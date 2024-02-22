Hilary Duff's bouclé couch is peak comfort and style inspo — here's how to get the look in your home for $2,000 less

Hilary Duff's bouclé couch might not be the star of her recent Instagram photo — that honor goes to her kiddos — but the show-stopper is totally worthy of attention and admiration.

The actor and mother of three, soon to be four, wrangled the whole crew into her living room to take a sweet snap on the couch, a task that required "promised popsicles," according to her caption. Not only is the seating area and space itself warm and welcoming, but it hits all of 2024’s favorite trends.

If you're in need of small living room ideas and want to add a dash of cozy chic to your gathering spot, Hil's place is one to mimic.

The bouclé trend started gaining traction in early 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down. Though the curled yarn fibers are certainly cozy, oftentimes the shapes of the bouclé living room furniture adds a modern aesthetic to the space.

Typically, small minimalist living room ideas start with a bouclé sofa or accent chair, and then the look builds from there.

"Designers on Houzz recommend incorporating different tones, textures, and patterns to create a more layered look that gives a room seasonal versatility," says Mitchell Parker, senior editor of Houzz.

We catch this in Hilary's home with wood panels, a glass coffee table, floral accents, and a dreamy, blue living room curtain idea. Speaking of blue, it's also one of the most popular small space color trends that is currently taking over.

"With so much going on in the world, blue provides a calming influence," Mitchell says. "Whether it’s a sky-inspired hue or a deep watery color, look for an array of blues to be featured more prominently in decorative materials and housewares in the coming year."

Even if you don't go the blue curtain route, you can certainly add the hue in via throw blankets and pillows, affordable wall art, and area rugs.

Mitchell Parker Social Links Navigation Houzz Senior Editor Mitchell Parker is a senior editor at Houzz, which is devoted to architecture, interior design, and decorating. Mitchell regularly talks with top-rated residential construction and design professionals on Houzz to report on everything from their inspiration to how they work most productively with homeowners using Houzz Pro. He can often be seen on the video series Houzz TV Live, reporting on the latest home remodeling and design trends.

What to shop

Though the exact brand of Hilary's couch isn't featured in her post, generally bouclé couches go for around $2,000-$3,000.

"Investing in quality furniture like sofas, beds, and case pieces that are stylish and timeless will save you major money and headache over time," says designer Nicole Cullum, the founder of Color Caravan. "Performance upholstery with solid frames will last longer than the latest steal of a deal."

We've included all-bouclé looks at a variety of price points if you're considering easy upgrades for your small living room.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer in Taos, New Mexico, and the founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and home decor.

Looking for more inspo? We asked designers about the small living room design trends taking over.