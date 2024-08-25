Ninja has just released its first barista-style coffee machine – here’s everything you need to know

If, like us, you can’t start your day without your morning coffee, Ninja has just released its very first barista-style coffee machine. And we could not be more excited.

Priced at $499.99, the Luxe Café Espresso Machine is Ninja’s first foray into the world of luxury espresso machines. And while it is more expensive than many of the best coffee machines , it’s actually rather competitively priced when you compare it to similar espresso machines, with some of them not having as many features as this one does.

Ninja Luxe Cafe espresso machine

So, if you’ve been weighing up an espresso machine vs a coffee maker , particularly if you’re a fan of both types of hot drink, you can make both with ease with this 3-in-1 device.

And if there’s one brand that we trust when it comes to their appliances it’s Ninja. From their brilliant range of air fryers, that we now frankly can’t live without, to the viral Ninja Creami and the impressive Detect Duo Power Blender Pro , they have quickly become some of the most used and relied upon appliances in our homes.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the brand new Ninja Luxe Café Espresso Machine…

(Image credit: Ninja)

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or are simply looking to save some money in the long run by making your coffee at home, instead of forking out hundreds of dollars each year at your local coffee shop, Ninja’s latest kitchen appliance is easy to follow, and use.

Not only does it take all the guesswork out of making espresso, it also has a rapid cold brew maker – perfect for the warmer weather – and it allows you to make drip coffee, with Ninja’s "Barista Assist Technology" guiding you through everything from the grind size to any brewing adjustments, to produce the perfect cup. In doing so, it basically takes all the guesswork out of making a cup for yourself or your family and friends.

Highly-rated Ninja Luxe Café Espresso Machine $499.99 at Amazon $499.99 at Best Buy $499.99 at Ninjakitchen Price: $499

Size(in.): 13D x 13.4W x 14.6H With a whopping 4.9 star rating, one shopper says "The machine is very easy to use, and making coffee becomes second nature very quickly. The taste and quality are outstanding."

Then there’s the built-in Dual Froth System which combines whisking and steaming to make four different preset milk options, including cold foam, steamed milk and thin and thick froths, with them all working with dairy and plant-based milks.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Depending on your day and if you’re heading into the office or relaxing on a chilled-out Sunday morning, it can make cold brew and drip coffee from a 6oz. cup through to an 18 oz. size.

Here are just a few of the settings:

Espresso – from double to quad shot

Drip coffee – classic, rich or over ice

Cold Brew – whether you prefer a cold-pressed espresso or a cold-brew coffee

(Image credit: Ninja)

You can even use it to make espresso martinis! Imagine how popular you’ll be at your next dinner party or girl’s night.

And for those of us who may be short on kitchen countertop space, the Ninja Luxe Café Espresso Machine essentially does the job of three different coffee makers in one, which not only saves you space but also stops you from having to buy three separate appliances, plus the costs that would come from doing so.

