What is fairycore? Here's everything you need to know about the aesthetic

TikTok is no stranger to giving trendy home decor styles a name. And, right now, I can’t stop thinking about the fairycore aesthetic.

The fairycore style is all about a more whimsical, fantasy-inspired design that brings a touch of spring magic to your space, all year round. While some take the decor trend more literally and incorporate fairy figurines and wings into their decor, others choose to take a more subtle approach.

It's all about creating decor moments that feel like the environment a fairy could live in. Think moss, mushrooms, butterflies, florals, pastels, and woodsy vibes. And if you're feeling a but more magical, witchcore might be up your street.

When Did Fairycore Start?

Although tales about fairies have existed for centuries, the fairycore style gained popularity in the early 2020s with fairy-inspired fashion, which eventually influenced the fairycore home decor trend. The style boasts a whimsical feel with lots of light and airy textures blended into a more woodsy aesthetic — sort of like a fairy’s cottage.

What’s the difference between cottagecore and fairycore?

Since fairies definitely give off cottagecore vibes, the difference between cottagecore and fairycore can be slightly nuanced. And, while you could technically incorporate cottagecore pieces into fairycore designs, the fairycore aesthetic is a little more enchanting than cottagecore, which has more of a farm cottage feel vs. a fantasy cottage feel.

Fairycore interior design inspo

Decorating your home with the fairycore interior design aesthetic in mind requires a mix of whimsical and cottagecore vibes. You can get ultra-literal and incorporate actual fairies into your decor, or go for more subtle nods with botanical designs, mossy textures, and — of course — mushrooms. Here are some of our favorite fairycore home decor accents to play with.

1. Fiddlehead Fern Taper Candle Holder Shop at Anthropologie Price: $38 Add a whimsical, fairycore touch to your tablescape with the Fiddlehead Fern Taper Candle Holder from Anthropologie. This candle stick holder comes in three different sizes and is constructed from a durable aluminum material with a coated white finish that adds some nice texture to a centerpiece. 2. Bungalow Rose Zeckser Wall Mirror Shop at Wayfair Price: $67.99 The Bungalow Rose wall mirror is a stylish way to bring in a touch of fairycore vibes without being too on the nose. The colonial-style reverse-painted glass mirror features floral and butterfly motifs that bring a touch of color to your space in a bespoke manner. 3. Nearly Natural Moss Artificial Wreath Visit Site Price: $44.99 Adding accents of moss to your home is one way to up the ante on the fairycore vibes. And, if you want to create a fairy touch in your entryway, this moss wreath from JOANN is a must-have. The wreath looks stunning on its own but it can also work well as a base for a DIY wreath with flowers, butterflies, and mushrooms. 4. Cheena Harvest Glass Mushroom Candle Shop at Anthropologie Price: $32 When decorating with a theme in mind, finding functional pieces that fit the design intention is a must. This mushroom candle from Anthropologie is the perfect example, as it’s both a candle and a decorative accent piece. And, thanks to its adorable mushroom-shaped vessel, it understands the fairycore assignment. 5. GHY Decor Dried Flower Rack Visit Site Price: $36.88 If you’re going for more of a witchcore-meets-fairycore vibe, the GHY Decor Dried Flower Rack from Amazon makes for an excellent wall hanging. This dried floral arrangement comes with a 20-inch stick with bundles of naturally dried flowers and herbs hanging from clips. 6. Crystlandy Wooden Mushroom Sculpture Shop at Etsy Price: $63.91 Create an accent corner with these adorable wooden mushroom sculptures from Etsy. The sculptures come in several different styles and sizes — including some that work as a little side table for your reading nook — and pair beautifully when clustered together or on their own tucked away in a corner with houseplants for that whimsical cottage feel.

With all the magical home decor buys, your space is sure to look like an enchanted fairy garden. If you're feeling a little darker, try some whimsigoth decor for all the witchy vibes.