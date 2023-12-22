Hailey Bieber's holiday table is filled with festive joy — here's why it's jingling our bells

Hailey Bieber's holiday table has given us so much inspiration for decorating ours this season. The model posted the sweetest video on her YouTube channel, capturing a chat with her friend, Lori Harvey as the pair sipped festive cocktails and made gingerbread houses.

If you're having friends and family over, and want to make a fabulous impression with your table set up, Hailey's is an adorable place to start. We've spoken to design experts, including our in-house Christmas lover, to find out why it's jingling their bells.

When decorating for Christmas, the table is arguably one of the most important spots to get right. This is where the stars of the show sit (yes, we're talking about the food), and with our expert guide, you'll get yours just right.

Hailey Bieber's holiday table

From the stunning Christmas color scheme to the thoughtful finishing touches, there's so many reasons why Hailey Bieber's table set-up is top-tier.

Why we love Hailey Bieber's holiday table

The first thing we immediately fell in love with was the cheery Santa mugs on the table — just look at their adorable faces. “Choosing seasonal drinkware like this will immediately bring guests into the festive spirit,” says Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes.

Emily Lambe Social Links Navigation Deputy editor of Real Homes Emily is the deputy editor of Real Homes. She's always on the lookout for on-trend decor suitable for rentals. Christmas is one of her favorite times of year and she loves finding new ways to decorate for it.

She suggests filling these with mulled wine, hot toddies, and even hot chocolate so when guests arrive, they immediately have something warm to enjoy. This is an easy way to make your home feel festive for them.

While Hailey has gone for chic white dinnerware, you could go one step further and make yours festive, too. “Find a complete set with dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, and mugs, all adorned with intricate designs such as snowflakes, reindeer, or Christmas trees,” says Riley Annen, interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses.

Riley Annen Social Links Navigation Interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses Riley Annen is an interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses. She has more than 10 years experience finding houses with great potential and making them look gorgeous.

“The holiday motifs not only add a festive touch to your table but also serve as conversation starters, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for your guests,” Riley adds.

Consider mixing and matching different pieces within the same theme for a charming and eclectic look. Be playful and bring out your personality — you’re the host, after all.

When shopping, go for the high-quality materials and craftsmanship you can afford, to ensure durability and aesthetic appeal, making it a long-term win-win. Once done for the season, carefully store decor and dinnerware, using bubble wrap or newspaper before putting them away.

As well as cute dinnerware, Hailey has also chosen chic green napkins to contrast with the neutral Christmas decorations.

“Transform your dining space into a winter wonderland by carefully selecting seasonal tablecloths and napkins,” Riley tells us. “Opt for fabrics with a festive touch, featuring classic holiday colors like red, green, or gold.” She suggests looking for napkins with intricate patterns such as holly leaves, ornaments, or snowmen.

“It’s also a good idea to consider the texture and quality of the fabric to ensure a luxurious feel,” she adds. It’s Christmas, which is the time of year to bring out the good stuff.

In the video, Hailey and Lori can be seen decorating gingerbread houses, which both looked delicious. “Setting up an activity like this for guests can help bring them together — you could even host a competition, just like Hailey,” Emily suggests.

This could be a fun activity for families with younger children to do, which they can then proudly display when guests drop in.

Hailey has also unconventionally set her Christmas table up in her bathroom. While we don’t exactly recommend this (one, hygiene, and two, where are you going to go?), she has come up with a fun small bathroom idea you can copy.

“I love how Hailey has filled her bath with baubles, which are so eye-catching and make a real statement,” says Emily. “If you have any spare from decorating your Christmas tree, you could dot them around your bath as a fun surprise for guests.”

By bringing creative elements and timeless colors into your holiday table decor, you can impress your guests and sprinkle magic into your home when hosting for Christmas in a small space.

Get the look with these holiday table buys

We love Hailey Bieber's holiday table, so we're adding these adorable picks inspired by her set-up to our carts.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

12 oz. 1. Festive Stoneware Santa Mug Shop at The Wreath Stand Size (in.): W3.25 x D3.75

Made from: Stoneware

Price: $17.99 Add even more merriment to your holiday gathering with this adorable mug Santa himself would surely approve. You could also grab this as a gift, if you need a last-minute idea. Matching pieces available 2. Spritz Christmas Tree Green Napkin Shop at Target Size (in.): W12.88 x L12.88

Made from: Paper

Price: $3 for 20 Match Hailey's napkins with these luscious green ones, which as an added bonus have pretty tree motifs. These are FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified, making them a sustainable choice, too. Dishwasher safe 3. Lenox Holiday Gingerbread Man Accent Plate Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W6.8 x L8

Made from: Porcelain

Price: $24.95 While it might not be practical to have a whole gingerbread house on your table, you can still add a touch of sweetness with this gingerbread plate. Fill it with a festive sides dish, or sugary treats post-dinner for guests to dive into.

When it comes to hosting and cooking, whether it's over the holidays or not, Hailey Bieber really knows what she's doing. We also love her Hexclad pan — this is perfect for sautéing veggies to go with your Christmas turkey or nut roast.