was looking forward to the next morning to test this out, so I excitedly washed everything, read the user guide, and went to sleep dreaming of all the beautiful coffee I’d be enjoying the next day.

TLDR: What I thought of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore coffee maker

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Rating Header Cell - Column 3 Design Sleek touchscreen interface with no dials, buttons or knobs. But this can make it difficult to learn how to use ★★★★ Row 0 - Cell 3 Price Under $60 ★★★★ Row 1 - Cell 3 Maintenance Has dishwasher-safe parts and easy to clean. Loses points for how hot it gets. ★★★ Row 2 - Cell 3 Packaging Fairly minimal: it was sandwiched between two contoured pieces of cardboard and wrapped in plastic. ★★★★★ Row 3 - Cell 3

Like other small kitchen appliances in Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line, this coffee maker also features a touch-activated display with no dials, buttons, or knobs. While this makes for a pretty sleek look, it ends up being a bit confusing to operate. I had to read and re-read the instruction guide several times and still ended up cycling through different “buttons” (again, they are LED buttons, not physical ones).

Once I got it to work, it did make a nice pot of coffee. I had some friends over, so I went with 12 cups, which comes out to 12 scoops of coffee. Note: the coffee scoop is included. Although the coffee tasted great, I have some major concerns. The top of the machine got seriously hot. I used my laser thermometer (what, you don’t have one of those?) and it read out at a concerning 189 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of this and the difficulty of using it, I chose to give this coffee maker 3.5 out of 5 stars.

(Image credit: Future / Bailey Cain)

Testing the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore coffee maker

(Image credit: Future)

Bailey Cain Freelancer Hey, I'm Bailey Cain, a freelance writer who tested the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 14-cup programmable coffee maker. As an ex-Barista who loves a brew, I have at-home and vocational experience with coffee-making machines.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore coffee maker specifications

Model number : #19017

: #19017 Size (in.) : H10.78 x W12.95 x L17.44

: H10.78 x W12.95 x L17.44 Weight : 4.87 lbs

: 4.87 lbs Watts : 1200 W

: 1200 W Capacity : 14 cups

: 14 cups Price : $59

: $59 Colors : 6

: 6 Accessories included: Reusable gold filter basket, charcoal water filter, and measuring scoop

Unboxing the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore coffee maker

(Image credit: Future / Bailey Cain)

The coffee maker comes in a cute and colorful box with a lovely little photo of Drew and a message from her that reads, “Make Something Beautiful.” (When Drew Barrymore tells you what to do, you do it!)

(Image credit: Future / Bailey Cain)

The packaging is fairly minimal. It was sandwiched between two contoured pieces of cardboard and wrapped in plastic. Included in the box is the coffee maker, reusable metal coffee filter basket (no paper ones required), a charcoal water filter, and a plastic coffee scoop.

Before getting started, it’s advised to clean the coffee maker with hot, soapy water. The guide also asks that you run two full pots of regular water to flush out the system. In total, this took me about 20 minutes, since I waited for the machine to cool a bit before the second cycle.

On the touchscreen, there’s a clock you can set (this resets to midnight every time it’s unplugged FYI), an option to turn the beep sounds off, different programs and strengths, and the Brew/Off button. After all the setup, you add in the charcoal water filter inside the machine, which I thought was a fun addition.

Using the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore coffee maker

The Beautiful Coffee Maker works pretty similarly to other machines. You lift open the lid, measure out your desired amount of water in the carafe, and pour it into the machine. There are tiered levels inside the water reservoir to indicate the volume in cups.

(Image credit: Future / Bailey Cain)

After that, you take out the coffee filter. It’s important to note that this is made out of a reusable mesh, so you don’t need to buy disposable paper filters — a win financially and environmentally. The coffee basket also has a flat bottom and a handle so it’s easy to lift out of the machine and set it on the counter while you add in your coffee.

(Image credit: Future / Bailey Cain)

The included coffee scoop corresponds to the amount of water, e.g. if you want eight cups of coffee, you measure out eight cups of water and add eight scoops of ground coffee. Once it’s filled, you pop the basket back into the machine and you’re ready to go… almost. The charcoal filter doesn’t like to stay put after you add water, so I had to push it back down and quickly close the lid.

(Image credit: Future)

There are three options for brew strength: Regular, Gourmet, or Bold. I like a lighter cup so I went with a Regular. After it’s done brewing, the machine switches to a Keep Warm mode that can count up to four hours, and if you end up making it that long, it will sound twice before it switches off.

Cleaning the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore coffee maker

(Image credit: Future / Bailey Cain)

This machine was pretty easy to clean. The instruction manual recommends cleaning after every use, which is standard practice for coffee makers. After the machine cools, you’re meant to discard the coffee grounds, wash the filter basket and glass carafe with hot, soapy water (or in the top rack of a dishwasher!), and thoroughly dry everything before using again.

As for the outside of the machine, a simple damp microfiber cloth (available on Amazon) should be enough to wipe away any stains or mess. For more difficult stains, the guide advises using a nylon or plastic pad (like Scotch-Brite cleaning pads) with a non-abrasive cleanser — something I, fortunately, didn't have to do.

There is also a Self-Cleaning function for descaling the machine that is supposed to automatically alert you when it’s required, after 300 uses. The guide walks you through detailed instructions on how to do this process, and it’s said to take between 45 and 60 minutes to complete.

Is the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore coffee maker right for you?

If you’re looking for a standard coffee machine with a big capacity and a beautiful finish, this is the coffee maker for you. It’s relatively affordable at $59, comes in six shades to suit any palette, and has a reusable filter so you don’t have to worry about buying paper ones.

I did find that a combination of all the various settings and a touchscreen-only display made it difficult to learn how to use. The machine is also quite large and may not suit every kitchen space. Lastly, and the most concerning of all, the top of the coffee maker got incredibly hot (almost 200 degrees Fahrenheit!) during brewing. I would definitely make sure you don’t have anything near this coffee maker while it’s on, juuuust in case.

If you're not sure whether this coffee maker is for you, here are some more suggestions that we've tested and rate highly:

Where to buy

Although there is a Beautiful by Drew Barrymore site that hosts all of Ms. Barrymore's range, her collection is available exclusively at Walmart. However, you may find some pre-loved appliances on eBay, too.

How we test

(Image credit: Future / Bailey Cain)

The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Coffee Maker was sent to me by Walmart, and I tested it out daily for several weeks before writing this review. I’ve continued to use the machine and will keep this updated if my thoughts or opinions on the coffee maker change.

Here are a few things we to look out for when testing coffee makers: