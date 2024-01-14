The Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collab is perfect for Sunday brunch — here are six picks under $65

The Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collection will take your brunch game to an entirely new level, and you won't feel any need to turn back.

Kickstarting 2024 on the right foot, the retailer has teamed up with recipe developer and Turkuaz Kitchen founder, Betül Tunç for an exclusive 25-piece line that celebrates cooking, baking, and Betül's Turkish roots. We're already brainstorming our Sunday afternoon menu just by looking at the floral blue and ivory pieces.

Since we know you're not one to resist an Anthropologie sale or collab, enjoy a deep dive into the sensational new picks that are up for grabs. Your brunch hosting essentials needed replenishing, anyway.

The line itself celebrates Turkish Iznik patterns and ranges from $12 to $75. You'll find selections that add a warm, inviting touch to the table, such as a scalloped blue and gold botanical tablecloth and napkins. But you'll also find cute cookware and bakeware selections, including a pie dish. Like Betül, we believe aesthetics go a long way in all aspects of the culinary experience.

"In envisioning this collection, I wanted to create pieces that were authentic to the aesthetic people have come to associate with me and infuse some elements of my Turkish heritage for a touch of elegance," she says. "My hope is they can be enjoyed seamlessly by anyone who loves cooking, baking, and creating as much as I do."

You've found us, Betül. Yes, one of our favorite home decor stores has done it again, folks. The question isn't what are we buying, it's what Turkuaz Kitchen recipe are we going to make with our new goodies.

