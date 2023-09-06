9 cute bar cart accessories that'll reinvent your dusty stash of bottles

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re gonna throw a party, you’ll need some great bar cart accessories to set the scene. Despite disappearing off the face of the earth for about 40 years, bar carts have made a real comeback — and since they're sticking around, you might as well make them look cute. With just a few well-arranged items, you’ll have everything you need to create a stand-out cocktail or coffee station on wheels.

Whether you’re looking to curate a retro martini bar vibe, a classy wine and cheese display, or a cozy station for making coffee and hot cocoa, I’ve got you covered with this selection of on-theme aesthetic additions. From mosaic cheese platters to wooden mug trees, these finishing touches will truly help you finesse your retro bar cart set-up.

The best accessories for a retro bar cart

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Sleek & chic 1. Metal Bar Tool Set With Gold Stand, 5 Pieces Shop at Target Price: $30 If you’re all about amping up the '70s vibes this fall, then think about styling your bar cart in a really retro way. Perfect for the old-school martini bar aesthetic, this five-piece cocktail set will help you whip up the perfect tipples — but also looks really cute with its gold-tone finish and elegant display stand. For poppin' playlists 2. Crosley Forte Retro Radio Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $40 As lovely as record players are, they really can take up a lot of space. For an equally retro alternative, this classic avocado green-colored radio will sit snugly on your bar cart, isn’t too expensive, and comes with a Bluetooth receiver, aux, and phone jack — as well as AM/FM radio compatibility. Mid-century modern palette 3. Morgan Coupe Glasses Shop at Anthropologie Price: $56 Whether you like your cocktails shaken or stirred, these chic coupe glasses are sure to be the perfect vessels for your chosen beverage. They come in tons of different colors, but this bold yet earthy-toned set feels perfect for a retro set-up.

The best accessories for a cozy cocoa bar cart

Handy storage 4. Wooden Mug Tree Shop at Target Price: $19.99 There’s no rule about only using your bar cart for alcohol! If you prefer a cozy and comforting hot beverage, then consider using your cart as a coffee, tea, or hot cocoa station instead. This rustic wooden mug tree is perfect for proudly displaying your favorite mugs. Pinkies out 5. Beige Stoneware Mug Shop at H&M Price: $7.20 To keep the homey vibes going, pick mugs in warm and earthy colors — like beige, chocolate brown, and rust. With its glazed and lightly ribbed finish and chunky handle, this gorgeous one feels perfect. And you can even get matching saucers! Leave a memo 6. Wood Letter Board Brown Shop at Target Price: $23 Whether you use it to display a menu, message, or motivational quote, there’s something about a classic wooden letterboard that gives off the kind of cozy vibes you’d want from a cute coffee cart on wheels. Propped up on the top tier, it would make a great final addition to your set-up.

The best accessories for a cheese board bar cart

Say cheese 7. Bistro Tile Fromage Platter Shop at Anthropologie Price: $44 If you’re planning on hosting many wine and cheese nights in the coming months, then your bar cart should definitely play a part. With its mosaic-topped finish and chic Parisian bistro style, this serving platter would be the perfect vessel for displaying a selection of your favorite fromage! So fancy 8. 2-Pack Wine Glasses https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.1187814001.html Price: $21.60 For added glitz and glamour, swap the standard wine glasses for this luxurious pair that has each been finished with an elegant gold rim. Not only are they lovely to drink from, but they’ll look gorgeous when displayed on your beautiful bar cart, too. For the leftovers 9. Zaza Lustered Decanter Shop at Anthropologie Price: $26.60 Half-drunk bottles of wine look far better displayed in an elegant decanter — and this one certainly delivers on style and glamour. With its statement angular shape, light-catching iridescent finish, and chic gold rim, it's giving quiet luxury.

What kind of bar cart accessories should I have? This all depends on what you use your bar cart for. If it's a traditional set-up with spirits and liquor, add helpful items like a shaker and a bar tool set. If it's for hot drinks, coffee mugs, syrups, and storage containers are all useful additions. Get creative and adjust it to your needs!

How do you make a pretty bar cart? There are a few ways to make a bar cart look prettier. First and foremost, keep the items sitting on it clean and dust-free. Then add accessories that serve a functional purpose and still look stylish. For example, swap out classic clear wine glasses for gold-rimmed sets or replace plain plastic trays for patterned or stone versions. Lastly, add a focal point. Something like a small plant, a candle, or crystals can make your bar cart pop.

Don't let that corner of yours accumulate another speck of dust. These cute accessories for your bar cart are sure to make your collection shine.