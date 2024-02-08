Nordstrom Winter Sale: 6 home picks that we're snagging for a taste of spring

Sure, the Nordstrom Winter Sale has just begun, but that doesn't mean our home decor buys need to be catered to the cold weather.
The retailer's latest savings event, which runs from February 8 to February 20, is chock full of items that are perfect for spring's arrival, from cute living room essentials to kitchen cabinet goodies. As you might've guessed, we're making room in our carts as we speak.
Since Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this year, we're forging ahead with a spring home refresh and snagging buys that perfectly capture 2024's small space interior design trends. Here's what we recommend.
Nordstrom Winter Sale
While perusing the Nordstrom Winter Home Sale we figured we'd plan for sunny days and all things green. (If you're fond of indoor plants, you'll soon be able to add seasonal blooms to your collection.) Plus, we'd like to do a bit of dopamine decorating to celebrate the vibrant, carefree vibes that come with the warm weather.
Feather-and-down fill
Price:
Was $113, now $49.99
Dimensions (in.): N/A
Neutrals are having a moment, and the checkerboard pattern will never go out of style, so why not add this plush find to an accent chair or loveseat for a playful statement?
DIY
Price:
Was $25, now $17.50
Dimensions (in.): N/A
For all the airy boho vibes, why not learn how to knot a macramé plant hanger? Your apartment garden wouldn't be complete without it! Plus, there's a QR code you can scan to get access to a tutorial, should you need a little assistance.
Two colors
Price:
Was $120, now $48
Dimensions (in.): 55 x 70
The Pantone Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, is a great way to boost those endorphins. Add a happy accent to your bed our couch with this boho, beachy print.
Set of four
Price:
Was $96, now $75.99
Capacity (oz): 14
One of the small space color trends of 2024 is embracing pastels, and we think Le Creuset's Shallot is the perfect way to do so. Cheers to a delightful cup of tea at brunch!
Four colors
Price:
Was $35, now $14
Dimensions (in.): D5.5
Give leafy greens a stylish home with this splattered number. Embracing natural elements is one of the best things you can do for your home, designers insist. If you don't have a green thumb quite yet, learn from our experts about how to care for houseplants.
Some assembly required
Price:
Was $64.99, now $49.99
Dimensions (ft./in.): 27' x 3.5" x 4.5"
No balcony idea is complete without string lights. These babies will definitely take your outdoor space to a new level at night.
Shop by category
Have something specific in mind? Why not shop by category? If you need a little guidance, we've conveniently rounded up small kitchen trends, small bedroom trends, and small living room trends to help get the creative juices flowing.
Ready for the spring equinox now? We certainly are. Do be sure to have a look at the new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor that's a perfect combination of florals and pastels. If you're thinking about entertaining, the Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collab is equipped with brunch hosting essentials everyone needs.