Dreamy new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor will turn yours into a sanctuary — our fave spring buys from $29

The new Urban Outfitters bedroom buys are sure to give you spring fever.

Although many of us are still counting down the days until winter's departure, perusing the retailer's latest fresh selections for your sleep space will make you forget you can't feel your fingers. Plus, we've never been one to deny ourselves adorable floral finds. 

If you're thinking about a refresh ahead of the spring equinox, allow UO's small bedroom ideas to provide your space with a lively update. 

Whether you're in search of colorful small bedroom ideas or have a hankering for some retro-inspired selections, you're likely to find exactly what you need from this collection. There are rosy duvet covers, tulip floor lamps, and verdant, green rugs to name just a few items that will help with your spring home refresh.

But aside from living life in full bloom, the floral offerings perfectly channel small-space interior design trends and small-space color trends that are going to be huge in 2024, according to interior designers: the generous use of pastels, a less-intense maximalism, a return to the past with vintage-styled finds. 

The new drops represent everything trendy that's been living rent-free in our minds and taking up space on our Pinterest boards. It's time to actually execute those styles. 

Need new bedding? Want to give your small bedroom lighting ideas a well-deserved upgrade so you can actually see? We've got you covered with these A+ Urban Outfitters bedroom finds.

Purple floral beddingMachine wash
Ansley Cabbage Rose Breezy Cotton Percale Duvet Cover

Price: $79–$119
Dimensions: Twin/twin xl, full/queen, king

Mix things up with purple roses this spring as you curl up in your reversible, lightweight, cotton duvet during a movie marathon.

Rosy floral sham setSet of two
Ansley Cabbage Rose Breezy Cotton Percale Sham Set

Price: $29-$39
Dimensions: Standard, king

You can't just buy the duvet: select one of the best pillows in your collection to undergo a purple, floral remix. 

Jewel green fairycore throwTwo colors
Mariya Eyelash Knit Throw Blanket

Price: $69
Dimensions (in.): L60 x W50

Jewel tones are in high demand, so why not opt for this snuggly throw with a hint of fairycore? Our fairy godmother approves.

Brass tulip floor lampUO exclusive
Tulip Floor Lamp

Price: $199
Dimensions (in.): H63 x W16

A brass floor lamp is certainly stylish, but a tulip brass floor lamp? Now we're talking. This customer-favorite comes in four colors. 

Purple floral curtains Two colors
Ansley Floral Window Panel

Price: $39
Dimensions (in.): 52x84

What's better than curtains blowing on a gorgeous spring day? Floral curtains blowing on a spring day, of course.

Blue scalloped lampshadeUO exclusive
Scallop Lamp Shade

Price: $59
Dimensions (in.): D13.5 x H8.5

For a fun pop of color on a hanging lamp or a table lamp, this baby blue scalloped sensation channels spring perfectly.

Floral pink wall artFour sizes
PSTR Studio William Morris Blush Flowers & Plants Print

Price: $69-$99
Dimensions (in.): 12x16-24x36

Give the wall art in your bedroom a pink refresh with this soft, delicate print.

Dark green floral rugTwo colors
Colorful Floral Digital Printed Chenille Rug

Price: $39, $189
Dimensions (ft.): 2x3 or 5x7

Keeping the whimsical storybook element alive, this green rug is the perfect pop of color for a neutral bedroom setup. 

Yellow floral desk lampLimited time only
Little Glass Table Lamp

Price: $49
Dimensions (in.): D4.92 x H8.72

Curious how to style a small bedroom nightstand? This floral find reminiscent of the '70s will do quite nicely. 

If you're looking for other ways to add a little pizzazz to your sleep quarters, we spoke to experts about how to makeover a small bedroom on a budget so you can make big changes on a small budget. Plus, designers reveal their favorite small bedroom trends of 2024, and we think you'll love 'em. 

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

