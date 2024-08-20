Eclectic living room ideas – 9 ways to embrace a unique look

If you fancy a more individual look that represents your personality then do consider an eclectic scheme. It's about mixing different styles, from vintage to modern in the same room and not worrying too much about clashing colors and prints.

Not too dissimilar to maximalism, it's about choosing what you love the most, though creating an eclectic look is a little more refined and less intense. It's about choosing pieces you love even if they're from different eras – a wing-backed chair from a flea market teamed with a large modernist painting from your favorite gallery. You can mix and match to suit you.

Explore our eclectic living room ideas below – from gorgeous color schemes to vintage finds and bold prints, we've got plenty of inspiration.

1. Clashing colors

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Teaming colors together that on paper might not work is one aspect of creating an eclectic living room. This bold red and pink interior is striking and offset perfectly by the monochromatic rug.

Pick seating that's individual too – we love this modern chair and footstool, matching up furniture is not really a thing with this look!

Check out the paint colors here – the red is Romesco No.CB4 and the pink is Shallot No.CB3, both Farrow & Ball. The rug is Ikea's Stockholm design, it's one of their classics and we can see why!

2. Use a bright accent color

(Image credit: Michael Mitchell Inc / Molly Rose)

This dark blue living room is totally unique and full of one-off antique finds – the stunning mahogany armchairs teamed with a vintage chandelier (check out Wayfair's Amiaha dimmable chandelier) are the epitome of eclectic design.

We love the yellow accent in the form of the modern couch it ties in perfectly with the yellow elements of the modern artwork above the mantel. Add in a flea market rug and some gilt-framed art and you have a characterful living room.

3. Mix and match your accessories

(Image credit: Theresa Butler Interiors / Marc Mauldin)

Bold and beautiful, this eclectic living room shows how you can mix up your accessories successfully to create a space that's full of prints and patterns.

Keep your main colors simple like the pink walls and lime green couch and add in couch pillows, gilt frames, and lamps. We love the touch of monochrome in this living room, it pares down the look a little.

To copy this bright living room have a look at out top three buys below.

Monochromatic Window Curtain Panels Shop at Target Price: $45.49 for a pair Size (in): W52 x L95 Make your eclectic living room feel larger with these vertically striped black and white drapes. Each panel is 52 inches wide and you choose from 84, 95, or 108 inches in length. Hang from your rod using a hidden back tab rod pocket that's on the reverse of each panel. Wicker Rodanthe Solid Wood Top Coffee Table Shop at Wayfair Price: $309.99 Size (in): H15.7 x Dia31.5 This solid wood coffee table has wicker sides and a shelf underneath. Ideal if you love a coastal look, the wood color will suit all color schemes. The wicker aspect ensures it's not heavy on the eye and has an airy feel. Use for a table lamp on top and magazines and books underneath. Sunshine Linen Summer Sunshine Pillow Covers Shop at Amazon Price: $13.99 Size (in): W18 x D18 Made from linen, these bright colorful sunshine burst pillow covers are perfect for an eclectic living room feel. They're machine washable and will suit any bright schemes. Mix and match with other designs in similar colors. It comes in two other colorways and five sizes.

4. Choose one main color

(Image credit: Soucie Horner / Dustin Halleck)

If you love bright colors then pick one main shade and then fill the rest of the space with patterns and bright accents that suit you and your family's taste.

"The family who lives here is a lot of fun – I mean, the parents let their kids use razor scooters in the house! They’re an exuberant bunch, so there was no question color was going to play an important role in reflecting their personalities," advises Martin Horner, co-founder and principal, Soucie Horner.

Think of your chosen color as your blank canvas, Martin adds, "This deep turquoise is the perfect backdrop to one of the cozier rooms in the apartment. It’s an exciting color, but it’s also calming in the same way all blues are calming, which is very appropriate in a room meant for curling up with a good book."

For a similar couch cushion have a look at Anthropologie's velvet frame pillow in raspberry, it also comes in turquoise.

Martin Horner Social Links Navigation Co-founder and principal, Soucie Horner Martin Horner is co-founder of Soucie Horner, Ltd., an acclaimed design firm based in Chicago and Naples. Horner is also co-owner and designer of Wickwood Inn, providing beautifully detailed aesthetics and top-notch hospitality, and SHIIR Rugs, a maker of artisanal rugs showcased in thirteen international showrooms.

