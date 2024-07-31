The 3 things people with organized refrigerators never do, according to designers and professional organizers

My fridge has been a little bit of a mess recently, so I've been looking at the things people with organized fridges never do, in order to fix my mistakes.

I've asked design and organizing pros what they have seen in clients' homes, and what they have come back with has really surprised me. Not only are they super ways to keep this space tidy, but they will also help your groceries stay fresher for longer.

If you're looking for fridge organization ideas and want tried-and-tested tips, these are all worth checking out.

1. They never store dairy in the door

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karen Moskowitz)

I’m totally guilty of keeping my milk and oat milk in the door, so I’m shocked that this is a big no-no when learning how to organize a refrigerator.

“This is a common mistake due to easy access, but the door is the warmest part of the fridge,” explains Nicole Saunders, interior designer at The Design Build Vault.

Instead, she says to keep milk, cheese, and yogurt on the middle shelves where the temperature is more consistent.

“I often prefer to use a designated drawer for dairy products as it allows them to stay fresh longer,” she adds.

2. They never rush putting groceries away

(Image credit: Getty Images / d3sign)

I know how easy it can be to run inside with a big bag of food from the store and immediately throw them all into the fridge without a second thought.

But, rushing to put groceries away is something people with organized fridges never do.

“It's important to ensure that everything that goes into your organized fridge goes into the right spot immediately and that it's always returned to the right spot, too,” says Carolina Kazimierski, cleaning expert and co-owner of Sophia’s Cleaning Service.

“I have noticed that people who tend to simply place groceries wherever find it much more difficult to stick with an organizational scheme,” she adds.

You can create designated zones for different types of food by using the best organization products.

For example, I have the Beauty Cottage Stackable Refrigerator Organizer Bins from Amazon and they’re perfect for keeping snack bars and juice boxes contained.

3. They never put hot food away

(Image credit: Getty Images / Tatiana)

When I’ve felt a little lazy, I have indeed put leftovers in the fridge without thinking about the consequences. This is a mistake I won’t make in future, though.

“This mistake can lead to bacterial growth and spoilage of other items in the fridge,” Nicole tells me.

“The biggest risk is the possibility of the food not cooling down fast enough, causing bacteria to multiply,” she says.

Because of this, Nicole suggests letting your food cool down completely before placing it in the fridge.

You can also place them in glass storage containers to make them easy to put in the oven and heat up again. I’ve had the Amazon Basics Glass Storage Container Set for years and have used them in my fridge, freezer, and even on the go.

Now you know what people with organized refrigerators never do, you can follow their advice and make sure yours works as functionally as possible.

