Nordstrom Black Friday sale has dropped, and its offerings will completely change your morning routine

Much to shoppers' delight, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale has dropped earlier than expected — a holiday treat for us all. While coveted UGG slippers and Madewell jeans are a hot commodity, we couldn't help but venture over to the discounts in the home section (of course).

In between price slashes on warm throw blankets and a collection of kitchen must-haves from Our Place, we noticed several sales that have the potential to take our morning routine in a new direction. Fair warning: you might want to break up with your local coffee shop now. (Please be respectful.)

As we continue to peruse Black Friday home deals and stock up our cart, we'd be remiss not to let coffee connoisseurs and tea drinkers in on the great finds we've stumbled upon.

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Deals: Explore Coffee and Tea Essentials

We are particularly passionate about small kitchen appliances — especially ones that produce a delicious cup of java or chamomile. Nordstrom has a select few coffee and tea essentials with a welcomed discount. If you're ready for your morning caffeine jolt to come from the house instead of the nearby bakery, consider these finds:

What we're shopping

You might also like

If you're attempting to maximize counter space in a small kitchen, our edit of the best small coffee makers — including the beloved Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker now on sale at Amazon — will point you in the right direction. Should you have space to spare, we've tried and tested the best coffee makers (of all sizes) to help you find what works best for your home. Plus, there are definitely other great electric kettles to choose from, which could be a great help during your holiday hosting duties.

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

Curious what else Nordstrom has up for sale during its Black Friday saving extravaganza? Take note of a few of our favorites:

FAQs

Do Black Friday sales start early? Some retailers, like Nordstrom, kick off their Black Friday sales before the event itself, which takes place on Friday, November 24 this year. The store has select discounts on clothes, beauty, shoes, accessories, and homeware.

How much do prices drop on Black Friday? Black Friday discounts all depend on the retailer, but depending on where you're shopping, you're able to score some great discounts. We caught clothing up to 50% off at Nordstrom, and in the home space, we've spotted deals almost up to 60% off, including the Staub 5-Quart Enameled Deep Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Most home items hover around the 20-30% discount range, including this pink set of midi plates from Our Place.

If you're thinking about stocking up on coffee goods this Black Friday, there's a lot more to consider than you might've imagined. Here are 11 things our product reviewer and e-comm head wish she knew before buying a small coffee maker.