Jennifer Garner just made cooking on-the-go look easy with these outdoor cooking appliances

Those of us who love to pack up our van or vehicle and go camping will know how tricky it can be to cook on the go. While we can’t get enough of toasting some s'mores over an open fire, making proper meals can be a bit more difficult, especially as you don’t always want to have to lug lots of camping equipment around with you.

But Jennifer Garner might have just shown us the perfect solution for our next camping trip. The same can also be said if you’re looking for some of the best small kitchen appliances that don’t take up a lot of space on your countertops.

We’re already big fans of what Jennifer calls her ‘Pretend Cooking Show’ on Instagram and for the latest episode of her fun and relaxed cooking segment, she brings it to us from a campsite. So, if you’ve got any upcoming camping trips planned, you’ll definitely want to tune in.

During the video, the actress and mom of three, takes her fans through the process of making some crispy hash browns, which look mouth-wateringly good. And she even shared the exact recipe with her almost 17 million followers. But it’s the two cooking appliances that she used that really caught our eye.

As she starts to prepare the dish, she uses KitchenAid’s Go Cordless Food Chopper to chop up her potatoes before adding some seasoning, cheese, and a good amount of butter, crisping them to perfection on the campsite’s grill. But you’ll also want something to drink with your morning meal, which is when she quickly swaps the removable battery pack from the Food Chopper to the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender , allowing her to quickly whip up a tasty smoothie to enjoy with her breakfast.

Essentially, one battery can power a number of different appliances, saving you from having to worry about finding somewhere to connect to a power outlet, which is why it’s such a genius solution for cooking outdoors.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Once you’ve bought one of the appliances with the battery included, you can buy any future KitchenAid Go devices without the battery to save you some cash in the long run. Or, if you’re anything like us, you can never have too many battery packs when you’re on-the-go.

Jen also admits that you can swap out the battery to even more devices, as and when you need to, from their Cordless Hand Mixer to their Cordless Kitchen Vacuum . How convenient is that?

Let’s just say, we definitely need to try it out on our next camping trip. And think how good it would be for prepping food on your kitchen island, without having to worry about trailing wires everywhere.