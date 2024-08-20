Reese Witherspoon's dining table showcases one of 2024's hottest trends — designers say it looks “luxurious and lived-in”

Reese Witherspoon has a bold yet practical design aesthetic that I absolutely love. She's brought this approach to her dining table tablescaping, which balanced bright colors and classic dinnerware perfectly.

I've seen tablescaping everywhere this year, with so many people making their tables sing with style. So, I've asked interior designers why Reese's table decor works so well, why tablescaping is so popular at the moment, and how to recreate the look at home.

If you're looking for easy interior design trends to try in your home, this one is a great one to try, as it's sure to dazzle guests whenever they come over.

Just like the rest of her home, Reese Witherspoon’s dining table brings together Southern Charm and modern elegance.

“Natural woven placemats and cup holders echo the table’s warm wood tones, grounding the setting with a rustic touch that feels both organic and chic,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Topped with simple white dishware, the place settings show perfect contrast, with neutral tones playing against the natural textures beneath them,” she explains.

She also loves the clear glass wine glasses and vases that add a bit of sparkle, reflecting the golden hues of the flowers scattered artfully across the table. “The clear glass vases, one tall and one shorter, create a dynamic centerpiece, while the small glass candle vessels that bookend them bring a cozy, inviting glow.”

I also love the scattered oranges and lemons on the table, which are a brilliant example of Eurosummer dinnerware. “They infuse the table with a lively pop of color, tying the entire scene together in a celebration of summer’s bounty,” Nina adds. You could also add indoor plants to add a natural touch.

The whole set-up is a tablescaping dream — but why is this such a big deal right now?

“It’s an easy way to showcase personal style, and unlike a full room makeover, it doesn’t require a major commitment,” says Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

“Plus, with the rise of more casual and intimate gatherings post-pandemic, people are focusing on making every meal a special occasion, even if it’s just dinner for two at home,” she adds. It's also one of the biggest Pinterest summer trends, FYI.

When setting up for a dinner party, Rachel also adores using what’s in season because it makes the table feel alive and current. “Plus, those citrus accents can double as a snack or garnish — talk about multitasking décor!”

Every detail, from the natural textures to the bright, citrusy accents, is thoughtfully chosen.

“These all combine to create a dining experience that feels both luxurious and lived-in — a true reflection of Reese Witherspoon’s signature style,” Nina finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scoping out the Legally Blonde star’s home? I also love Reese Witherspoon’s kitchen, which is filled with smart kitchen storage solutions.