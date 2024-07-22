7 inspiring coastal guest bedroom ideas for a serene seaside retreat

For those of us who host guests frequently, creating a warm and inviting space for them is a top priority! The beachy, coastal style is a timeless favorite for crafting a relaxing bedroom vibe so it’s a perfect choice.

Known for its soothing hues, natural textures, and charming seaside motifs, this look creates a fresh, laid-back atmosphere that feels like a summer getaway all year round! Our expert interior designers share their favorite tips and tricks for designing the perfect coastal-inspired guest bedrooms, covering everything from seaside-inspired storage ideas to ideal color schemes and the top things to cover to keep your guests happy.

With their help, your visitors will sail away into a restful sleep and feel right at home during their stay! If you want to create a tranquil and inviting space for your guests, these guest bedroom ideas are the perfect place to begin.

1. Seaside inspired wallpapers

If you love your walls to do the talking, patterned wallpaper is a fantastic way to create a bold impact! A feature wall with a seaside motif can provide a stunning backdrop for your guest bed, adding depth and character to the room, and coastal designs evoke a feel-good vibe that transports you straight to distant shores.

If you're looking for something a little more understated, Morgan DiRocco and Aly Costigan owners of Kindred Interior recommends, “A grasscloth wallpaper, as well as shiplap, are creative and textural ways to add depth to a room and incorporate the coastal feel.”

Bedroom wallpaper truly offers the chance for your walls to stand as a brilliant backdrop to a fancy headboard. Whether you choose waves, charming seashells, or playful boat motifs for a dreamy design, or opt for classic blue and white stripes for a nautical touch, there are countless options to enhance a laid-back scheme.

2. Incorporate natural materials throughout your design

Coastal design is all about organic shapes, breezy colors, and subtle hints of blues and greens. By incorporating relaxed layering and natural textures, you can create that inviting beachy vibe. Think simple linens and muslin in crisp whites and the various shades of blue skies and sandy shores. Since your guest room will host different people with varying preferences, layer bedding with undersheets, duvets, quilts, and textured blankets.

Morgan and Aly suggest that "All white bedding works great, sometimes with a light colored piping around the edge, and add a waffle knit blanket on top of the flat sheet. We then add a beautiful folded white duvet at the foot of the bed, really bringing that hotel escape feel."

When dressing the bed this way, guests can adjust the layers to their own comfort. Finish off with cozy cushions such as this hand-carded merino pillow from Banana Republic. Choose gentle colorways and coastal-themed patterns to complement your bed linen. To add the finishing touch, a bed canopy can elevate the space even further, evoking the feel of a beach hammock, ensuring your guests may never want to leave!

3. Include a seating area

(Image credit: Ava Innes)

If you have the space, include a relaxing area in the guest bedroom. A seating area where your guests can unwind with a good book or relax in the mornings or evenings is a perfect addition.

Position a soft, comfortable armchair, such as this Sonoma upholstered chair from Banana Republic or two under a window to provide a cozy spot that allows your guests to nap, read, and relax or prepare for the evening.

Alternatively, a window seat is a great addition, offering a cozy spot away from the communal living room. To maintain a coastal design theme, opt for upholstery in relaxed linens and cotton in soft, muted colors like putty pink or light blue.

4. Seaside-inspired artwork

(Image credit: Beach House Art)

Bring your coastal bedroom to life with carefully chosen artwork hung above the bed. There are plenty of choices for coastal-themed pieces, from seashell motifs to prints of beach-related plants and animals.

For those who prefer photographs, a large landscape of a beach or boat can tie the whole look together and help your guests get into the holiday spirit. If you can’t decide on one piece, try a gallery wall, it adds character to the space and makes it feel more like home without taking up valuable surface space.

5. Matching ensuite

(Image credit: Michelle Berwick Design)

If your space allows, adding an en suite to a guest bedroom is a brilliant idea. It provides your visitors with privacy and ensures your own space doesn’t feel cramped or overwhelmed.

To maintain the coastal theme, incorporate soft blues and creams into the decor and accessorize with lovely soaps and shampoos to make your guests feel truly at home. Bring in the coastal theme with carefully thought out colors that match the bedroom space and extend the natural relaxed linens with color-coordinated towels such as these stripy cotton towels from Wayfair.

5. A thoughtfully chosen rug

(Image credit: Weaver Green)

Ensuring your guests feel comfortable means paying close attention to the soft furnishings. A well-placed rug can tie the room together with beautiful, well-chosen colors, patterns, and textures while providing a soft landing underfoot.

A flat weave rug in various blue shades works beautifully in a coastal-themed room. Placing it next to the bed offers a cozy, soft spot for your guests' feet when they wake up. Michelle Berwick, founder and principal of Michelle Berwick Design emphasizes "Unless the room is carpeted, a soft rug underfoot is a must. Combined with amazing linens and lots of pillows to keep your guests comfortable."

6. Storage solutions

(Image credit: White Sands Design Build)

While not all guest bedrooms are small, they are often relegated to a spare room rather than a main-sized bedroom. For short stays, save space by opting for smaller storage pieces like a chest of drawers instead of a full-sized wardrobe. Ensuring guests have a handy place to stash clothes and toiletries is important when selecting the right pieces for your guest bedroom.

A well-chosen chest that fits with the coastal theme of natural wood finishes and relaxed shapes can double as a beautiful bedside table if space is at a premium. Integrate practical storage into your coastal theme by choosing natural wood finishes and relaxed styles. When considering materials for storage furniture, Morgan and Aly suggest "Jute, rattan, cane, and whitewash are just a few materials that add to the ambiance of a coastal interior."

There are plenty of options on the market that are both stylish and practical, like this rattan sideboard from Wayfair. The perfect addition to a coastal guest bedroom scheme.

7. Finishing touches

Ensure your guests have easy access to phone chargers and that all devices in the room are ready to use. If necessary, include clear instructions for these amenities.

Make sure your bathrooms are well-stocked with high-quality washing essentials. Opt for a nicely scented hand wash to place next to the wash basin, and consider adding a locally made soap for an extra touch of luxury.

A lovely finishing touch is a houseplant or a vase of fresh flowers in the corner, bringing a touch of green indoors and adding a refreshing, natural element to the space

Creating the perfect coastal guest bedroom involves thoughtfully choosing elements that capture the serene and inviting essence of the seaside while also addressing the practical needs of your guests. Focus on soft, calming colors and beautiful layering to establish a cozy ambiance. Incorporate rustic furniture that adds character and warmth, ensuring a relaxing atmosphere that makes your guests feel like they’re lounging on the beach, all from the comfort of your home.