5. Go for a painterly approach

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

For calming and creative eclectic living room ideas choose a color palette that has some pastel shades and a hint of yellow.

This adorable cottage-style living room has blush pink walls, a blue and pink upholstered couch, and a hand-painted fireplace and lampshade. These elements really offer an individual and artistic feel to this relaxing space.

To recreate this painterly living room have a look at our buys below.

Ice cream pink Pleasant Pink 2094-60 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch A lovely shade of pink that will make a north facing or space with low ceilings feel cozy. It's also a great color for an eclectic cottage style living room. The beauty of it is that it goes well with pops of yellow and other pastel shades of sky blue, grass green and lilac. Blooming Eldina Floral Rug Shop at Wayfair Price: $113.99 Size (ft): W5'3" x 7'8" This maximalist-style rug has large-scale flowers in pastel shades that will look great in any style of living room. Made from stain-resistant polypropylene and polyester it's hard wearing and can be used both inside and out. Comes in 10 sizes. Abstract Lalunetricotee Painting Frame Shop at Target Price: $39.49 Size (in): H16 x W11 This abstract art limited edition framed poster has similar colors to this eclectic cottage living room. Printed on durable, true white matte art paper the colors won't fade. The black frame is classic so won't date. On the reverse, there's an easel tail and sawtooth hanger so you have hanging options.

6. You can be eclectic in an all white space

(Image credit: Demi Ryan Interiors)

An eclectic living room doesn't need to be dark in color, in fact, an all-white scheme can form the basis of a successful look.

It's about the elements you add in that make a space work, Michelle Murphy, founder, Demi Ryan Interiors says, "Eclectic living spaces blend diverse styles, colors, and textures, creating a unique, personalized environment that reflects individual tastes and stories. They work well because this mix-and-match approach allows for creativity and flexibility, resulting in a dynamic, harmonious space that feels both curated and comfortable."

Michelle Murphy Social Links Navigation Founder, Demi Ryan Interiors The perfect balance of style, beauty, tradition, and panache, Michelle’s eye for design is impeccable. With a diverse portfolio that includes new builds, celebrity clientele, and projects with ties to her favorite charities, her talent is a gift to the interior design world.

7. Layer your materials

(Image credit: Vernich Interiors)

An eclectic look can be achieved by the materials and textures you use in your living room. This elegant space uses velvet, metal, earthenware, and wood to great effect, each piece has a story and some are modern, while others are unique one-off buys. This is what makes up an eclectic living room.

Although there's an element of symmetry in here which we love, there's personality to this space.

Nordstrom has a great range of accessories like the Pacino Abstract Statue and Highland View Framed Art Print that has similar colors to this sophisticated living room.

8. Utilize your walls

(Image credit: Ikea)

Creating an eclectic living room isn't just about the furniture, it's also about what you put on your walls and floors.

In a small living room you can make the most of your wall space and hang wall storage units in various configurations to display your one-off finds and personal knick-knacks.

Ikea has a great selection of open and closed storage for exactly this purpose – we really like the EKET range shown here as it comes in a good selection of colors, , you could even paint them inside to add more of a unique look.

9. Team old and new

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

According to Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages, an eclectic interior doesn't always have to be loud or over-the-top. "You can mix old and new elements subtly by pairing vintage furniture with modern decor in muted tones. Picture a contemporary curved sofa alongside vintage chairs, set against a wallpaper that nods to the past but with a modern twist."

We love this concept and it really is the key to creating an eclectic living room that works from a design point of view. Jamie adds, "The result is a harmonious blend that feels both timeless and fresh, with just the right touch of character."

Copy this sleek pendant light with Anthropologie's Mitzi Hikari Chandelier, it's striking with its sculptural shape and deliberately placed lights.

Jamie Watkins Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Divine Savages Divine Savages specialises in creating exquisitely crafted wallpapers, fabrics, accessories and limited edition art prints for the brave and bold. It was founded by husbands Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy in 2017.

Be inspired by our eclectic living room ideas, each one is different and will guide you to creating your own unique space. Look for one-off finds in antiques stores and flea markets – it's these key pieces that make a room look eclectic and full of character.