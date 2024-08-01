I've found Nara Smith's kitchen essentials — they're perfect for cooking in style

Influencer Nara Smith has been making absolute waves on TikTok at the moment. Whether she's making cola from scratch or warming up a Marc Jacobs bag in the oven, she has people talking with every video that she posts.
While her delicious dishes have inspired me, I also can't help but swoon over her gorgeous kitchen essentials. So, I've tracked down nine of these to help you create your own Nara-style dishes at home.
Whether you love her small kitchen appliances (shout out to the Smeg toaster) or her famous chunky plates, I've sought them out and shown you where you can shop them.
@realhomesofficial ♬ 初光 (golden hour 中文版) - 刘宪华/JVKE
Nara Smith's kitchen essentials
Comes with spatula
Size (in.): H5.7 x W19.9 x D10.7
Made from: Aluminum, metal
Price: $150
I'm not kidding when I say the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is the pan of dreams. I've had mine for over a year now, use it pretty much every time I cook a meal, and it has still not lost its non-stick coating. You can use it to fry, boil, steam, and more, as well as put it in the oven. Nara Smith has this in char for a timeless and elegant look, but I have the spice color which is also very chic.
Viral fame
Size (in.): D9
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $65
Nara Smith always serves up her meals on aesthetic chunky plates and I've tracked down the exact design. I'm loving this black variation, which will add a modern touch to any cooking space. Even when you're not using it, you can display it on your shelves as a quirky decor piece.
Made in Canada
Size (in.): H13 x W17.75
Made from: Wood
Price:
Was $330 Now $259.99 (save $70) at Williams Sonoma
One of Nara Smith's chopping boards usually makes an appearance in her videos. I've found this beautiful one she's been seen using recently, which is handcrafted and made from sustainably sourced larch wood. As well as being pretty, it's also very practical, with the perimeter capturing crumbs and juices and it being simple to wipe clean.
Dishwasher safe
Size (in.): H6.5 x W17 x D14
Made from: Cast iron, stainless steel
Price:
Was $462 Now $289.99 (save $172.01) at Nordstrom
This is a little spendy, but Le Creuset pots and pans will last you for years to come, thanks to their incredible durability. It is less expensive thanks to being on sale at Nordstrom though, which is offering a huge saving right now. You can use this to cook hearty stews, braised meats, and to bake bread. Nara has this in white, but it does come in four other colors.
Removable filter
Size: 1.7 liters
Made from: Stainless steel
Price: $219.95
If you're looking for the best kettles for family homes, this spacious one is a fab option. It has 1,500 watts of power, boils fast, and has seven temperature settings, which is useful if you're making drinks that require certain temperatures. Nara Smith isn't the only one who loves this — Reese Witherspoon's kitchen features it, too.
120 volts
Size (in.): H13.9 x W8.7 x D14.1
Made from: Stainless steel
Price: $329.99
I closely looked at Nara Smith's mixer and figured out she has a KitchenAid classic, which is a household staple for bakers. This can make up to 8 dozen cookies in one single batch, meaning it's super spacious. The bowl is also dishwasher safe, making it a breeze to clean up once you're done. It also comes with a dough hook, flat beater, and six-wire whip.
Two size options
Size (in.): H7.5 x D7
Made from: Stainless steel
Price: $149
As well as having a Smeg kettle, Nara Smith also has this smaller one for making smaller brews in the morning. This is giving me all the whimsical, Alice in Wonderland vibes, and I think it would work well as retro home decor. This is crafted with steel, which gives it strength and super conductivity. It's ideal for gas and electric stovetops but isn't suitable for induction ones.
Glazed
Size (in.): H3.5 x W5.86 x D11.85
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $24.95
Why have a regular pan when you can have one that has a beautiful ruffed border? Its official use is as a bread loaf pan, but you could also use it for making ice cream like Nara Smith, or for making up pies. It's also dishwasher, oven, and freezer safe. There are other matching pieces in this range and you can even grab the full White Ruffle 5-Piece Bakeware Set from Crate & Barrel.
13 color options
Size (in.): H8 x W12 x D8
Made from: Stainless steel
Price:
Was $250 Now $199.95 (save $50.05) at Amazon
I've seen retro-style toasters in so many celeb homes recently. This Smeg toaster is in Hilary Duff's kitchen and is also featured in Nara's. It has two large slots with automatic pop-ups, self-centering racks, and an interface that allows you to defrost, reheat, and tailor toasting. Amazon shoppers also love its attractive appearance and easy controls.
Whether you love these pieces because of their style or because Nara Smith uses them, they’re all brilliant ways to add elegance and functionality to your kitchen.
Looking for more celeb-approved kitchen essentials? I have also found Reese Witherspoon’s Smeg appliances and sought out budget alternatives.
Join our newsletter
Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox!
Hi there! I’m a content editor at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. For Real Homes, I specialize in interior design, trends and finding the best viral buys.
-
-
The 5 garden trends that have been dominating 2024 so far (and are set to stick around)
Gardening pro spill on the top trends they've seen in people's yards
By Eve Smallman Published
-
The 3 things people with organized refrigerators never do, according to designers and professional organizers
Professional designers and organizing pros spill on the surprising mistakes people make in their refrigerators
By Eve Smallman Published