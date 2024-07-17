Last chance to grab these Prime Day Ninja deals, including $30 off the viral CREAMi ice cream maker

If you're looking to snap up a last-minute kitchen bargain during Prime Day, Ninja's range is well worth looking at.

From sizzling BBQs to the TikTok-famous Ninja Creami, there's plenty of deals to be had. I'm Real Homes' content editor and I've spent over 12 hours looking at Amazon Prime Day discounts, so you can trust me when I say these are some of the best appliance reductions I've seen during this sale.

These are all Prime Day prices, which will end on July 17. So, if you see something you like, you might want to speedy, as you likely won't see them discounted to this extent for a while.

Ninja Prime Day deals

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven | Was $399.99, now $299.99 (save $100) on Amazon Prime Day Size (in.): H15.1 x W18 x D21.5

Made from: Metal If you're planning on hosting any summer soirees this year, an outdoor pizza oven is a must. I love making homemade pizza with my boyfriend, so we've both been on the lookout for an oven that will fit in our small space. This has eight functions, including roasting and smoking, and can even fit a 12 lb. turkey. Shoppers say it cooks fast and that the preheat function makes setting up easy.

Ninja OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Grill | Was $449.99, now $394.98 (save $55.01) on Amazon Prime Day Size (in.): H15.82 x W20.3 x D22.28

Fuel type: Electric Take your BBQs to another level with this pro grill that smokes, air fries, roasts, broils, and dehydrates. It's also seriously high-tech, with a special app that you can download to your phone that will send you notifications on when it is pre-heated, when to add food, and even when to flip.

Ninja appliances can be a little expensive, so it's a good idea to snap them up while they're discounted during events such as Prime Day and Black Friday.

