5 small living room trends for 2024 — designs experts love these stunning styles

Bringing small living room trends into this area of the home is an easy way to make it feel fresh and fabulous. It's an area you probably spend a lot of time in (we know we do), so it's a great one to devote some effort to.

Whether you're looking for inspo, or want a whole shake-up, we've got you. We've chatted with design experts to find out what trends they're excited to be working with in 2024. If you like personal touches and vintage vibes, you're going to love these.

For those decorating with the latest small space interior trends, start with this room and you'll immediately feel the benefit in your home.

The latest small living room trends

When looking for living room trends, hone in on those specially suited to small spaces will usher in fab style without cluttering up your space.

As well as five tips from our interior designers, we've cherry-picked matching buys so you can start enjoying these trends in your home ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Warm minimalism

Modern small living room ideas last year involved black and white color palettes and plenty of metallic touches. This year, we're seeing a switch to cozier tones.

“Going for a warm minimalistic look will make a small living room look bigger,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business and home service industry leader.

He continues, “Choose light and airy accent colors like beige and white, then complement these with warmer tones such as peaches and oranges.”

As well as this, Tommy stresses warm minimalism involves only bringing in necessary furniture and decor. A soft couch, throw pillows, and a glowy light are all must-have pieces.

Lightweight Wade Logan Carson Carrington Hedeby Loveseat Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H33.5 x W60 x D32.5

Made from: Polyester, wood

Price: $429.99 Invisible zipper Fancy Homi Decorative Throw Pillows Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H18 x W18

Made from: Corduroy

Price: $12.99 for two Adjustable 360 Lighting Aaron Tree Floor Lamp Shop at Target Size (in.): H64 x W10 x D10

Made from: Metal

Price: $79.99

2. Vintage revival

Many of us are looking for ways we can do better for the planet, and interior designers are now bringing this mindset into how they design homes.

“Incorporating vintage furniture and decor into living rooms and the whole home is a priority on all my design projects,” says Heather Knight-Willcock, interior designer at Heather KW Styles and expert for ShopGoodwill.com.

Heather Knight-Willcock is an interior designer based in Southern California. Her refined, approachable style has earned her a reputation for creating engaging and inspiring residential and commercial spaces.

She continues, “If you do not have any heritage pieces, then shopping secondhand not only adds a touch of history to a room but also promotes sustainability and reduces the environmental impact of fast furniture.”

This way, you'll end up with a piece no one else will have, and unique enough to bag you plenty of compliments. The resurgence of upcycling furniture and shopping at thrift stores is also a key TikTok interior trend for 2024.

3. Toned down maximalism

(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)

Bright and bold colors were everywhere last year, with the Barbiecore trend making pink cool again and maximalism making a big splash, too. While you can still bring these into your living room, design experts suggest toning it down a little to make your small space look more timeless.

“Statement lighting fixtures, vibrant accents, and eye-catching artwork will create focal points and draw attention away from limited space,” says Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers.

Jonathan Faccone is a design expert, real estate investor and developer. He is the managing member of Halo Homebuyers, a real estate home-buying company based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Adding just one of these will bring visual interest and showcase your fabulous, playful personality without overwhelming the room.

4. Affordable luxury

(Image credit: Sofology)

Last year was all about bringing in expensive-looking touches, thanks to the surge of quiet luxury. This year, the trend is still huge, but it’s here in a more budget-friendly way.

Heather explains, “In 2024, the trend of affordable luxury is making waves in interior design.”

“From vintage chandeliers to intricately designed seats, the allure of affordable luxury lies in the thrill of finding treasures to add a sense of richness to your home,” Heather adds.

Keep an eye out for pieces with eye-catching details when bringing this trend into your small living room — no matter if you’re shopping at secondhand furniture stores or finding something new.

5. Purposeful dressing

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

Just like editing down maximalist colors, removing unnecessary furniture pieces is a key small living room trend for 2024.

“I’m seeing a bigger focus on creating functional spaces, from utilizing vertical space to choosing multifunctional furniture,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and founder of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.



If you're picking out a new furniture piece, think about how many different ways you can use it and look at what it can offer you before taking the plunge.

For example, instead of grabbing a regular seat, choose an ottoman with storage to maximize space.

When bringing in any decor trends into your design, be mindful of the space you’re working with, as adding too much can overwhelm little homes.

Ricky adds, “It can be a challenge making small living rooms appear larger without compromising on comfort or style, but you can do it by using the right impactful designs.”

If you’re still looking for how to bring trends into this space, it's worth knowing the outdated living room trends to avoid, as these can make your space look dated.