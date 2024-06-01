The SMEG retro fridge is right on trend for 2024 and perfect for vintage-lovers

The SMEG retro fridge the perfect trendy addition to any vintage-lovers kitchen. Jazz up that dingy fridge sitting in your kitchen with something more polished and sophisticated.

Available in a range of colors and sizes, this fan-favorite pick can squeeze into just about anywhere. We took a look at this top-notch appliance and it's unique features.

We also found three budget-friendly alternatives right in line with this small kitchen trend, including mini fridges for dorms and studio apartments.

Everything we love about the SMEG retro fridge

Are you a lover of all things SMEG? The SMEG retro fridge is a must-see. In late 2023, Pinterest Predicts envisioned kitschy kitchens, aka "kitschens," as the hot look of the 2024 season. Think bright pastels, retro silhouettes, and quirky-but-cute accents. The fridge, along with the SMEG retro kettle, is no exception.

Designer Nina Lichtenstein considers the appliance to be "a delightful exercise in retro-inspired decor" that transcends popular styles, and even time. "The fridge adds a touch of vintage charm that effortlessly complements modern and traditional kitchen settings alike," she says.

The best news? It's just as functional as it is stylish. "Beyond its eye-catching appearance, SMEG appliances are renowned for their quality craftsmanship, durability, and innovative features," Nina says.

It comes with three adjustable glass shelves, a bottle storage shelf, a freezer section with 0.92 capacity, and an ice cube tray. If you're in a smaller space, there's also a mini SMEG fridge available from Crate & Barrel to tuck under the counter.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"To showcase this iconic piece, pair it with other SMEG appliances or vintage-inspired kitchen accessories," Nina recommends.

Adjustable shelves SMEG FAB 28 Full-Size Refrigerator Shop at Crate & Barrel Price: $2,499.00 With three adjustable glass shelves, there's plenty of flexibility when it comes to storage in this retro fridge. It even has a bottle storage shelf that allows you to store and chill a bottle.

Budget-friendly alternatives

You don't have to spend a ton on small kitchen upgrades if you're looking to give your cook space a makeover. We found some options that are lower in price but not in quality. See how to make the most of this interior trend with these slick appliances.

“Infuse your kitchen with whimsy by choosing colorful kitchen appliances that defy convention,” Nina suggests. “Explore options like retro-inspired refrigerators in pastel shades or sleek ovens in bold metallic finishes.”

Freezer-on-Top Galanz Retro Compact Refrigerator Shop at Amazon Price: $460.03 This compact fridge has a 4.6 cubic feet capacity and uses an R600a high-efficiency and low-energy consumption compressor. It has an adjustable thermostat and LED interior light. Highly-rated FRIGIDAIRE Retro Compact Mini Fridge Shop at Amazon Price: $254.96 Looking for a small appliance for a tiny kitchen? Coming in at under $300, this mini fridge can slot into tiny nooks and crannies. With over 1k reviews on Amazon, it's well-loved by customers. 7 Cubic Feet iio Retro Refrigerator Shop at Amazon Price: $799.00 With three glass replacement shelves, a crisper, and two drawers, there's plenty of room for food storage in this retro fridge. It's complete with a low noise compressor 42 dBa for quiet operation.

Complement your SMEG retro fridge with some pastel kitchen ideas to spruce up cabinets, backsplashes, and more. “The charm that pastel colors and retro styles add to your kitchen will make it radiate with beauty and sophistication,” says Nina.