Aldi Christmas decor storage items are going to make clean-up so much easier

Trust us, you might want to have a look at the Aldi Christmas decor storage picks hitting shelves this week. We don't mean to channel Scrooge, but taking those lights and ornaments down isn't nearly as fun as putting them up, and you'll appreciate having a system in place.

We spoke to organization experts about how to store Christmas decor in a small space, and it's all completely doable. However, you're going to have to commit to finding the proper home for your gear for the other 11 months of the year. That's where Aldi's handy storage finds come in.

While we're not rushing you — there's still plenty of time to enjoy your Christmas decor — we suggest considering a plan of action when 2024 rolls around and the holiday comes to a close.

Check out these Aldi Christmas decor storage picks

Beginning Wednesday, December 20, Aldi Finds will include a series of storage necessities to make the Christmas cleanup feel a little less stressful (it wouldn't hurt to also learn how to get rid of holiday food stains, just in case). Check out a few of the goodies that will be available at Aldi shortly.

Do note that this line of storage goods is available while supplies last, and different Aldi locations might not offer the same products. Aldi offers curbside pickup and delivery when you shop online at new.aldi.us.

two colors Huntington Home Holiday Light Organizer View at Aldi Price: $9.99

Dimensions (in.): L12.2 x W9.84 x H9.84 This bag's three reels will keep your holiday lights and extension cords organized when you take them off the tree. (Should you need the advice, we asked experts how to fix Christmas lights in five simple steps.)

up to a 30" wreath Huntington Home Wreath Storage Bag View at Aldi Price: $4.99

Dimensions (in.): D30 x H5 You know how to hang a wreath without damaging the door, but you also need to know how to store it when Christmas draws to a close. This lightweight yet durable bag can help.

Huntington Home Tree Storage Bag View at Aldi Price: $19.99

Dimensions (in.): L61.5 x W25.5 x H20 Store up to a 9-foot-tall (disassembled) spruce in this dual-zipper storage bag with

Different sizes Huntington Home Storage Cubes View at Aldi Price: $7.99

Dimensions (in.): L10.5 x W10.5 x H11 (small), L21x W14 x H12 (large) Keep those delicate ornaments in place with two small, or one large storage cube.

Removable dividers Huntington Home Ornament or Gift Wrap Storage View at Aldi Price: $9.99

Dimensions (in.): L40.5 x W13.5 x H4.5 Didn't use all of your wrapping paper? Keep the rolls and other accessories like bows and ribbons in a safe spot with this storage container. It comes with removable dividers

Didn't make it in time to snag what you wanted from Aldi? Not to worry, we have another Christmas clean-up plan for you.

While you're at it, score yourself an Aldi ceramic Christmas tree candle while the buy that's gone viral still on the shelves. That retro find will never go out of style.

Speaking of tidying up, there are things people with organized small spaces never do, according to professional organizers. Take these practices into 2024 and our organizing professionals' tips will have your space decluttered in no time.