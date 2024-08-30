This countertop mini fridge from Amazon is perfect for dorm dwellers and so on-trend

When I lived at college, I didn't always want to make the journey to the kitchen whenever I wanted to make tea or coffee. I also wanted to keep my good snacks away from my flatmates. So, I had a little fridge in my room, and always highly recommend that new students grab one.

I've been looking for ones that are powerful and will add to dorm room decor, and I think I've found a winner in the Frigidaire Portable Fridge from Amazon. I've delved into why it's a great pick, asked experts why mini fridges are useful, plus picked out alternatives. “Mini fridges are perfect for storing basics like drinks, snacks, and leftovers when a standard refrigerator isn't practical,” says Bob Berriz, design expert and owner of Berriz Design.

If you're looking for mini fridges that are perfect for dorms, this cute pick will brighten up your college room.

4L capacity Frigidaire Portable Fridge Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H10 x W7 x D10

Made from: Plastic

Price: $27.82 This lightweight cooler only weighs 3lbs, making it ideal for carrying up and down accommodation. I like the neutral white shade as this will work with whatever dorm aesthetic you choose, but it does also come in fun red, pink, blue, and green shades, in case you want to use it for a pop of color.

If you’re looking for chic and clever dorm room ideas, this mini fridge is a really smart choice. It has a retro design which is one of the biggest interior design trends this year, as well as being plenty powerful enough to chill 26-28 smaller items, thanks to its thermoelectric cooling system.

Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given it five star reviews because of its size and appearance, as well as how cold it keeps items. Shopper iFish bought it to keep cans of flavored water cold, but now also uses it to keep small containers of leftovers — perfect for midnight snacks.

As well as having it in your dorm, you can also take it on the go. Reviewer Been There is a fan of the two cords it comes with is so helpful to have 2 cords — one for the house outlet and an accessory cord for the car. They used it on their road trip and found it kept food cool throughout.

“The retro design adds a stylish touch to a room, and with a 4-liter capacity, this fridge can chill six 12 oz cans or store snacks and small food items,” explains Andy Shu, appliance expert and fixer at Zapfixers. “It's great for students who want easy access to cold drinks, quick snacks, or even to store some perishable items like fruits, yogurt, or sandwiches.”

Other factors to consider when buying a mini fridge

I love the look of this one, but if you want to look for alternatives to this dorm room decor, there are a few things worth considering. “For a single person, the Frigidaire model in the question would work great. I'd recommend a larger 3.2 cubic foot model if you’re sharing with your roommate,” says Bob.

He also says proper ventilation and maintenance are key for mini fridges, so it's worth making sure you can do this before buying one. “They generate a lot of heat in small areas, so allowing for airflow is important.”

It's also a good idea to defrost them regularly and clean the door seals to improve efficiency. “Wiping down the exterior and cleaning up spills right away will help the unit run better and last longer,” Bob explains.

More mini fridges

Coolest mini fridge Frigidaire Mini Fridge Shop at Walmart Size (in): H16 x W15 x D11.75

Capacity: 10L

Color: 1 When you've got friends coming around for a casual afternoon, this is a must. With space for 15 cans, it's an easy-to-run device, and burns far less electricity than your standard refrigerator, saving you dimes and earning eco points. Best portable mini fridge Caynel Portable Mini Fridge $49.99 at Amazon $49.99 at Amazon $54.99 at Walmart Size (in): H11 x W7 x D10

Capacity: 4L

Colors: 6 Free from some of the nasties used in other refrigerators, this design relies on specialized technology to warm and cool itself. It is pretty small, offering the equivalent of four cans' worth of space. Best mini fridge with freezer Frestec Mini Fridge $142.50 at Walmart $148.50 at Walmart Check Amazon Size (in): H19.8 x 18.05 x D17.91

Capacity: 48.1L

Colors: 8 Life on campus can get pretty expensive, Mom or a family member has a Costco card, this is a great opportunity to bulk buy your beverages and store them in this. With glass shelving, it's got all the familiar features of a regular refrigerator without having to play Tetris with Tupperware.

Choosing a mini fridge such as this one will make dorm living so much easier.

“Mini fridges are convenient, eco-friendly, and have flexible power options for use at home or on the go. Just remember to maintain them well for the best performance,” Andy finishes by saying.

If you want to scout out more useful college picks, my surprising dorm essentials are also worth checking out.