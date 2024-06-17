These 9 cute retro toasters are perfect for bringing vintage vibes into your kitchen

I've seen retro toasters all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds recently, which add such a fun, funky flair to any kitchen counter.

After swooning over them, I've decided that it's time to seek out pretty and popping kitchen accessories that will turn any bland breakfast area into an exciting space. From colorful, eye-catching ones to chic ones that are long-lasting, I've sought out a range of highly-rated picks from top retailers to suit all budgets.

If you're looking for the best toasters that will make your cooking space sizzle with personality, retro-style ones are worth looking for.

We love these fab and fun retro toasters

For those looking to step up the aesthetic of their small kitchen appliances, toasters are totally worth trying.

“Retro toasters have made a striking comeback due to their charming aesthetic and nostalgic appeal, which fits seamlessly into both modern and vintage-inspired kitchens,” explains Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer and CEO of Intrabuild.

“A well-chosen retro toaster can serve as a focal point, elevating the overall kitchen ambiance,” he adds.

I've handpicked these from trustworthy retailers, looking at star ratings and customer reviews to ensure that they're as functional as they are fabulous.

Two-slice retro toasters

Self-centering Haden 75003 2-Slice Toaster Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H7.5 x W12 x D11

Power: 1500W

Price: Was $122.99 Now $68.99 (save $54) at Target One of the biggest interior design trends for this year has been the unexpected red theory, which you can bring into your kitchen with this retro toaster. This packs an awful lot of power in considering it's just two slices, meaning you'll get speedy slices that are thoroughly toasted. As well as this, the extra-thick slots make it ideal for waffles, rolls, muffins, and more. Small space friendly Mueller Retro Toaster Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H6.9 x W11.5 x D6.5

Power: 800W

Price: $26.97 This is giving me all the American diner vibes and I'm so here for it. Amazon shoppers say it's so simple to use and especially love the defrost and reheat options. They do say the slots are a little narrow, so you might want to put chunkier slices of bread in the oven. It also comes in beige, sage, black, turquoise, and white, so you can choose a shade that matches your kitchen colors perfectly. Extra-long slots Smeg 2-Slice Toaster Shop at Nordstrom Size (in.): H10 x W15 x D9

Power: 950W

Price: $199.95 When it comes to bringing retro style in the kitchen, Smeg is the go-to brand. While I'm a fan of the Smeg fridge, this toaster is a smaller, cheaper way to bring the iconic brand's aesthetic into your home. It has six browning options, anti-slip feet, and a built-in cord wrap. This is a higher price point, but its chic style and robust make it a toaster you'll keep with you for years to come.

Four-slice retro toasters

Hand built Dualit 4-Slice Toaster $194.66 at Amazon $195 at Amazon $195 at Amazon Size (in.): H8.6 x x W14.1 x D8.6

Power: 1800W

Price: Was $380 Now $325.99 (save $54.01) at Amazon Dualit toasters are renowned for being hard-wearing and long-lasting, so even though this is an initial investment, you shouldn't need to buy another toaster for a very long time. If you do have any issues, the parts are all repairable and replaceable. It also has Dualit's signature ProHeat technology which allows for a superior heat spread on bread, bagels, cakes, crumpets, and more. Anti-warp material Whall 4-Slice Toaster Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H13.98 x W13.58 x D7.48

Power: 1500W

Price: Was $119.99 Now $49.39 (save $70.60) at Walmart I'm a big fan of how this toaster blends together vintage and modern kitchen styles beautifully. It has a luxe-looking stainless steel finish and rose-gold handles, but has retro-style displays for the browning options. The dual slots can be individually customized, so you can tailor toast for all your family members' preferences. It's currently on a flash deal at Walmart, so if you love the style, you might want to snap it up quickly. Two year warranty Beautiful 4-Slice Toaster Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H11.3 x W8 x D11.4

Power: 1800W

Price: $59 We love Drew Barrymore's Beautiful range here at Real Homes, and this toaster is next on our list to try now we've reviewed the Beautiful Air Fryer and Beautiful Coffee Maker. This is a little more modern than some of the other retro toasters on the list, but if you want yours to be a cute color and have swish features, it's a real winner. It has extra-wide slots, a slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning, and seven browning options.

Retro toasters with multiple functions

TikTok-famous Our Place Wonder Oven Air Fryer & Toaster $194.66 at Amazon $195 at Amazon $195 at Amazon Size (in.): H11.6 x W11.5 x L10.6

Capacity: 12L

Price: $195 Not only is the genius Our Place Wonder Oven a toaster, but it will also heat up pretty much anything else that needs cooking in your kitchen. It's one of the best air fryers thanks to its ability to crisp up anything, along with baking, broiling, toasting, steaming, and reheating. Nordstrom reviewers say it's ideal for small-batch cooking and is ideal for apartment countertops. I also love the smooth and simple design — especially in the Spice color pictured above. Four slice option available Buydeem T620 2-Slice Toaster Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H10.24 x W13.39 x D9.53

Power: 800W

Price: $59.99 I often have bagels in the morning, but my current toaster just doesn't cook it right. If you're a bagel or muffin lover like me, you'll be pleased to know this toaster has specific settings for these kinds of bread. It's also one of the most highly-rated toasters on Amazon, with over 12,000 shoppers giving it five stars and raving about its lightweight and how great value for money it is. Just be mindful of the odor when first using it, as some reviewers say it's unpleasant. Cool-touch handles Nostalgia Classic Toaster Breakfast Station Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H11.6 x W7.5 x D11.4

Power: 1500W

Price: $59.99 Save yourself cooking and washing time by choosing a toaster that can do all your breakfast for you. This can scramble and boil up to six eggs, has a non-stick griddle for bacon and sausages, as well as having a wide-slot toaster with six browning options. Shoppers on Amazon say it looks cute and is easy to use, but the heating levels between the different 'zones' can vary.

Why retro toasters are popular right now

(Image credit: Dualit)

If you’re wondering why retro toasters are currently everywhere, you might be surprised to know that despite their nostalgic style, they’re actually a timeless choice.

“Retro toasters blend the practicality of modern appliances with the vintage flair that adds character to any kitchen space,” Nick says.

He continues, “In luxury apartments I've worked on, a cohesive design is crucial. Just like with custom cabinetry or granite countertops, the choice of small appliances like toasters can influence the room's harmony.”

Nick says that a well-chosen retro toaster can serve as a focal point, elevating the overall kitchen ambiance.

As well as this, Nick adds that brands like Smeg and Dualit (both featured in this guide) are particularly popular.

“They offer retro designs equipped with advanced features like multiple toasting settings and defrost functions, meeting contemporary needs without compromising on style,” he explains.

When shopping for retro toasters, it’s a good idea to look for features like these, as well as durable materials and strong warranties.

For those looking to switch up their kitchen countertop decor game, this style of toaster is a brilliant choice.

“Retro toasters, with their rounded edges and bold colors, complement other vintage-inspired pieces while still fitting into sleek, contemporary kitchens,” Nick finishes by saying.

You can also pair these up with the best coffee makers to create a chic breakfast station in your home.