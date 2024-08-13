What is the Scandinavian sleep method? The pros explain this unusual duvet hack

I've spotted the Scandinavian sleep method all over my TikTok feed, and I think it looks like the perfect solution to my partner's and my nighttime squabbles.

Whether you've seen this method on TikTok too or are just intrigued by the name, I've got you covered with all the info you need to know. It's essentially just having your own separate duvet even if you're sharing a bed, which can help control temperature and therefore improve sleep. I've asked sleep pros for the pros and cons, plus rounded up our top comforters.

If you'd rather keep your best duvet inserts to yourself, rather than have to play tug of war in the night, you're going to want to find out about this.

What is the Scandinavian sleep method?

This sleep method has a Scandi-style name and, just like the design method, it’s actually very simple and breezy.

“The Scandinavian sleep method is all about partners sharing a bed but having their own separate duvets,” explains Marion Crittendon, sleep and respiratory care expert at Order Your Supplies.

“It stops couples having fights over the sheets or getting woken up by someone's midnight acrobatics,” she adds.

Essentially it's like having your own sleep fortress, tailored to your exact liking.

Pros of the Scandinavian sleep method

Like the sound of this? There are plenty of dreamy benefits, from improved sleep to fewer tiffs...

Reduced sleep disruption

Hands up if you’re living with your partner and have ever been disrupted by their movements. Yep, I'm with you there. Thankfully, the Scandi sleep method stops that from happening.

“Having separate duvet inserts will allow you to maintain closeness while addressing individual sleep needs,” says Marion. “Snuggling is great, but so is a good night's sleep.”

Improved temperature control

I know that my partner and I have very different sleep temperatures — I tend to run hot, so I use the best cooling pillows, but he tends to run cooler. I think we’ll solve this problem by having separate duvet inserts.

“Each partner has the freedom to control their sleeping environment according to personal preferences,” says Dr. Sham Singh, sleep expert and psychiatrist at Winit.

He adds that this autonomy can foster a greater sense of individuality while still sharing a bed, which is important for maintaining personal space and comfort.

Conflict resolution

For those who experience bedtime disagreements, such as differing temperature preferences or one partner being a blanket hog, separate bedding can offer a practical solution that stops you arguing.

“By eliminating these sources of nighttime conflict, separate bedding can contribute to a more harmonious relationship overall,” says Dr. Sham.

“It reduces the need for negotiation or compromise on sleep-related issues, allowing each partner to sleep comfortably without disrupting the other,” he adds.

Cons of the Scandinavian sleep method

As with most things, there are some drawbacks to trying out this sleep technique...

One potential downside that Dr. Sham has noticed is that using separate bedding may reduce opportunities for physical closeness and intimacy during sleep.

“Physical contact like cuddling or holding hands while sleeping can enhance feelings of intimacy, comfort, and emotional connection between partners,” he explains.

“When each partner has their own set of blankets or duvets, there might be less spontaneous physical touch during the night,” he adds.

This may lead to a perceived decrease in intimacy over time, which you might not want if you’re sharing your bed with someone you really love.

Financial cost

If you’re looking for budget-friendly bedroom ideas, investing in double the duvet might not be the best thing for you.

Marion explains, “Using separate bedding can be a tad more expensive, and managing multiple duvets may complicate bed-making.”

Maintaining these can also come at a cost, as if you have to load multiple duvet covers into your washing machines, this may increase your electricity bill.

The Scandinavian sleep method is basically all about personalizing your sleep space for maximum Zs.

“It's not your traditional bedtime setup, but hey, who wants to be traditional when you can be well-rested?” Marion finishes by saying.

Our favorite duvet inserts

Want to start giving the Scandinavian sleep method a whirl? These are our favorite comforters that we've tried and tested ourselves.

