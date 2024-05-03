The "cozy" bouclé swivel chair of your dreams is waiting on Wayfair, with some viral buys offering a whopping 50% off

If you don't have a bouclé swivel chair in your living room, you're doing it all wrong. Fortunately, Wayfair can help you embrace this viral trend with stylish and durable selections at budget-friendly prices.

The celeb-fave fabric (Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow are among its fans) has swept TikTok #FYPs and become increasingly sough-after amongst design enthusiasts. Since the popularity of the cozy, chic textile shows no signs of slowing down, you might as well try it for yourself, right?

The Way Day sale is about to kick off on May 4 — which includes up to 80% off select items — so consider this is the opportune time to elevate your living room game with a bit of bouclé. But keep in mind, all sales end May 6.

Meet Wayfair's bouclé swivel chairs

If you have the bouclé trend on the brain, here's where to snag finds from Wayfair that utilize the beloved fabric.

Why we love Bouclé swivel chairs

The bouclé trend works particularly well with a variety of living room styles: Scandi, minimalism, and of course, 2024's go-to aesthetic: all-things neutral. It's comfy but still manages to add a touch of sophistication, which isn't such an easy feat.

"Bouclé adds warmth, depth, and texture to furniture," says designer Claire Paquin. "It can be both cozy and sophisticated at the same time. I love adding bouclé textures to my living spaces for that natural and nuanced appeal."

Plus, this small living room trend has been given the seal of approval by celebs, so you know you're in good company when opting for the fan-favorite fabric.

"The likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Kate Hudson are among notable advocates of this textured trend, which, despite its good looks, is designed to last," says Megan Slack, head of celebrity style news at Homes & Gardens. "As with all trends, its prevalence has ebbed and flowed over the decades, but it's arguably never looked as fashionable as it does today."

For more ways to work with bouclé, the Wade Logan Brinae 68'' Upholstered Loveseat on Wayfair adds a modern touch thanks to its shape, and the Armelia 47''/60'' Boucle Upholstered Waterfall Bench on Wayfair is a fun accent piece that's begging for a cozy throw blanket.

What to shop

Although Way Day hasn't arrived yet — but if you use the Wayfair app you can have early access and an extra 20% off with the code "WAYDAY20" on May 3 — these bouclé swivel chairs have already been discounted.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Eight colors Ivy Bronx Hadriel 30" Upholstered Swivel Chairs Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $599.99 , now $299.99

Dimensions (in.): 27.2 x 29.6 x 27.6 Ideal for any living room or study, this quiet and cozy — yet super-chic — Ivy Bronx bouclé swivel chair pairs perfectly with woods and neutrals for a laid-back feel. Even better? It's fully assembled. Assembly required Anneros 28" Wide Boucle Swivel Barrel Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $319.99 , now $289.99

Dimensions (in.): 29.13 x 27.17 x 27.56 Swivel in style and take comfort knowing that you're relaxing on a stain-resistant material. This selection makes the perfect book nook companion. Five colors Arijit 33" Wide Boucle Swivel Barrel Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $489.99 , now $306.99

Dimensions (in.): 30 x 33 x 30 An armless, cozy 360° swivel base chair, this selection features a pillow for added comfort and support. We recommend throwing a colorful blanket on top of the chair for an added touch.

Meet our experts

Megan Slack Social Links Navigation Head of celebrity style news at Homes & Gardens Megan is the News and Trends Editor at Homes & Gardens. She first joined Future Plc as a News Writer across their interiors titles, including Livingetc and Real Homes. As the News Editor, she often focuses on emerging microtrends, sleep and wellbeing stories, and celebrity-focused pieces. Before joining Future, Megan worked as a News Explainer at The Telegraph, following her MA in International Journalism at the University of Leeds.

Claire Paquin Social Links Navigation Designer Claire Paquin, founder and principal designer of Clean Design Partners, LLC, has established herself as a go-to designer in Westchester County in New York. She is a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design’s interior design program. She is an Associate member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Her long-standing interest in design and decorating, space planning, and the decorative arts fuels her passion for the business.

Looking for more ways to keep your living room stylish and inviting? We asked designers about easy upgrades for your small living room that pack a big punch, plus how to refresh a small living room without spending too much.