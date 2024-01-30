Dreamy new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor will turn yours into a sanctuary — our fave spring buys from $29

The new Urban Outfitters bedroom buys are sure to give you spring fever.

Although many of us are still counting down the days until winter's departure, perusing the retailer's latest fresh selections for your sleep space will make you forget you can't feel your fingers. Plus, we've never been one to deny ourselves adorable floral finds.

If you're thinking about a refresh ahead of the spring equinox, allow UO's small bedroom ideas to provide your space with a lively update.

Whether you're in search of colorful small bedroom ideas or have a hankering for some retro-inspired selections, you're likely to find exactly what you need from this collection. There are rosy duvet covers, tulip floor lamps, and verdant, green rugs to name just a few items that will help with your spring home refresh.

But aside from living life in full bloom, the floral offerings perfectly channel small-space interior design trends and small-space color trends that are going to be huge in 2024, according to interior designers: the generous use of pastels, a less-intense maximalism, a return to the past with vintage-styled finds.

The new drops represent everything trendy that's been living rent-free in our minds and taking up space on our Pinterest boards. It's time to actually execute those styles.

What to shop

Need new bedding? Want to give your small bedroom lighting ideas a well-deserved upgrade so you can actually see? We've got you covered with these A+ Urban Outfitters bedroom finds.

If you're looking for other ways to add a little pizzazz to your sleep quarters, we spoke to experts about how to makeover a small bedroom on a budget so you can make big changes on a small budget. Plus, designers reveal their favorite small bedroom trends of 2024, and we think you'll love 'em.