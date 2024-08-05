How to style colorful kitchen appliances, according to interior designers

Look, I get it. You've stumbled across the perfect cute kitchen appliance, put it on your kitchen countertop, and then found that it looks a little out of place.

Don't stress though — I've got you covered with plenty of pro-approved advice that will help you style your colorful appliance in a way that will make it shine and that will make your cooking space look cohesive. Coordinating with existing decor and creating contrast are just a couple of their top tips.

Whether you're shopping for small kitchen appliances and want to ensure your place is ready for your latest pick or already have a pretty one you want to style properly, these tips will come in handy.

1. Go for contrasting colors

(Image credit: Wayfair)

When styling a small kitchen appliance, it can be tempting to decorate your whole kitchen in the same color. But, this can actually look too matchy and will leave you with a space that lacks character.

“For example, choosing bold colors like red, blue, or yellow paired with white cabinetry creates contrast,” explains Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild.

He continues, “I recently used Smeg's retro fridge in red and their yellow kettle and toaster for a client to create a bold, striking look.”

This is also a brilliant tip for those searching for retro diner kitchen ideas, which are all about bright shades matched with playful accessories.

2. Pair with existing decor

(Image credit: Magnet Kitchens / Powerhouse Agency)

I know how tempting it can be to pick the most Instagrammable kitchen appliance. But, if you want to make sure your new beauty looks brilliant, make sure that it matches what you already have.

“When styling colorful kitchen appliances, it's essential to coordinate them with your existing décor to achieve a harmonious look,” says Tommy Mello, design expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

“For instance, if your kitchen features neutral tones, vibrant appliances can add a pop of color without overwhelming the space. Conversely, in a kitchen with bold colors, choosing appliances in complementary shades can create a balanced aesthetic,” he explains.

3. Paint walls and cabinets

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

If you do have your heart set on a dreamy appliance and you’re a homeowner, painting is a fun way to ensure it matches your space.

“Choose a color scheme of two to three complementary colors and paint walls and cabinets, then select appliances and accents to match,” suggests Nick.

“For example, Robin's egg blue walls with lemon yellow cabinets and turquoise accents are fresh and fun,” he says. I love this idea and think it would work well in Amalficore-style kitchens.

From here, Nick says to keep the rest of the space minimal so the color takes center stage.

4. Pick renter-friendly accents

(Image credit: Magnet Kitchens / Powerhouse Agency)

Renting and can’t use paint? There are lots of easy ways to ensure appliances look chic and cohesive in colorful kitchens.

“For renters, swap standard cabinet knobs for decorative ones in your chosen accent color,” Nick says.

He continues, “You can also use colorful linens, dinnerware, and glassware to tie it together.”

If you’re looking for beautiful glasses, I have the Zaza Lustered Glasses from Anthropologie, which work brilliantly as bar cart accessories.

5. Switch them up seasonally

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

For those who enjoy changing up their kitchen’s look and have a little more budget to play with, going for seasonal updates with appliances and accessories can be a fun way to keep things fresh.

“Renters can swap out small appliances and accessories seasonally to reflect the colors and vibes of each season, using placemats, tablecloths, and dish towels that can be easily changed,” Tommy says.

You could also invest in a set of versatile, colorful appliances that can be rotated in and out of use.

“The Empire Red KitchenAid Stand Mixer from Amazon is perfect for adding a vibrant touch, especially during festive times,” he says. It's also great to have handy for whipping up Christmas bakes.

You can also switch around the types of appliances you have on display depending on the season. For example, the best ice cream makers are brilliant for warmer months, while panini presses work best during cooler ones.

With the right styling, colorful appliances, and a cohesive color scheme can transform a kitchen into a stylish, memorable space.

“Focus on accent colors you love and the overall feel you want to achieve. Then choose high-quality materials and reputable brands to bring your vision to life,” Nick finishes by saying.

If you want to carry on elevating your cooking space, finding kitchen countertop decor will also be useful.