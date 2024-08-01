I've found Nara Smith's kitchen essentials — they're perfect for cooking in style

The TikTok influencer's cooking space is kitted out with beautiful accessories and appliances

Two pictures - one of Nara Smith wearing a black dress standing in front of a white door and one of a black and white kettle, a white ruffled pan, and a black plate on a gold background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Darren Gerrish)
Eve Smallman
By
published
in News

Influencer Nara Smith has been making absolute waves on TikTok at the moment. Whether she's making cola from scratch or warming up a Marc Jacobs bag in the oven, she has people talking with every video that she posts.

While her delicious dishes have inspired me, I also can't help but swoon over her gorgeous kitchen essentials. So, I've tracked down nine of these to help you create your own Nara-style dishes at home.

Whether you love her small kitchen appliances (shout out to the Smeg toaster) or her famous chunky plates, I've sought them out and shown you where you can shop them.

Nara Smith's kitchen essentials

A dark gray Our Place Always Pan with a lid on topComes with spatula
1. Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Size (in.): H5.7 x W19.9 x D10.7
Made from: Aluminum, metal
Price: $150

I'm not kidding when I say the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is the pan of dreams. I've had mine for over a year now, use it pretty much every time I cook a meal, and it has still not lost its non-stick coating. You can use it to fry, boil, steam, and more, as well as put it in the oven. Nara Smith has this in char for a timeless and elegant look, but I have the spice color which is also very chic.

A black circular chunky ceramic plateViral fame
2. Gustaf Westman Black Chunky Plate

Size (in.): D9
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $65

Nara Smith always serves up her meals on aesthetic chunky plates and I've tracked down the exact design. I'm loving this black variation, which will add a modern touch to any cooking space. Even when you're not using it, you can display it on your shelves as a quirky decor piece.

A light brown wooden chopping board with a wavy patternMade in Canada
3. Larch Wood Medium Carving Board

Size (in.): H13 x W17.75
Made from: Wood
Price: Was $330 Now $259.99 (save $70) at Williams Sonoma

One of Nara Smith's chopping boards usually makes an appearance in her videos. I've found this beautiful one she's been seen using recently, which is handcrafted and made from sustainably sourced larch wood. As well as being pretty, it's also very practical, with the perimeter capturing crumbs and juices and it being simple to wipe clean.

A white circular ceramic Le Creuset dutch ovenDishwasher safe
4. Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Dutch Oven

Size (in.): H6.5 x W17 x D14
Made from: Cast iron, stainless steel
Price: Was $462 Now $289.99 (save $172.01) at Nordstrom

This is a little spendy, but Le Creuset pots and pans will last you for years to come, thanks to their incredible durability. It is less expensive thanks to being on sale at Nordstrom though, which is offering a huge saving right now. You can use this to cook hearty stews, braised meats, and to bake bread. Nara has this in white, but it does come in four other colors.

A cream white Smeg kettle with a stainless steel handle and faucetRemovable filter
5. Smeg '50s Style Kettle

Size: 1.7 liters
Made from: Stainless steel
Price: $219.95

If you're looking for the best kettles for family homes, this spacious one is a fab option. It has 1,500 watts of power, boils fast, and has seven temperature settings, which is useful if you're making drinks that require certain temperatures. Nara Smith isn't the only one who loves this — Reese Witherspoon's kitchen features it, too.

A black KitchenAid standing mixer with a stainless steel bowl on it120 volts
6. KitchenAid Classic Series Mixer

Size (in.): H13.9 x W8.7 x D14.1
Made from: Stainless steel
Price: $329.99

I closely looked at Nara Smith's mixer and figured out she has a KitchenAid classic, which is a household staple for bakers. This can make up to 8 dozen cookies in one single batch, meaning it's super spacious. The bowl is also dishwasher safe, making it a breeze to clean up once you're done. It also comes with a dough hook, flat beater, and six-wire whip. 

A black and white checkered tea kettle with a dark wooden handleTwo size options
7. MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Tea Kettle

Size (in.): H7.5 x D7
Made from: Stainless steel
Price: $149

As well as having a Smeg kettle, Nara Smith also has this smaller one for making smaller brews in the morning. This is giving me all the whimsical, Alice in Wonderland vibes, and I think it would work well as retro home decor. This is crafted with steel, which gives it strength and super conductivity. It's ideal for gas and electric stovetops but isn't suitable for induction ones.

A white ruffled edged bread loaf panGlazed
8. White Ruffled Bread Loaf Pan

Size (in.): H3.5 x W5.86 x D11.85
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $24.95

Why have a regular pan when you can have one that has a beautiful ruffed border? Its official use is as a bread loaf pan, but you could also use it for making ice cream like Nara Smith, or for making up pies. It's also dishwasher, oven, and freezer safe. There are other matching pieces in this range and you can even grab the full White Ruffle 5-Piece Bakeware Set from Crate & Barrel

A cream white Smeg toaster with silver feet and silver handles13 color options
9. SMEG 2-Slice Toaster

Size (in.): H8 x W12 x D8
Made from: Stainless steel
Price: Was $250 Now $199.95 (save $50.05) at Amazon 

I've seen retro-style toasters in so many celeb homes recently. This Smeg toaster is in Hilary Duff's kitchen and is also featured in Nara's. It has two large slots with automatic pop-ups, self-centering racks, and an interface that allows you to defrost, reheat, and tailor toasting. Amazon shoppers also love its attractive appearance and easy controls.

Whether you love these pieces because of their style or because Nara Smith uses them, they’re all brilliant ways to add elegance and functionality to your kitchen.

Looking for more celeb-approved kitchen essentials? I have also found Reese Witherspoon’s Smeg appliances and sought out budget alternatives.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Content Editor

Hi there! I’m a content editor at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. For Real Homes, I specialize in interior design, trends and finding the best viral buys.

