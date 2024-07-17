Last chance to grab these Prime Day Ninja deals, including $30 off the viral CREAMi ice cream maker

There are major discounts to be scored across Ninja's range of kitchen appliances

If you're looking to snap up a last-minute kitchen bargain during Prime Day, Ninja's range is well worth looking at.

From sizzling BBQs to the TikTok-famous Ninja Creami, there's plenty of deals to be had. I'm Real Homes' content editor and I've spent over 12 hours looking at Amazon Prime Day discounts, so you can trust me when I say these are some of the best appliance reductions I've seen during this sale.

These are all Prime Day prices, which will end on July 17. So, if you see something you like, you might want to speedy, as you likely won't see them discounted to this extent for a while.

Ninja Prime Day deals

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe | Was $249.99, now $216.99 (save $33) on Amazon Prime Day

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe | Was $249.99, now $216.99 (save $33) on Amazon Prime Day

Size (in.): H16.69 x W8.42 x L12.01
Capacity: 24 oz.

I've seen the viral Ninja CREAMi all over my TikTok feed, and this deluxe version looks even more delicious than the OG. This is more spacious, can turn one base into two finished flavors, and advanced creamify technology. It also has additional features like making slushies, Italian ice, and frozen yogurt. If you do want a smaller version though, the Ninja CREAMi is on Amazon and has $30 off it.

View Deal
Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven | &nbsp;Was $399.99, now $299.99 (save $100) on Amazon Prime Day

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven |  Was $399.99, now $299.99 (save $100) on Amazon Prime Day

Size (in.): H15.1 x W18 x D21.5
Made from: Metal

If you're planning on hosting any summer soirees this year, an outdoor pizza oven is a must. I love making homemade pizza with my boyfriend, so we've both been on the lookout for an oven that will fit in our small space. This has eight functions, including roasting and smoking, and can even fit a 12 lb. turkey. Shoppers say it cooks fast and that the preheat function makes setting up easy.

View Deal
Ninja OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Grill | &nbsp;Was $449.99, now $394.98 (save $55.01) on Amazon Prime Day

Ninja OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Grill |  Was $449.99, now $394.98 (save $55.01) on Amazon Prime Day

Size (in.): H15.82 x W20.3 x D22.28
Fuel type: Electric

Take your BBQs to another level with this pro grill that smokes, air fries, roasts, broils, and dehydrates. It's also seriously high-tech, with a special app that you can download to your phone that will send you notifications on when it is pre-heated, when to add food, and even when to flip.

View Deal
Ninja Blast Portable Blender | Was $59.99, now $49.95 (save $10.05) on Amazon Prime Day

Ninja Blast Portable Blender | Was $59.99, now $49.95 (save $10.05) on Amazon Prime Day

Size (in.): H10.71 x W3.54 x D3.54
Capacity: 18 oz.

Want to be able to whip up fresh smoothies and shakes on the go? You can take this out of the kitchen and out and about, as it's cordless. When you do have it in your cooking space, it also doubles as kitchen counter decor, thanks to its chic design which comes in five different colors. If you're looking for other celeb-approved blenders on sale, Shay Mitchell's Nutribullet and Hailey Bieber's Vitamix are also discounted right now.

View Deal
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer | Was $129.99 Now $89.99 (save $40) on Amazon Prime Day at Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer | Was $129.99 Now $89.99 (save $40) on Amazon Prime Day at Amazon

Size (in.): H11 x W12.1 x D8.5
Capacity: 4 quarts

This is one of the best air fryers that we've tried out here at Real Homes and it's a total steal at the moment. This 4-quart machine is perfect for those with smaller families, cooking up to 2 lbs of French fries, as well as roasting, air frying, reheating, and dehydrating. It also comes with a 20-recipe cookbook, so you can get started using it ASAP.

Real Homes rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Ninja AF101 air fryer review

View Deal

Ninja appliances can be a little expensive, so it's a good idea to snap them up while they're discounted during events such as Prime Day and Black Friday.

Shopping for more SharkNinja deals? These Shark vacuum Prime Day deals are also worth snapping up.

