Nordstrom Winter Sale: 6 home picks that we're snagging for a taste of spring

Sure, the Nordstrom Winter Sale has just begun, but that doesn't mean our home decor buys need to be catered to the cold weather.

The retailer's latest savings event, which runs from February 8 to February 20, is chock full of items that are perfect for spring's arrival, from cute living room essentials to kitchen cabinet goodies. As you might've guessed, we're making room in our carts as we speak.

Since Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this year, we're forging ahead with a spring home refresh and snagging buys that perfectly capture 2024's small space interior design trends. Here's what we recommend.

Nordstrom Winter Sale

While perusing the Nordstrom Winter Home Sale we figured we'd plan for sunny days and all things green. (If you're fond of indoor plants, you'll soon be able to add seasonal blooms to your collection.) Plus, we'd like to do a bit of dopamine decorating to celebrate the vibrant, carefree vibes that come with the warm weather.

Shop by category

Have something specific in mind? Why not shop by category? If you need a little guidance, we've conveniently rounded up small kitchen trends, small bedroom trends, and small living room trends to help get the creative juices flowing.

Ready for the spring equinox now? We certainly are. Do be sure to have a look at the new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor that's a perfect combination of florals and pastels. If you're thinking about entertaining, the Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collab is equipped with brunch hosting essentials everyone needs.