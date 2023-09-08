My brunch hosting essentials edit is so good, I’ve bought them all myself

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brunch is my love language, so I'm pretty much an expert when it comes to hosting essentials. I spent hours online shopping for the cutest tablescaping accessories and must-have brunch tools like — wait for it — a Hello Kitty waffle maker, right?!

I’ve already ordered one for myself. My theory on hosting a good brunch is that more is more, so fill your table with dishes and serveware that make it look like you went to town, even if you just bought some berries and pre-made pastries at the grocery store.

With a balance of style and substance, this brunch edit will have your friends crowning you the queen of mid-morning dining, even if you're hosting a party in a tiny apartment.

Brunch hosting essentials

1. Urban Outfitters Karla carafe Shop at Urban Outfitters $49 Sometimes it’s about the little touches, isn’t it? Take this gorgeous, colorful glass carafe, for example. Keep it on the table and well-stocked with orange juice and you’re gonna look like an absolute pro to all your gal pals. Then, they can help themselves and it gives your brunch a little professional edge. 2. &Klevering Twirl Cups Set Shop at Smallable $40 It wouldn’t be brunch without cocktails and your tablescape will thank me for these pretty, colorful glasses. They're perfect for bubbles, mimosas, or even a bloody mary mix. Not only is the color spot on, but the shape is giving a retro feel, too. 3. H&M Home Mango Wood Cutting Board Shop at H&M Home $35.99 Brunch hack 101: Grab a load of pastries from your local bakery and position them on a rustic serving board, like this beauty from H&M Home. If you really wanna get fancy, top ‘em with raspberries, strawberries, and edible flowers and at that point, it’s almost like you baked them yourself. 4. Urban Outfitters Hello Kitty Waffle Maker Shop at Urban Outfitters $45 If you buy nothing else on this list, just promise me you’ll bless yourself with the cutest kitchen tool to ever be made — the Hello Kitty waffle maker. This is going to send you down in history as the queen of brunch, and you could even add some pink food coloring to the waffle batter to take your aesthetic skills to the next level. 5. Zara Home Floral Crochet Placemat Shop at Zara Home $22.90 Could not be more obsessed with these Zara Home placemats, crocheted with tiny, floral details. It’s giving summer isn’t over yet but I’m getting ready for cosy szn, in the best possible way. The colors will go with everything and you can use them right through the seasons, the perfect transitional piece. There are also matching embroidered coasters, FYI. 6. Target Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Shop at Target $89.99 Hey, look, there’s nothing wrong with instant coffee but if you want to show your friends a real good time, a cute li'l coffee maker will take your beverages game up a notch. While this one isn’t the fanciest on the market, it looks adorable and it’s pretty reasonable for a coffee machine. Just pop in a pod and you’re good to go. 7. H&M Home Cotton Napkins Shop at H&M Home $16.99 They might not sound like much, but napkins are a tablescaping godsend. If you don’t have the budget to invest in a tablecloth, placemats, and napkins — then don’t. Napkins kind of give the impression of all three, bringing a pop of color and pattern (if that’s what you’re into, I like this wave design personally) to the table. Plus, they’re the cheapest of the lot! 8. Anthropologie Floral Ceramic Berry Basket Shop at Anthropologie $16 A good brunch is all about making your guests feel spoilt and an easy way to create that sense of generosity is by filling the table with plenty of nibbly bits. Fill this little, ceramic basket with your favorite berries and watch your pals graze like they’ve never grazed before. It’s such a good trick for looking like you went above and beyond! 9. Public Goods Sphere Ice Cubes Shop at Public Goods $7.95 Call me a sucker for an Instagram hack, but I’m dying to try out the mimosa ice cube trend. All you need to do is fill an ice cube tray with orange juice, wait until frozen, then pop in a glass and cover with sparkling wine. The ice cube will fizz, which looks cool, and then melt into the wine. It’s giving an "open your own restaurant" vibe.

