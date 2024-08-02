Lindsay Lohan's bedroom is a serene coastal haven — designers say it’s “tranquil and inviting”

When I think of Lindsay Lohan, I can't help but think of Mean Girls pink and all that Y2K realness. But when it comes to her home, Lindsay actually takes a more serene, beachy approach, which is super on trend this year.

She has brought this into her baby's nursery bedroom, which is filled with soft textures and hues that will work well in kids' rooms and other areas of the house. I've asked interior designers why features such as the mural, storage bed, and nautical motifs work so well and how to get the look on a budget.

For those looking for coastal bedroom ideas, Lindsay's space offers plenty of inspiration.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A photo posted by on

I’ve seen coastal grandmother and nautical decor making huge waves this year, with everything from coastal kitchens to bedrooms like Lindsay’s being popular.

“Lindsay Lohan’s bedroom, designed as a nursery, is a serene coastal haven that beautifully blends wood, white, and blue tones to create a nature-inspired, peaceful retreat,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

The most eye-catching feature has to be the painted boat mural, which adds a peaceful addition to the space.

“If you don't want to directly paint on your walls, you can use a minimalistic wallpaper of nature,” says David Silva, interior designer at HomeRem LLC. “Or, you can use minimalistic posters to hang either on one wall to create a focal point, or throughout the room to balance the atmosphere.”

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The bedding and accessories further enhance the theme with animal-inspired gray and white sheets adorned with birds and deer patterns. “White and gray throw pillows, including a standout white pillow featuring a gray coral design, add layers of comfort and style to the daybed,” Nina adds.

As well as having a beautiful design, it also has plenty of practical bedroom storage ideas. “The daybed also has practical storage drawers along the bottom, offering both comfort and functionality,” Nina explains.

David agrees, adding, “Using under-bed storage keeps the space open and de-cluttered. With everything tucked neatly under the bed, occupants can better appreciate the calming atmosphere.”

He continues, “If you have a traditional bedframe with a gap underneath, you can get under-bed storage that slides right underneath.”

For example, David suggests trying the Amazon Basics Under Bed Fabric Containers, which have loop handles for easy pulling.

Shop our Lindsay Lohan bedroom edit

Four color options HEMNES Daybed Frame Shop at IKEA Size (in.): H32 x W41 x L78

Made from: Wood

Price: $399 I'm 99% sure this is the exact day bed that Lindsay Lohan has. I've slept on this bed in an Airbnb on vacation and can confirm that it's sturdy, comfy, and a total breeze to turn from a casual seat into a cozy bed. Reversible design Beachcrest Home Killeen Throw Pillow Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18 x W18 x D1.5

Made from: Polyester

Price: $24.99 Add a subtle touch of the coast to your bed with this sweet throw pillow. You could use it in coastal guest bedrooms to make them more inviting or use it in your living area alongside rattan furniture. It comes in four different color options, so you could always grab a couple and mix and match. Age-resistant paper Waves of Silence Print Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H16 x W12

Made from: Paper

Price: From $17.97 Go for all the calming vibes in your bedroom like Lindsay with this sleek sea photograph. All of Desenio's prints are made from FSC paper and it plants two trees with every purchase, making it a great place to grab cheap wall art from that's also sustainable.

With just a few clever design features, Lindsay has transformed this small space into a dreamy place for her child to rest.

“Lindsay nursery is a harmonious blend of nature-inspired elements and coastal serenity, creating a space that is both tranquil and inviting,” Nina finishes by saying.

Want to see more rooms designed by The Parent Trap star? We also love the rest of Lindsay Lohan’s coastal villa, which is luxurious and refined.