5 small living room trends for 2024 — designs experts love these stunning styles

Use these small living room trends to transform your space into a chic haven

A white living room with a white couch, pink ottoman, and pink throw pillows
(Image credit: Loaf)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

Bringing small living room trends into this area of the home is an easy way to make it feel fresh and fabulous. It's an area you probably spend a lot of time in (we know we do), so it's a great one to devote some effort to.

Whether you're looking for inspo, or want a whole shake-up, we've got you. We've chatted with design experts to find out what trends they're excited to be working with in 2024. If you like personal touches and vintage vibes, you're going to love these.

For those decorating with the latest small space interior trends, start with this room and you'll immediately feel the benefit in your home. 

When looking for living room trends, hone in on those specially suited to small spaces will usher in fab style without cluttering up your space.

As well as five tips from our interior designers, we've cherry-picked matching buys so you can start enjoying these trends in your home ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Warm minimalism

A white living room with a white couch, coral pink ottoman, and pink throw pillows

(Image credit: Loaf)

Modern small living room ideas last year involved black and white color palettes and plenty of metallic touches. This year, we're seeing a switch to cozier tones.

“Going for a warm minimalistic look will make a small living room look bigger,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

A picture of Tommy Mello, a man with short brown hair wearing a white shirt
Tommy Mello

Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business and home service industry leader.

He continues, “Choose light and airy accent colors like beige and white, then complement these with warmer tones such as peaches and oranges.”

As well as this, Tommy stresses warm minimalism involves only bringing in necessary furniture and decor. A soft couch, throw pillows, and a glowy light are all must-have pieces.

A white rectangular couch with wooden legsLightweight
Wade Logan Carson Carrington Hedeby Loveseat

Size (in.): H33.5 x W60 x D32.5
Made from: Polyester, wood
Price: $429.99

Two peach square throw pillowsInvisible zipper
Fancy Homi Decorative Throw Pillows

Size (in.): H18 x W18
Made from: Corduroy
Price: $12.99 for two

A gold floor lamp with three lampshadesAdjustable
360 Lighting Aaron Tree Floor Lamp

Size (in.): H64 x W10 x D10
Made from: Metal
Price: $79.99

2. Vintage revival

A vintage style living room with patterned orange and brown wallpaper, a console table with a neon sign, and a brown chair

(Image credit: Lust Home)

Many of us are looking for ways we can do better for the planet, and interior designers are now bringing this mindset into how they design homes.

“Incorporating vintage furniture and decor into living rooms and the whole home is a priority on all my design projects,” says Heather Knight-Willcock, interior designer at Heather KW Styles and expert for ShopGoodwill.com.

A picture of Heather Knight-Willcock, a woman wearing a black t-shirt
Heather Knight-Willcock

Heather Knight-Willcock is an interior designer based in Southern California. Her refined, approachable style has earned her a reputation for creating engaging and inspiring residential and commercial spaces.

She continues, “If you do not have any heritage pieces, then shopping secondhand not only adds a touch of history to a room but also promotes sustainability and reduces the environmental impact of fast furniture.”

This way, you'll end up with a piece no one else will have, and unique enough to bag you plenty of compliments. The resurgence of upcycling furniture and shopping at thrift stores is also a key TikTok interior trend for 2024.

3. Toned down maximalism

A small living room with plants, a pink chair, and a coffee table

(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)

Bright and bold colors were everywhere last year, with the Barbiecore trend making pink cool again and maximalism making a big splash, too. While you can still bring these into your living room, design experts suggest toning it down a little to make your small space look more timeless.

“Statement lighting fixtures, vibrant accents, and eye-catching artwork will create focal points and draw attention away from limited space,” says Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers.

A picture of Jonathan Faccone in a black shirt
Jonathan Faccone

Jonathan Faccone is a design expert, real estate investor and developer. He is the managing member of Halo Homebuyers, a real estate home-buying company based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Adding just one of these will bring visual interest and showcase your fabulous, playful personality without overwhelming the room.

A pink tulip shaped floor lampTop rated
Tulip Floor Lamp

Size (in.): H63 x W16
Made from: Iron
Price: $199

A multi-colored fluffy throw pillowStatement piece
Crazy Yarn Throw Pillow

Size (in.): W18 x L18
Made from: Cotton
Price: $59

A red and pink book that says 'words to live by' in gold writingConversation starter
Words to Live By Book

Size (in.): H6.2 x W0.65 x L8.25
Made from: Paper
Price: $10.17

4. Affordable luxury

A luxe small living room with a black couch, coffee table, and wall decor

(Image credit: Sofology)

Last year was all about bringing in expensive-looking touches, thanks to the surge of quiet luxury. This year, the trend is still huge, but it’s here in a more budget-friendly way.

Heather explains, “In 2024, the trend of affordable luxury is making waves in interior design.”

“From vintage chandeliers to intricately designed seats, the allure of affordable luxury lies in the thrill of finding treasures to add a sense of richness to your home,” Heather adds.

Keep an eye out for pieces with eye-catching details when bringing this trend into your small living room — no matter if you’re shopping at secondhand furniture stores or finding something new.

A dark gray pleated accent chair with a swivel baseEasy assembly
Dewhut Swivel Cuddle Accent Chair

Size (in.): H30.51 x W28.15 x D27.17
Made from: Velvet, wood
Price: $269.99

A gray hanging chandelierDimmable
Canora Gray Barabbas Empire Chandelier

Size (in.): H22.13 x W20.25 x D20.25
Made from: Metal, glass
Price: $56.99

A black wall art print of a Chanel perfume bottle with a chain across itSo chic
Golden Chain Wall Art Poster

Size (in.): H12 x W8
Made from: Paper
Price: $11.97

5. Purposeful dressing

A blue living room with a blue couch, side table with lamp, and a gray storage ottoman

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

Just like editing down maximalist colors, removing unnecessary furniture pieces is a key small living room trend for 2024.

“I’m seeing a bigger focus on creating functional spaces, from utilizing vertical space to choosing multifunctional furniture,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and founder of Ever Wallpaper.

A picture of Ricky Allen in a suit
Ricky Allen

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.

If you're picking out a new furniture piece, think about how many different ways you can use it and look at what it can offer you before taking the plunge.

For example, instead of grabbing a regular seat, choose an ottoman with storage to maximize space.

A round white storage ottoman with wooden legsFaux sheepskin
Homepop Cole Classics Round Storage Ottoman

Size (in.): H18 x W9 x D19
Made from: Wood, polyester
Price: $68.99

A gray rectangular storage ottoman with a tufted button top and wooden legsThick frame
Songmics Storage Ottoman Bench

Size (in.): H17.7 x W17.7 x L46.5
Made from: Fabric, wood
Price: $149.99

A beige cube storage ottomanCollapsible
Humble Crew Folding Storage Ottoman

Size (in.): H15.35 x W15.35 x D2.76
Made from: MDF
Price: $18.99

When bringing in any decor trends into your design, be mindful of the space you’re working with, as adding too much can overwhelm little homes.

Ricky adds, “It can be a challenge making small living rooms appear larger without compromising on comfort or style, but you can do it by using the right impactful designs.”

If you’re still looking for how to bring trends into this space, it's worth knowing the outdated living room trends to avoid, as these can make your space look dated.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

Latest

SPONSORS